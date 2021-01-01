« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6] 7   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62  (Read 4790 times)

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #200 on: Today at 10:13:15 pm »
Just like the semi final.  Shame on those calling for Jota's head in the half-time thread!

Fabinho was excellent again just as he has been for weeks and weeks now.  Matip and van Dijk utterly dominant again as well.  Such a good base to the team.

I know I'm swimming against the tide on this one as RAWK is the NW fanclub for Martinelli but he reminds me of Darren Huckerby.
Logged

Online masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,409
  • hippie at heart
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #201 on: Today at 10:13:36 pm »
What a team, what a group of players. If football gods are just we should win the league against the sport washers. 
Logged

Online Red_Potato

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 733
  • Potato beats scissors
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #202 on: Today at 10:14:04 pm »
Massive result. Real professional performance. Bobby's finish was beautiful. The most exquisite tap in you'll see.
The only frustration was Mane's hold up play. If he could sort out his heavy first touch, he'd be next level.
Must be soul destroying for other teams when our bench can deliver the likes of Bobby and Mo. Almost obscene. 
Logged
SOS member 7832

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,147
  • 🇺🇦
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #203 on: Today at 10:14:05 pm »
Fantastic 2nd half.

Joel and Fab where fab.

Bobby Firmino was fantastic too.

2nd goal was class, the press the pressure, never giving up, then the finish  8)
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,724
  • Justice for the 97
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #204 on: Today at 10:14:13 pm »
Great second half that - thought Bobby was superb and what a goal from him !
Logged

Online Oldmanmick

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #205 on: Today at 10:14:16 pm »
Seen a couple of posts on here suggesting it was only ever a 6 point gap.
After the home win over Chelsea the table read:

City P 22, GD 42, PTS 56
Chelsea P 22, GD 28, PTS 43
Liverpool P20, GD 34, PTS 42

No matter which way you look at this it is an 8 point gap at the least, and a pretty substantial lead with 16 games remaining and having played every 'top 6' team away from home.
Since then 7 points have been dropped in 7 games playing only two teams from top 10 in the process. This is not league winning form. By no means am I saying city won't or aren't capable to go on and win it, but surely questions have to be asked how from the position City were in after Chelsea thats its got to this?

Just took this off Bluemoon. I hadn't realized how far behind we were after they'd beaten Chelsea. I've seen us win a shitload of league titles, but if we gone on to win this season it'll be the best ever. Talk about mentality monsters.
Logged

Online CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,755
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #206 on: Today at 10:14:36 pm »
Massive
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,770
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #207 on: Today at 10:14:45 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 10:11:38 pm
For all their organisation and running around they created very little. Defensively we were incredible. Just a bit shit up front for 45 minutes. Couldnt understand why everyone was going on as if Arsenal should have had a few at half time.

I dont think anyone said that Arsenal should have been winning. They had the better of the game but they didnt threaten to score.
Logged
#JFT97

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #208 on: Today at 10:14:51 pm »
Arsenal supporters will talk about how they should have had a goal or two, yet got nowhere close to scoring. Their only real chance was the shit back pass. We turned it on for 25 mins and got two goals. They had nothing other than Martinelli.
Logged

Online scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,472
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #209 on: Today at 10:15:17 pm »
Liverpool coming round the mountain when she comes. We are coming City. Absolutely massive 3 points. After a sluggish first half to come out and totally control and win the game is a amazing achievement and show of character from the lads. Championip withing that is. Could not be more happy tonight. We are BOSS.

The Future is Bright the Future is RED       
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,836
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #210 on: Today at 10:15:19 pm »

Arguably the best performance of the season, I prefer these types of wins to absolutely demolishing teams
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #211 on: Today at 10:15:21 pm »
Very professional performance👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

It's normal when you go away to a fantastic team like Arsenal. They ran hard and the atmosphere was great in the first half but experience proves that you can't run/shout like that for 90mins. We didn't follow them to run and we were patient

We defended well and they didn't create ANY clear-cut chance. Yeah, we passed to them but our beautiful man did his thing.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

And we took advantage in the 2nd half after they tired.

