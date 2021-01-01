Seen a couple of posts on here suggesting it was only ever a 6 point gap.

After the home win over Chelsea the table read:



City P 22, GD 42, PTS 56

Chelsea P 22, GD 28, PTS 43

Liverpool P20, GD 34, PTS 42



No matter which way you look at this it is an 8 point gap at the least, and a pretty substantial lead with 16 games remaining and having played every 'top 6' team away from home.

Since then 7 points have been dropped in 7 games playing only two teams from top 10 in the process. This is not league winning form. By no means am I saying city won't or aren't capable to go on and win it, but surely questions have to be asked how from the position City were in after Chelsea thats its got to this?



Just took this off Bluemoon. I hadn't realized how far behind we were after they'd beaten Chelsea. I've seen us win a shitload of league titles, but if we gone on to win this season it'll be the best ever. Talk about mentality monsters.