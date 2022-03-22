« previous next »
Author Topic: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977) and standing Kop memories!

Armand9

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #40 on: March 22, 2022, 05:30:30 pm »
fuck me, im old
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Saltashscouse

  Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #41 on: March 22, 2022, 07:10:25 pm »
Quote from: bennoman57 on March 22, 2022, 05:29:49 pm
My dad worked the turn styles back then.  He would stick a stone inside a Woodbines packet (so it would not blow away) and prop it up outside the one he was on.  I would go up saunter round the ground and when I spotted the signal I would casually walk up and he would let me in.  Done this for years.
We had a trick where your mate went to the turnstile, youd be right up his arse and as the cashier clicked the turnstile open the two of us squeezed together and got through .
We did that for years
Jan Molby once bought me a pint

mikeb58

  kopite
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #42 on: March 22, 2022, 07:27:01 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on March 22, 2022, 07:10:25 pm
We had a trick where your mate went to the turnstile, youd be right up his arse and as the cashier clicked the turnstile open the two of us squeezed together and got through .
We did that for years

Haha...yeah did that load of times when we were skint! The fellas on the turnstiles where not that arsed really, even if there was a copper nearby, they never cared that much.

For the locked out games, and no way of getting in, we would hang around the ground until the Kop gates opened at about 4.30pm and leg up the steps to catch the last 15 minutes of so. With a 10 minute HT back then and never much stoppage time, games never went much over 4.45pm.

We could normally tell the score or the balance of the game by the amount of fans eager to leave when the gates opened! Sometimes it was just as easy to take over a vacant seat in the Kemlyn Road stand, as they where famous for fucking off early no matter what the score!



Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

flyingcod

  It's the old, old story yet again.
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #43 on: March 22, 2022, 07:57:20 pm »
I have the programme for this game.  Bought for the princely sum of 20p in the old Quiggins on School Lane back in the mid nineties.

I also had the pleasure of playing in a charity match with Super Sub himself. 

Forgot to bring the damn program for him to sign didn't I?  >:(

Signed it would be worth at least a fiver.  ;D

fc
Fire in your belly comes from pride and passion in wearing the red shirt - Bill Shankly

RayPhilAlan

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #44 on: March 22, 2022, 08:04:02 pm »
Thanks for starting this thread. I started following LFC a couple of years after that night, but I've somehow never watched the highlights before, despite all I've heard about that game.
What a wonderful match! St Etienne were no mugs, were they? Plenty of good attacks and a brilliant goal from them.
Keegan was electric though, a proper Suarez-like performance from him.
It looked like Case and Kennedy were our two centre mids that night. By the time I started watching games, they had both moved to the outside of midfield, with Souness and McDermott more central. Did they often play centrally, or was that match an attempt to get as many attackers on the field as possible?
Licky

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #45 on: March 22, 2022, 08:45:55 pm »
I was 10, my mates dad took us, over the years Ive come to realise that most reds Ive met my age said they went, I reckon there must have been 300k there if they are to be believed  :D

They have translated from Halmstads to Malmo, to Orebo to Neuchatel Xamax, to the Swiss national team, so I find the question insulting.

mikeb58

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #46 on: March 22, 2022, 08:50:10 pm »
Quote from: Licky on March 22, 2022, 08:45:55 pm
I was 10, my mates dad took us, over the years Ive come to realise that most reds Ive met my age said they went, I reckon there must have been 300k there if they are to be believed  :D



Nah..that was the Auxerre game, half empty Kop, about 22,000 in the ground but reckon it sold out ten times over judging by the amount of reds who say they went!
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Licky

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #47 on: March 22, 2022, 08:57:25 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on March 22, 2022, 08:50:10 pm
Nah..that was the Auxerre game, half empty Kop, about 22,000 in the ground but reckon it sold out ten times over judging by the amount of reds who say they went!

I actually gave my ticket away for the Auxerre game, proper regretted it
They have translated from Halmstads to Malmo, to Orebo to Neuchatel Xamax, to the Swiss national team, so I find the question insulting.

storkfoot

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #48 on: March 22, 2022, 09:01:18 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on March 22, 2022, 08:50:10 pm
Nah..that was the Auxerre game, half empty Kop, about 22,000 in the ground but reckon it sold out ten times over judging by the amount of reds who say they went!

