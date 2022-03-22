I'm not sure that it's a Manchester free hall situation as there were literally under thirty people there, where as big games regularly had over 50 000 there and the Kop was well over capacity that night. And St Ettiene was one you remembered, the amount of home games I missed in the seventies from 72 on, when I started going with mates I can count on one hand. It was pay on the gate apart from the odd all ticket game and I wasn't unusual, most of my mates went regularly, we were a right gang of little urchins and most of my mates and kids I knew were the same as me regular matchgoers from about twelve, that's what we did, we all met up got the bus together and we went the match on a Saturday part of our routine. You could tell how full the Kop was with experience and some of those gates when announced had eyebrows raised, we thought it must be a tax diddle. St Ettiene was rammed far more than any official attendance. Double clicking was something we all tried to save a few bob for the chippy on the way home but on the Kop you often got the door that was after the turnstile slammed in your face by the fellas on the turnstile, that was what it was designed for, bang your route was cut off, normally needed someone down low to double click but I found easier to throw a few bob down and jump the turnstile in my experience, especially on the to season ticket turnies that were always empty and never had coppers behind them.





The Kop was wonderful unlike anything today, yes you could go down twenty or thirty feet in a surge, but we prided ourselves in knowing how to avoid that by knowing our specs so well, knowing where the flows were, knowing how to step out of it, we were little bin lids but we were seasoned professionals at being in the Kop right in the middle. It was an experience like no other being part of a living mass that could react in seconds, some knobhead away fans tried some sad little ditty, bang, we were on it with some witty or threatening response. Every player had a chant and we resisted any authority, total solidarity, we took no shit but often it was done in a funny way. Great days, I see pictures of the old kop and I'm back there, beautiful experience I wouldn't swap for anything