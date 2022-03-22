Cant remember what time I started queuing at The Kop but the bell started ringing to tell them to shut the gates just as I was getting close.
I decided to leg it the Standing Paddock entrance and just made it in. It was the only time I ever stood there. Cost more to stand there so not as many aimed there.
Stood right behind Kevin Keegan who was on the left touch line when he shot from way out in the first few minutes and it curled in the far top corner. Cue bedlam but not as much din as when our 3rd hit the back of the net late on.
Had a great view of their equaliser scored by Bathenay at the Annie Road as well. Had to be a super shot to beat Clem from way outside the box. The French team had a large very vocal support as mentioned. Another memorable European night.
Used to go in the Paddock as a kid before i went in the kop....I know loads did the Boys Pen but me arl fella used to be a season ticket holder main stand from the sixties...he started taking me when i was 8/9 years old 1973/74...used to let me go in the paddock on me own as a got a little older....great memories.... i wrote a poem about it a few years back and this thread brought all the memories back...
Lines down the kemlyn to get into the Kop
Bobbys on horses, klippity klopp.
Rainy and dank, with ale in the air
Hats caps and banners shouted with flair.
Hot dogs and fried onions in a watery bed.
Ill never get that smell out of me head.
Down the alley by the side of the kop
Toward the paddock, feet dont stop.
Spare change off your dad and he walks you in
Get in your speck and listen to the din.
The match is a blur, I stare to my right
In awe of the kop, its in full flight.
Kids getting passed down overhead
Swiftly loaded onto a St Johns bed.
The swaying and singing, a sight to behold.
In union as one, young and old.
Toshack to Keegan and its in the net
Kopites spilling forward Ill never forget
One day Ill be in there, when I grow up
Watching the redmen lift the cup.