From memory, the Kop was reasonably full as it was significantly cheaper to get in. The rest of the ground wasnt mind.

The only time I ever got locked out was Ipswich at the end of 76/77. Me and a mate waited outside, listening to the crowd and the odd transistor radio, until three quarter time when we legged it into the main stand and went and sat down on the steps at the Kop end. No one batted an eyelid.

On the surges in the Kop, I have always said that when I die, if they check my hip bones, therell be crashbar imprints on both of them. It was scary at the timethiugh. When Fairclough scored in the derby in 75/76, I ended up on the floor of The Kop and literally couldnt get up again.

Good memories mind  ;D
Yorkykopite

  Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #49 on: March 22, 2022, 09:29:33 pm »
Quote from: storkfoot on March 22, 2022, 09:01:18 pm
From memory, the Kop was reasonably full as it was significantly cheaper to get in. The rest of the ground wasnt mind.

The only time I ever got locked out was Ipswich at the end of 76/77. Me and a mate waited outside, listening to the crowd and the odd transistor radio, until three quarter time when we legged it into the main stand and went and sat down on the steps at the Kop end. No one batted an eyelid.

On the surges in the Kop, I have always said that when I die, if they check my hip bones, therell be crashbar imprints on both of them. It was scary at the timethiugh. When Fairclough scored in the derby in 75/76, I ended up on the floor of The Kop and literally couldnt get up again.

Good memories mind  ;D

That was the most packed I ever remember the Kop being that season. More than St Etienne, more than the FA Cup tie v Middlesbrough a few weeks before, more than the last game of the season. All of them 56,000 sell-outs of course. But it felt as if another 5000 or so had been shovelled on to the Kop for the Ipswich game. I was one of the last people to get on to the terrace because I was waiting by the flagpole - in vain - for a mate I'd lost in the mad queues outside. It took me about 10 minutes just to push my way on to the Kop below 'the pulpit'. And what an atmosphere! It was going to be good anyway, it was Title decider. But the ref, a former copper called Willis, ensured things completely boiled over with a staggering level of incompetence. Then two Liverpool goals in two minutes. It was deafening.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #50 on: March 22, 2022, 09:46:37 pm »
Quote from: Licky on March 22, 2022, 08:45:55 pm
I was 10, my mates dad took us, over the years Ive come to realise that most reds Ive met my age said they went, I reckon there must have been 300k there if they are to be believed  :D
It's like when the Sex Pistols played at Eric's in Liverpool and the Free Trade Hall in Manchester. About 26 people actually attended, but half of the north west now insist they were there and went on to form their own bands on the strength of seeing them.

St. Etienne is the same, only even more will tell you they were there. 😄

Anyway, I'm really enjoying this thread.  :scarf


Edit: bloody autospell.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #51 on: March 22, 2022, 09:55:07 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 22, 2022, 11:49:44 am
Steam rising on the Kop was something I always remember. One night in particular, although I can't recall which game it was. Some punk in the middle had a massive red mohican haircut. Probably held in place with spray or sugar and water paste. Anyway, as time went by, and the steam from the heaving mass of pissed wet through humanity on the Kop got to work on it, it slowly started to droop. In the end, it was plastered to his head.  ;D

I was in the Kop the night we played Ajax with everyone knowing we could overcome the 5-1 deficit.  ;D

It was pissing down outside and before kick off clouds of steam was rising from the Kop with dozens being passed down to the St Johns Ambulance at the front. Sadly we didnt win 4-0 on this occasion.

11 years later I was in the same speck when we beat Les Verts and improved our repertoire by adding Allen les rouges in time for a trip to Rome.
Son of Spion

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #52 on: March 22, 2022, 09:57:49 pm »
Quote from: storkfoot on March 22, 2022, 09:01:18 pm
From memory, the Kop was reasonably full as it was significantly cheaper to get in. The rest of the ground wasnt mind.

The only time I ever got locked out was Ipswich at the end of 76/77. Me and a mate waited outside, listening to the crowd and the odd transistor radio, until three quarter time when we legged it into the main stand and went and sat down on the steps at the Kop end. No one batted an eyelid.

