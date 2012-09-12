« previous next »
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1280 on: Today at 04:19:03 pm »
Shane Long has got to be some sort of Beadle style prank.
AHA!

Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1281 on: Today at 04:20:08 pm »
Disgusting dive.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1282 on: Today at 04:20:10 pm »

Theres the bullshit cheat call
Offline killer-heels

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1283 on: Today at 04:20:12 pm »
Salisu you bellend.
Online swoopy

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1284 on: Today at 04:20:20 pm »
Soft as anything
Online cdav

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1285 on: Today at 04:20:22 pm »
Soft penalty for City, not for the first time this season
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1286 on: Today at 04:20:31 pm »
Fuck me this league is a joke
Online Robinred

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1287 on: Today at 04:20:32 pm »
Kinell Salisu. Jesus made the most of that no doubt.
Online MJD-L4

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1288 on: Today at 04:20:43 pm »
That's a dive
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1289 on: Today at 04:20:48 pm »
Fucking idiot.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1290 on: Today at 04:20:54 pm »
That looked a blatant dive
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1291 on: Today at 04:21:04 pm »
Fucking odious cheats
Online Tobelius

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1292 on: Today at 04:21:40 pm »
Jesus what a flop
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1293 on: Today at 04:21:46 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:20:54 pm
That looked a blatant dive

It was

Online wampa1

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1294 on: Today at 04:21:52 pm »
Braindead.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1295 on: Today at 04:21:56 pm »

Would never be given at the other end.

Cant win fair and square so for the 4th time this season they cheat.

Compare that foul to the Jota non call at Spurs.

C*nts
Online oojason

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1296 on: Today at 04:22:59 pm »

Southampton 1 - [2] Manchester City; de Bruyne penalty 62' - https://streamgg.com/v/a96d1f69 & https://v.redd.it/5yngkbywdko81
Online Gods_Left_Boot

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1297 on: Today at 04:23:11 pm »
The long and proud tradition of Abu Dhabi players fainting just inside the box continues.
Online Red Raw

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1298 on: Today at 04:23:18 pm »
Joke decision compared to so many of our shouts.
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1299 on: Today at 04:24:30 pm »
God do hate looking at Foden. City have been terrible yet are winning.  :no
Online Elzar

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1300 on: Today at 04:24:37 pm »
Salah would never get that, but think it was a pen myself. His leg clips Jesus.
Online Robinred

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1301 on: Today at 04:25:07 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 04:23:18 pm
Joke decision compared to so many of our shouts.

True. But it was still a shite challenge and totally unnecessary.
Online JackWard33

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1302 on: Today at 04:25:23 pm »
Its a penalty.. he pushes him after hes been beaten. Dont think its a particularly debatable one to be honest
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1303 on: Today at 04:25:57 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 04:24:30 pm
God do hate looking at Foden. City have been terrible yet are winning.  :no

Same

Absolute thug
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1304 on: Today at 04:26:10 pm »
Mike Dean doesn't want to be known as the Merseyside ref. The Manc refs double down on us.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1305 on: Today at 04:26:19 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:20:54 pm
That looked a blatant dive

Great acting by Jesus. He has tripped himself pefrectly ...
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1306 on: Today at 04:27:51 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 04:24:37 pm
Salah would never get that, but think it was a pen myself. His leg clips Jesus.

Watch the incident again ;)
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1307 on: Today at 04:27:58 pm »
Harry Obviously Kane to get a couple in this game
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1308 on: Today at 04:28:20 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:25:23 pm
Its a penalty.. he pushes him after hes been beaten. Dont think its a particularly debatable one to be honest

 ;D There's a shock.
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1309 on: Today at 04:28:28 pm »
It was a foul. That is for sure. I really think they need to look at changing what happens with fouls in the box. The punishment hardly ever fits the crime. What is even the point of the 6 yard box?