Diogol scored. Hopefully it helps his confidence. He wasn't great today but he knows where the net it doesn't he?

GET IN!!!
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,587
  • JFT96.
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #212 on: Today at 10:15:33 pm »
I said in the HT thread that it would be tough for Arsenal to continue with that intensity and we'd come on strong, we could have scored a couple more at the end there. My heart can't take this for another 2 months!
Logged

Online masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,409
  • hippie at heart
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #213 on: Today at 10:15:36 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:11:39 pm
Is it a thing nowadays, hacking Sadio Mane down and pretending like fucking nothing happens?

Like aa... It is allowed and open season?

Its been open season on Salah for as long as I can remember. Defenders can push him, climb on his shoulders, snap at his ankles or heels and we never get a foul.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,983
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #214 on: Today at 10:15:41 pm »
Incredible how confident and composed they looked. At half time my feeling was it would be one of those nights. Lads proved me wrong. Firmino showing how important he is - the pivot that makes things happen for the attackers.
Logged

Online number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #215 on: Today at 10:15:45 pm »
I as all for Thiago coming off but that pass to Jota was sublime. Bobby and Mo changed the mindset of Arsenal they simply forced them back and worried them. Superb second half.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,718
  • Truthiness
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #216 on: Today at 10:15:48 pm »
Look, I don't want to claim all the credit here, but after 53 and a bit minutes I said 'this isn't working tonight', and switched over to see what the cricket score was. Then I saw on Twitter that we had scored, so stuck with Matt Smith and Carlos Brathwaite talking about cricket a while longer.
When I switched back it was 2-0.


No greater love can a man have than to lay down his life  goals for his club.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,123
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #217 on: Today at 10:16:19 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 10:12:45 pm
Another win. Much like the Brighton game I never felt like they would score and it's not like we had loads of clear cut chances but just managed to be decisive in those moments.

On to the next one!
Pretty even. Think I saw, this by the 90th:
Liverpool - 52% pos. / Arsenal 48%
Liverpoll 9 shots / Arsenal 9 shots
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,521
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #218 on: Today at 10:16:28 pm »
There are still a few tough fixtures left, City the obvious one, and you never know what the Mancs and the bitters will resort to by way of tackles etc to spoil our progress. But long may this form continue.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,101
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #219 on: Today at 10:16:28 pm »
Nobody celebrating that pass and assist from Thiago? What a ball it was.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #220 on: Today at 10:16:34 pm »
Quote from: Johann Gambolputty on Today at 10:13:12 pm
Well in Reds, different team in the second half, on we go.
Deepest condolences to Martin Tyler.

Yeah,he's having a pretty tough time of it at the moment,poor old bugger.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #221 on: Today at 10:16:35 pm »
Good of Thiago to make sure that he would get his through ball to Jota spot on by practicing it beforehand with Odegaard!

Brilliant second half, and the first half was fine as well for what it was.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,346
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #222 on: Today at 10:16:43 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:14:45 pm
I dont think anyone said that Arsenal should have been winning. They had the better of the game but they didnt threaten to score.

They're a good young side but they do still lack a cutting edge. The team Arteta inherited were basically shit but Aubemeyang would score every shot. I remember they beat us just after we won the league in 19/20 and we absolutely battered them.

First half they played good football against us which they haven't done for a long time. They usually just park the bus.

Their chance was that Thiago backpass.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,211
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #223 on: Today at 10:16:49 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:14:45 pm
I dont think anyone said that Arsenal should have been winning. They had the better of the game but they didnt threaten to score.

Oh they were. Not in here, on sky and on the Guardian. Words to the affect of should have had a goal to to show for all their hard work.

Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,770
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #224 on: Today at 10:16:49 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 10:14:16 pm
Seen a couple of posts on here suggesting it was only ever a 6 point gap.
After the home win over Chelsea the table read:

City P 22, GD 42, PTS 56
Chelsea P 22, GD 28, PTS 43
Liverpool P20, GD 34, PTS 42

No matter which way you look at this it is an 8 point gap at the least, and a pretty substantial lead with 16 games remaining and having played every 'top 6' team away from home.
Since then 7 points have been dropped in 7 games playing only two teams from top 10 in the process. This is not league winning form. By no means am I saying city won't or aren't capable to go on and win it, but surely questions have to be asked how from the position City were in after Chelsea thats its got to this?

Just took this off Bluemoon. I hadn't realized how far behind we were after they'd beaten Chelsea. I've seen us win a shitload of league titles, but if we gone on to win this season it'll be the best ever. Talk about mentality monsters.

Thats a 14 point lead with us having 2 games in hand..its never an 8 point lead as matches have to be won.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #225 on: Today at 10:16:59 pm »
We're gonna fcking do this  ;D
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,750
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #226 on: Today at 10:17:06 pm »
Si senor, absolutely nobody in the world a prefer to score than Bobby  :scarf :scarf

Fantastic win, boys ground that out.  :wellin :wellin
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,396
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #227 on: Today at 10:17:09 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 10:11:38 pm
For all their organisation and running around they created very little. Defensively we were incredible. Just a bit shit up front for 45 minutes. Couldnt understand why everyone was going on as if Arsenal should have had a few at half time.
yep Arsenal created nothing in the first half and their only real chance came from our mistake which Ali made a massive save from
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,617
  • 11,053ft up
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #228 on: Today at 10:17:21 pm »
Weird game. Was pretty even generally but Arsenal as noted before the game are toothless and relying on kids to do something, otherwise it's just possession for possession sakes. Granted I thought both Thiago and Henderson were pretty average with Partey probably having the best 45 minutes of his Arsenal career that I've seen. This just gets me back into my Hendo shouldn't play RCM in hard games but that's probably not realistic. Also didn't help that Diaz seems shot now, needs a week off at least.

Also who the fuck do Arsenal think they are? Like prime Real Madrid out there trying to bully Marriner into calls but sadly enough I think it did work to an extent as that moron wasn't giving us a call except in the most obvious of circumstances. Just crazy.

Anyway, on to Forest!
Logged

Online Seebab

  • hit that post. We winced.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,707
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #229 on: Today at 10:17:57 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:15:48 pm
Look, I don't want to claim all the credit here, but after 53 and a bit minutes I said 'this isn't working tonight', and switched over to see what the cricket score was. Then I saw on Twitter that we had scored, so stuck with Matt Smith and Carlos Brathwaite talking about cricket a while longer.
When I switched back it was 2-0.



No greater love can a man have than to lay down his life  goals for his club.

Thank you Sir.
Logged
Some folks are born into a good life
Other folks get it anyway anyhow

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,450
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #230 on: Today at 10:17:58 pm »
Beautiful

I love Bobby so much
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,770
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #231 on: Today at 10:18:01 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 10:16:49 pm
Oh they were. Not in here, on sky and on the Guardian. Words to the affect of should have had a goal to to show for all their hard work.

Well nobody gets goals for hard work or possession or XG or having nice hair.
Logged
#JFT97

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #232 on: Today at 10:18:02 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 10:14:16 pm
Seen a couple of posts on here suggesting it was only ever a 6 point gap.
After the home win over Chelsea the table read:

City P 22, GD 42, PTS 56
Chelsea P 22, GD 28, PTS 43
Liverpool P20, GD 34, PTS 42

No matter which way you look at this it is an 8 point gap at the least, and a pretty substantial lead with 16 games remaining and having played every 'top 6' team away from home.
Since then 7 points have been dropped in 7 games playing only two teams from top 10 in the process. This is not league winning form. By no means am I saying city won't or aren't capable to go on and win it, but surely questions have to be asked how from the position City were in after Chelsea thats its got to this?