On the surges in the Kop, I have always said that when I die, if they check my hip bones, therell be crashbar imprints on both of them. It was scary at the timethiugh. When Fairclough scored in the derby in 75/76, I ended up on the floor of The Kop and literally couldnt get up again.

Good memories mind  ;D
I can't remember if it was the Fairclough derby or the 3-1, both in '75/'76, but I was knackered long before kick off. The tightly packed swaying, the avalanches, the heat of so many people being so close together for ages before kick off was scary. I honestly never thought I'd make it to half time. I almost broke an arm too. It's also weird when your feet are actually off the ground and you are only being held up by the other sardines beside you. Wherever they move, you move.
Son of Spion

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #53 on: March 22, 2022, 10:01:09 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 22, 2022, 09:55:07 pm
I was in the Kop the night we played Ajax with everyone knowing we could overcome the 5-1 deficit.  ;D

It was pissing down outside and before kick off clouds of steam was rising from the Kop with dozens being passed down to the St Johns Ambulance at the front. Sadly we didnt win 4-0 on this occasion.

11 years later I was in the same speck when we beat Les Verts and improved our repertoire by adding Allen les rouges in time for a trip to Rome.
Ah, I was too young to go to the Ajax match. Despite the defeat, it sounds amazing. Such memories eh. 🤗
mikeb58

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #54 on: March 22, 2022, 10:15:10 pm »
Ajax ... A  steamy night indeed, played in front of us in Amber shirts!
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

So... Howard Phillips

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #55 on: March 22, 2022, 10:23:39 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on March 22, 2022, 10:15:10 pm
Ajax ... A  steamy night indeed, played in front of us in Amber shirts!

Weird why we played in an away kit - something which Ive completely forgotten.
nozza

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #56 on: March 22, 2022, 10:45:05 pm »
Quote from: redtel on March 17, 2022, 08:15:24 pm
Cant remember what time I started queuing at The Kop but the bell started ringing to tell them to shut the gates just as I was getting close.

I decided to leg it the Standing Paddock entrance and just made it in. It was the only time I ever stood there. Cost more to stand there so not as many aimed there.
Stood right behind Kevin Keegan who was on the left touch line when he shot from way out in the first few minutes and it curled in the far top corner. Cue bedlam but not as much din as when our 3rd hit the back of the net late on.

Had a great view of their equaliser scored by Bathenay at the Annie Road as well. Had to be a super shot to beat Clem from way outside the box. The French team had a large very vocal support as mentioned. Another memorable European night.


Used to go in the Paddock as a kid before i went in the kop....I know loads did the Boys Pen but me arl fella used to be a season ticket holder main stand from the sixties...he started taking me when i was 8/9 years old  1973/74...used to let me go in the paddock on me own as a got a little older....great memories.... i wrote a poem about it a few years back and this thread brought all the memories back...

Lines down the kemlyn to get into the Kop
Bobbys on horses, klippity klopp.
 
Rainy and dank, with ale in the air
Hats caps and banners shouted with flair.
 
Hot dogs and fried onions in a watery bed.
Ill never get that smell out of me head.
 
Down the alley by the side of the kop
Toward the paddock, feet dont stop.
 
Spare change off your dad and he walks you in
Get in your speck and listen to the din.
 
The match is a blur, I stare to my right
In awe of the kop, its in full flight.
 
Kids getting passed down overhead
Swiftly loaded onto a St Johns bed.
 
The swaying and singing, a sight to behold.
In union as one, young and old.
 
Toshack to Keegan and its in the net
Kopites spilling forward Ill never forget
 
One day Ill be in there, when I grow up
Watching the redmen lift the cup.
kavah

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #57 on: March 23, 2022, 12:08:53 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 22, 2022, 12:36:57 pm
It was an amazing experience to be in a packed Kop - especially in the years before 1978 when the capacity was still 28,000

love it

Peak Kop, You could get a job doing the Kop history tours when you retire

Quote from: bennoman57 on March 22, 2022, 05:29:49 pm
My dad worked the turn styles back then.  He would stick a stone inside a Woodbines packet (so it would not blow away) and prop it up outside the one he was on.  I would go up saunter round the ground and when I spotted the signal I would casually walk up and he would let me in.  Done this for years.

