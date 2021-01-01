Yep.City Liverpool final. Same as CL.
Very enjoyable game, Palace really schooled them.I was sceptical about Viera accepting the job but he has really transformed them very quickly.
Which is a complete shock when you think Lamps has 2 A levels, one of them in Latin
Frank should get his dad and uncle to help him out.
Chelsea-City and Liverpool-Palace in semis then?
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Next Arsenal manager?
Of course we are confident going into the game but lets not get ahead of ourselves.
Peps turned up dressed as Cato Fong
Is his fly undone?
Come on Southampton You know you can do this.
Can see Brentford going the way of Huddersfield and Sheff United next season if they don't have a good summer. They have very few players good enough for this level, but a good start has saved them.
Micah Richards now doing a piece on kyle Walker being good, despite it being obvious hes been to blame for quite a few of their negative results
Stupid that lil bit. They could quite easily show loadsa what you just mentioned. Bizarre that to be honest
What an incentive it would be going into our game if city were Kod