Just took this off Bluemoon. I hadn't realized how far behind we were after they'd beaten Chelsea. I've seen us win a shitload of league titles, but if we gone on to win this season it'll be the best ever. Talk about mentality monsters.
History being rewritten by those suggesting Man City weren't running away with it.  From the BBC match report of the Man City win against Chelsea (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59918926): "Kevin de Bruyne produced a moment of world-class quality to tighten Manchester City's stranglehold on the Premier League title race with victory over Chelsea at Etihad Stadium.".  Maybe "stranglehold" has another meaning...
Logged

Online Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,408
  • Klopptimistic
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #233 on: Today at 10:18:13 pm »
Arsenal were clearly a much better drilled side than when we last met but with the exception of Martinelli I thought they were largely prdictable and short of a couple of our own brainfarts, I thought we had their number - even in the first half.

Brilliant by Jota in the second and Klopp's subs restored control to the Reds. Ramsdale did his bit to keep Pickford beteween the sticks for England.

Nice of Marriner to give Sadio a consolation free kick at the end.  ::)

Massive performance all told. Setting the pace.  :scarf :scarf
Logged

Online Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,360
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #234 on: Today at 10:18:15 pm »
That win was very, very impressive. Not especially pretty, but gutsy and beautifully orchestrated.

And I love Bobby Firmino with a deep, tender adoration that will always burn, yea, beyond the dimming of the stars.
Logged
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.

Online ByrdmanLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #235 on: Today at 10:18:23 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:12:18 pm
Think Arsenal only had one shot on target, from Thiago's brain fart. Not convinced by Arsenal, think they were bigged up before the start due to their "run" but they were never going to get the better than the mighty reds.


I think we are just THAT good, Arsenal are a good side right now, but we are just that much better. No shame in losing to us honestly
Logged

Online Dazzer23

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #236 on: Today at 10:18:25 pm »
Loved Bobbys cameo, a throwback to him at his very best.

Matip finally losing his most under rated player in the prem tag and getting the recognition he deserves

Alison?  Well if the keepers are the other way round the result is probably different

But I think my favourite moment was Tylers euphoric response to our 2nd goal
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,123
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #237 on: Today at 10:18:35 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:16:43 pm
They're a good young side but they do still lack a cutting edge. The team Arteta inherited were basically shit but Aubemeyang would score every shot. I remember they beat us just after we won the league in 19/20 and we absolutely battered them.

First half they played good football against us which they haven't done for a long time. They usually just park the bus.

Their chance was that Thiago backpass.
Aubameyang at Arsenal, against us, couldn't score in a brothel mate.
He had little joy against us. He had so many chances against Liverpool over the years and he buried too few of those.

Since he left, Arsenal's been "flying".
« Last Edit: Today at 10:21:07 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,971
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #238 on: Today at 10:18:55 pm »
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 10:10:30 pm
Yeah really like Martinelli.

If only he spent more time dribbling forward instead of dribbling back towards his own goal.
Like to hear our resident Gooners explain why their fans were shouting Hooooof. Was it because their tactics were to hoof it to Saka and Martinelli in hope.
Thought we were superb all game and playing within ourselves. Arsenal in the cup game tried pressing for the first 15 and ran out of gas.
Odegarrd tried it and ran out of gas after 10. They played at their maximum intensity without really troubling us. We simply upped our game and they were left trailing.

Mentality monsters. Robbo was immense for us.

The only worry was that prick Marriner giving them soft free kicks whilst allowing them to kick fuck out of Sadio. All their tantrums and he did fuck all about dissent. Thiago has a word about one of them flopping on the ball and gets a lecture.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,087
  • Dutch Class
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jota 54 Bobby 62
« Reply #239 on: Today at 10:19:05 pm »
Better second half. Massive three points. Job done.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6] 7   Go Up
« previous next »
 