^ ha love it  ;D
Quote from: nozza on March 22, 2022, 10:45:05 pm
...
Rainy and dank, with ale in the air
Hats caps and banners shouted with flair.
 
Hot dogs and fried onions in a watery bed.
Ill never get that smell out of me head.
 ...

Fantastic - great memories, When I went with my dad we often went in the paddock, and with my uncle* in the Kop and my Brother in the Annie Road 
* he had the Starsky and Hutch red stripe on his Cortina so obviously it was my preference to go with him most of the time and my brother is a blue but used to like watching the shenanigans in the road end, he'd be like " are you going the match? ... who are they playing? - Leeds! I'll come - let's go in the Annie road"  ;D
FLRed67

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #58 on: March 23, 2022, 06:21:35 am »
Would have loved to have been able to go to a Liverpool match in those days .    .      . 28,000 in the Kop :D
Realgman

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #59 on: March 23, 2022, 09:06:57 am »
Great poem ...
Some brilliant stories here.. I wasnt even 1 when this game was played :)

Quote from: nozza on March 22, 2022, 10:45:05 pm

Used to go in the Paddock as a kid before i went in the kop....I know loads did the Boys Pen but me arl fella used to be a season ticket holder main stand from the sixties...he started taking me when i was 8/9 years old  1973/74...used to let me go in the paddock on me own as a got a little older....great memories.... i wrote a poem about it a few years back and this thread brought all the memories back...

Lines down the kemlyn to get into the Kop
Bobbys on horses, klippity klopp.
 
Rainy and dank, with ale in the air
Hats caps and banners shouted with flair.
 
Hot dogs and fried onions in a watery bed.
Ill never get that smell out of me head.
 
Down the alley by the side of the kop
Toward the paddock, feet dont stop.
 
Spare change off your dad and he walks you in
Get in your speck and listen to the din.
 
The match is a blur, I stare to my right
In awe of the kop, its in full flight.
 
Kids getting passed down overhead
Swiftly loaded onto a St Johns bed.
 
The swaying and singing, a sight to behold.
In union as one, young and old.
 
Toshack to Keegan and its in the net
Kopites spilling forward Ill never forget
 
One day Ill be in there, when I grow up
Watching the redmen lift the cup.
12C

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #60 on: March 23, 2022, 10:18:27 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 22, 2022, 12:36:57 pm
It was an amazing experience to be in a packed Kop - especially in the years before 1978 when the capacity was still 28,000. In those days Anfield held 56,000, which meant exactly half of the crowd was behind one goal. The proportions are very different now, which is why the Kop can never be so domineering during a match.

In truth there weren't that many occasions where 56,000 were in the ground. Maybe it happened five or six times a season. What was it like on these occasions? Knackering, in a word. You weren't just on the Kop for 90 minutes, you were on it for possibly 3 and half hours or more. People always ask about the surges after a goal or a near- miss. They were fun and they were also sort of predictable. Sure, you struggled to get back to your mates afterwards. Everyone gradually got separated and dispersed as the game went on. People watching the highlights on TV marvelled - still do I suppose - at the sight of the Kop 'avalanches'. Like wind going through a cornfield someone once said.

But the surges and crowd movements that tired you out tended to happen 'off camera', in the hour or so before the game started. There was constant movement as supporters were still coming on to the Kop and pushing their way through the crowd to get to 'their spec' or 'their barrier'. It was like a butterfly effect. One little push could produce a mass of movement further down the terrace. And because it was unrelated to anything on the pitch it was, by definition, unpredictable movement. And it was happening pretty much constantly, until the crowd settled down around kick off. Trying to keep your footing for an hour is knackering. Trying to keep your feet on the floor and get balanced again is exhausting too. In those big games you'd come off the terrace at the end and it felt as if you'd just played. Calves had been strained, ankles 'bitten', hamstrings stretched.

It made for a brilliant atmosphere though. It's impossible to stay silent if the bloke leaning on you starts shouting encouragement. You simply have to join in.  And, of course, it was all amplified by that incredible roof that enveloped the entire Kop. From inside it looked like one of the great engine sheds of England  - Lime Street or St Pancras.  The acoustics were truly incredible.

I think 72/73 season the average attendance was over 50k. Full houses and Lockouts were the norm towards the end of that season. The Leeds game was locked at about 1.30. We were queuing at 12.15, and the Kop was fairly full when we got in. The Leicester game at the end of the season was the closest Ive ever come to being locked out. The queues were chaotic. Where we normally went in at Flagpole corner wasnt worth a carrot because the queue had started before the police had arrives and it was bedlam. We were queuing before the doors opened and some daft bastard started another queue to the same gate (the one on its own on the middle of the back wall).
Anyway, we were right next to the door and the poor copper trying to keep order lost his hat in the crush. I grabbed it and plonked it back on his head, and he let me under his arm to the turnstile, I grabbed my mates coat and dragged him through with me. We were 14. We ended up nowhere near our normal speck on the Kop but saw us lift the league.

Used to love those games when the Kop was full well before kick off as they got bored and started piss taking.
The Walrus was a main target, especially when he used to take the flyway or beach ball away.

Edit: the average league  attendance 72/3 was 48k with 7 games over 50k and the two FA cup ties - Burnley replay and City 4th Round both 56k 

Ghost Town

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #61 on: March 23, 2022, 03:08:12 pm »
Quote from: nozza on March 22, 2022, 10:45:05 pm


Bobbys on horses, klippity klopp.
Is nozza short for Nozzatradamus?
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #62 on: March 23, 2022, 04:54:00 pm »
Love these stories. Gutted I´ll never witness anything like it.
Son of Spion

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #63 on: March 23, 2022, 05:35:47 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on March 23, 2022, 04:54:00 pm
Love these stories. Gutted I´ll never witness anything like it.

There was a time back in the 70s when I was outside the ground on WBR after a match. It suddenly dawned on me that I could have been born anywhere in the world, at any time in history, yet I was born in Liverpool and was a match-going Liverpool fan smack bang in a glorious era both on the pitch and on the Kop. Sometimes in life, you just land in the right place at the right time. Even then, I knew I was so lucky.

Anyway, for anyone who wants to see the full game, I found this on YouTube.*

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/u5vBKpWj-2Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/u5vBKpWj-2Q</a>  :scarf


*Not English commentary I'm afraid. Although that might not be a bad thing.
Thepooloflife

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #64 on: March 23, 2022, 06:23:54 pm »
Quote from: 12C on March 23, 2022, 10:18:27 am
I think 72/73 season the average attendance was over 50k. Full houses and Lockouts were the norm towards the end of that season. The Leeds game was locked at about 1.30. We were queuing at 12.15, and the Kop was fairly full when we got in. The Leicester game at the end of the season was the closest Ive ever come to being locked out. The queues were chaotic. Where we normally went in at Flagpole corner wasnt worth a carrot because the queue had started before the police had arrives and it was bedlam. We were queuing before the doors opened and some daft bastard started another queue to the same gate (the one on its own on the middle of the back wall).
Anyway, we were right next to the door and the poor copper trying to keep order lost his hat in the crush. I grabbed it and plonked it back on his head, and he let me under his arm to the turnstile, I grabbed my mates coat and dragged him through with me. We were 14. We ended up nowhere near our normal speck on the Kop but saw us lift the league.

Used to love those games when the Kop was full well before kick off as they got bored and started piss taking.
The Walrus was a main target, especially when he used to take the flyway or beach ball away.

Edit: the average league  attendance 72/3 was 48k with 7 games over 50k and the two FA cup ties - Burnley replay and City 4th Round both 56k 


I remember almost being locked out of that game too - but just managed to get in with our kid just before the gates were shut...seconds later ! Incredible atmosphere before kick-off and Peter Shilton getting a rousing ovation from the Kop as they came out for second half (mind you all keepers did then).

Speaking of ovations, I'll never forget the incredible reception the Leeds team got when they won their first title at Anfield in 1969. They were top of the league and we were second 5 points behind going into the game, and the only team able to catch Leeds. So a win for us would have put us 3 points behind with 2 games left (2 pts for a win then) and Leeds one game left...so still a chance of the title for us. As it was, despite being battered the whole game their defence held out and managed a 0-0 draw....enough for them to win the title. Never forget the chants of 'Champions, champions' from the Kop when the Leeds players came down to receive a fantastic ovation from the supporters. Nearly 54,000 on a Monday night - amazing !
Gaz123456

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #65 on: March 23, 2022, 10:37:58 pm »
My birthday - I was 17 that day.

A great memory listening to the commentary on the radio and trying to imagine the emotions in the stadium.
storkfoot

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #66 on: March 23, 2022, 10:50:14 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 22, 2022, 09:29:33 pm
That was the most packed I ever remember the Kop being that season. More than St Etienne, more than the FA Cup tie v Middlesbrough a few weeks before, more than the last game of the season. All of them 56,000 sell-outs of course. But it felt as if another 5000 or so had been shovelled on to the Kop for the Ipswich game. I was one of the last people to get on to the terrace because I was waiting by the flagpole - in vain - for a mate I'd lost in the mad queues outside. It took me about 10 minutes just to push my way on to the Kop below 'the pulpit'. And what an atmosphere! It was going to be good anyway, it was Title decider. But the ref, a former copper called Willis, ensured things completely boiled over with a staggering level of incompetence. Then two Liverpool goals in two minutes. It was deafening.

Worth a watch.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=GELB1lerDJk&feature=share
kesey

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 05:08:00 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 16, 2022, 07:24:11 pm
The video is poor quality, but the sound is fantastic.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Qk8WTLgNK-s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Qk8WTLgNK-s</a>

*Goosebumps*

The whole stand is shaking here at Anfield.
kesey

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 05:35:18 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 22, 2022, 09:29:33 pm
That was the most packed I ever remember the Kop

The derby in 1985/86 was a bit of it's cake as there was loads of blag tickets going around . Usually when it was packed there was a bit of room for leeway and it sorted itself out when you were stuck against on of them bars but it took ages that day.
oldman

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 07:59:17 am »
wow so long ago - remember it well - me mum and dad said they would pay for my train ticket to Rome if we made the final so was a bit worried I wouldn't make it when they scored .

any way was on the 1st special out of lime street heading to Rome a couple of months later but that's a different story
Saltashscouse

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 09:04:22 am »
I only remember being locked out once and it was the last game of the 77 season .We were playing West Ham and I think we needed at least a draw to win the title.
I remember we got the footy bus as normal from Old Swan but as we approached Anfield it was obvious there were more people there than wed ever seen .
We got in the queue for the kop which was way down Kemlyn Rd. The queue moved at a snails pace and 2 o clock became 2.30 and we were still no nearer to being able to see the turnstile, it got to about 2.55 and we thought wed leg it to the Annie Rd end .It was just as chaotic there with thousands milling about looking for an empty turnstile or a way to bunk in . And we could hear the kop in full voice which made it worse .
Once we were resigned to not getting in we were gutted and made our way to The Vernon Sangster and went in there to watch some 5 a side tournament ( the pubs closed at three back then and didnt open again till five ) anyway one of the attendants at the Vernon had a little tranny radio and we were able to listen to it there .
At about 4.30 we made our way back to the ground and waited for the gates to open and finally managed to get in and celebrate . Wed drew 0-0 and won the title  :champ :champ :champ
Jan Molby once bought me a pint

the 92A

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 12:28:27 pm »
I'm not sure that it's a Manchester free hall situation as there were literally under thirty people there, where as big games regularly had over 50 000 there and the Kop was well over capacity that night. And St Ettiene was one you remembered, the amount of home games I missed in the seventies from 72 on, when I started going with mates I can count on one hand. It was pay on the gate apart from the odd all ticket game and I wasn't unusual, most of my mates went regularly, we were a right gang of little urchins and most of my mates and kids I knew were the same as me regular matchgoers from about twelve, that's what we did, we all met up got the bus together and we went the match on a Saturday part of our routine. You could tell how full the Kop was with experience and some of those gates when announced had eyebrows raised, we thought it must be a tax diddle. St Ettiene was rammed far more than any official attendance. Double clicking was something we all tried to save a few bob for the chippy on the way home but on the Kop you often got the door that was after the turnstile slammed in your face by the fellas on the turnstile, that was what it was designed for, bang your route was cut off, normally needed someone down low to double click but I found easier to throw a few bob down and jump the turnstile in my experience, especially on the to season ticket turnies that were always empty and never had coppers behind them.


The Kop was wonderful unlike anything today, yes you could go down twenty or thirty feet in a surge, but we prided ourselves in knowing how to avoid that by knowing our specs so well, knowing where the flows were, knowing how to step out of it, we were little bin lids but we were seasoned professionals at being in the Kop right in the middle. It was an experience like no other being part of a living mass that could react in seconds, some knobhead away fans tried some sad little ditty, bang, we were on it with some witty or threatening response. Every player had a chant and we resisted any authority, total solidarity, we took no shit but often it was done in a funny way. Great days, I see pictures of the old kop and I'm back there, beautiful experience I wouldn't swap for anything
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 12:47:24 pm »
Great thread. Love hearing about the games before I started going, thanks to all for the contributions.
Yorkykopite

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #73 on: Yesterday at 01:56:44 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on Yesterday at 12:28:27 pm

The Kop was wonderful unlike anything today, yes you could go down twenty or thirty feet in a surge, but we prided ourselves in knowing how to avoid that by knowing our specs so well, knowing where the flows were, knowing how to step out of it, we were little bin lids but we were seasoned professionals at being in the Kop right in the middle. It was an experience like no other being part of a living mass that could react in seconds, some knobhead away fans tried some sad little ditty, bang, we were on it with some witty or threatening response. Every player had a chant and we resisted any authority, total solidarity, we took no shit but often it was done in a funny way. Great days, I see pictures of the old kop and I'm back there, beautiful experience I wouldn't swap for anything

Your post reminded me of something.

One of the problems with the way YNWA is sung now, especially when George doesn't prompt it, is the key it's sung in. It starts too high. There's nowhere to go afterwards. What I loved about the old Kop was how it sang the anthem. The opening lines were sung in the correct, low, key. My usual spec on the Kop was just to the left of the first pillar (ie looking down the Jimmy Case/Sammy Lee/Craig Johnston/Ray Houghton wing as the Reds attacked the Kop). When the song was sung it always seemed to start somewhere in the middle and ripple outwards. Because the first line was sung in the correct key it was quite difficult to hear at first for anyone standing near the pillar, which meant I invariably picked up the song around "...and don't be afraid of the dark". However, you always knew that the song had begun because of the movement of the crowd. You might not be able to hear the opening lines, but you were caught up in the lateral sway that accompanied the singing. I loved that moment. The silent swaying of the crowd before the actual words could be heard.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

mikeb58

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #74 on: Yesterday at 03:53:59 pm »
Re YNWA, do they play the updated version version at Anfield now, it doesn't sound like the original recording to me.

I put out a 32 page poetry mag with my al personal stories from my time on the standing Kop, all the proceeds went to the HJC.

Amongst the poems is one about the famous Kop Drone...haha not to everyone's liking the drone but  I loved it!

If got a great long and loud airing on telly once, Gerald Sinsatd came out with the great  line...'there's a strange noise coming  from the Kop

Other stuff I covered was about Gordon Banks on his return after his accident, misty nights, the Auxerre game, and loads more, and one about the funniest night ever, the Grimsby 1980 game, the fishy night!

Really, no other terrace could compare to The  Kop, just too many amazing, unique occasions, for one reason or another.
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Thepooloflife

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #75 on: Yesterday at 06:13:50 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:56:44 pm
Your post reminded me of something.

One of the problems with the way YNWA is sung now, especially when George doesn't prompt it, is the key it's sung in. It starts too high. There's nowhere to go afterwards. What I loved about the old Kop was how it sang the anthem. The opening lines were sung in the correct, low, key. My usual spec on the Kop was just to the left of the first pillar (ie looking down the Jimmy Case/Sammy Lee/Craig Johnston/Ray Houghton wing as the Reds attacked the Kop). When the song was sung it always seemed to start somewhere in the middle and ripple outwards. Because the first line was sung in the correct key it was quite difficult to hear at first for anyone standing near the pillar, which meant I invariably picked up the song around "...and don't be afraid of the dark". However, you always knew that the song had begun because of the movement of the crowd. You might not be able to hear the opening lines, but you were caught up in the lateral sway that accompanied the singing. I loved that moment. The silent swaying of the crowd before the actual words could be heard.
I still do that now with my scarf aloft when it's sung, out of habit I suppose......with some strange looks from those around me, as if I'm mad.

Some great tales of the Kop in here for sure. There's a great book about the Kop for those who may not have seen it - 'The Kop: The end of an era' by Stephen F Kelly, published in 1993 just prior to it being demolished. Some wonderful stories in there, with contributions from former players, managers, journalists and ordinary Kopites - a great read.
Offline mikeb58

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #76 on: Yesterday at 07:05:51 pm »
My last memory of the old Kop is fantastic...but has a shit ending!

Not long after the Norwich game, the bulldozers took no time in moving in, I think it was later the same evening.
Loads of gates were left open and unattended especially the big one next to the Kemlyn. A load of young lads walked freely in, so I followed them, I was much older than them and felt a bit silly, but fuck it I went with the flow.

I was looking for a souvenir, and I noticed the old red wooden tacky price list was still hanging in the Kop cafe.
I got it without problem ,while all the kids fucked off with loads of Wagon Wheels!

I loved my souvenir and hung it my kitchen, haha it was do cheap and nasty, they had simply taped over items that had been increased in price! It was also great to know that other than the workies, I was one of the very last people on the Kop.

Sadly, I fell on very hard times (after my divorce) and had to flog loads of stuff, inc lots of very rare Big Country records and items  (given to me and signed by Stuart Adamson who became my friend) then sadly my Kop cafe price list had  to go.

I had pictures of it, but they were on old PC's, reckon I might have put them on here years ago as well though.
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline number 168

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977)
« Reply #77 on: Yesterday at 07:33:11 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:56:44 pm
Your post reminded me of something.

One of the problems with the way YNWA is sung now, especially when George doesn't prompt it, is the key it's sung in. It starts too high. There's nowhere to go afterwards. What I loved about the old Kop was how it sang the anthem. The opening lines were sung in the correct, low, key. My usual spec on the Kop was just to the left of the first pillar (ie looking down the Jimmy Case/Sammy Lee/Craig Johnston/Ray Houghton wing as the Reds attacked the Kop). When the song was sung it always seemed to start somewhere in the middle and ripple outwards. Because the first line was sung in the correct key it was quite difficult to hear at first for anyone standing near the pillar, which meant I invariably picked up the song around "...and don't be afraid of the dark". However, you always knew that the song had begun because of the movement of the crowd. You might not be able to hear the opening lines, but you were caught up in the lateral sway that accompanied the singing. I loved that moment. The silent swaying of the crowd before the actual words could be heard.

That was my usual spec as well with my mates from 1970; still school kids but understood how the crowd dynamics worked when the surges began and with songs such "Walking down Lime Street swinging my chain ..." with the rampage down the Kop at the end. You are so right about the way YNWA was sung then, especially the way the sound would drift across and pick up momentum - very special. As for the St Etienne game it was the best atmosphere I have ever experienced followed by a few bevies in the Clarence afterwrds. I am not saying people had sore throats but it was like a pub full of Shaun Dyches.
Offline mikeb58

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977) and standing Kop memories!
« Reply #78 on: Yesterday at 11:55:28 pm »
My little booklet wouldn't be complete without a mention of the famous Gary Sprake Kop end og! Anyone here there for that one....did The Kop really break out into 'Careless Hands' I've heard that's  a bit of a myth and the record was actually played at HT (at the expense of Gary?)
Online Red_Mist

Re: Wow...45 Years ago tonight! (16/3/1977) and standing Kop memories!
« Reply #79 on: Today at 07:48:07 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 16, 2022, 07:24:11 pm
The video is poor quality, but the sound is fantastic.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Qk8WTLgNK-s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Qk8WTLgNK-s</a>

*Goosebumps*
Love the way the song builds, directly linked to the action on the pitch, something that has always happened at Anfield. Starts about 18 seconds into the clip after the Liverpool! Liverpool! has died down, but theres still an absolute racket going on, so its difficult to take hold. But up goes the volume as more catch on until Rocheteau wins a throw in.which came off him. Cue howls of protest which stops the song in its tracks for a few seconds. But there it is again, but not full throated because St. Etienne have got the ball and if they score now its a travesty because of the throw in, so half the crowd are holding their breath. Then Larqué lashes it wide and everyone can breathe again. And its THENthe song goes off!!
