Author Topic: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03  (Read 23985 times)

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1200 on: Today at 02:40:28 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 02:31:54 pm
Yep.

City Liverpool final.  Same as CL.
I don't think they will go that far in the CL
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1201 on: Today at 02:41:31 pm »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 02:36:21 pm
Very enjoyable game, Palace really schooled them.


I was sceptical about Viera accepting the job but he has really transformed them very quickly.
I can see him taking Arsenal job if Arteta manages to fuck up next year.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1202 on: Today at 02:41:41 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:30:00 pm

Which is a complete shock when you think Lamps has 2 A levels, one of them in Latin
Duo 'A' gradus non sunt satis.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1203 on: Today at 02:42:22 pm »

Leicester [1] - 0 Brentford; Timothy Castagne great strike 20' - https://streamgg.com/v/ban0c1qt


Leicester [2] - 0 Brentford; James Maddison free-kick 33' - https://streamgg.com/v/6mdfr3a2
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1204 on: Today at 02:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:34:29 pm
Frank should get his dad and uncle to help him out.
Its desperate times over there, he might need to draft in the brains of the family- Rosie the dog. Hilariously, that story gets a little bit more believable every game he manages.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1205 on: Today at 02:43:09 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:23:11 pm
Chelsea-City and Liverpool-Palace in semis then?


Of course we are confident going into the game but lets not get ahead of ourselves.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1206 on: Today at 02:45:03 pm »
Why have they rolled out Micah Richards for bbc now too!? Can these places not find different people to appear
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1207 on: Today at 02:46:45 pm »
Can see Brentford going the way of Huddersfield and Sheff United next season if they don't have a good summer. They have very few players good enough for this level, but a good start has saved them.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1208 on: Today at 02:47:15 pm »

Southampton XI: Foster, Livramento, Stephens, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, S. Armstrong, Long, Elyounoussi, A. Armstrong.

Man City XI: Steffen, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Jesus, Sterling, Grealish.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1209 on: Today at 02:47:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:20:42 pm
Next Arsenal manager?

They must be considering him, especially if Lego production and distribution is impacted by supply-chain problems from the pandemic...
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1210 on: Today at 02:48:27 pm »
Come on Southampton  :scarf :scarf :scarf  You know you can do this.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1211 on: Today at 02:48:39 pm »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 02:43:09 pm

Of course we are confident going into the game but lets not get ahead of ourselves.

Tough games for us and City.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1212 on: Today at 02:50:18 pm »
Is he pretending his english is worse?
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1213 on: Today at 02:50:22 pm »
Peps turned up dressed as Cato Fong
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1214 on: Today at 02:51:06 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:50:22 pm
Peps turned up dressed as Cato Fong

Is his fly undone?
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1215 on: Today at 02:51:17 pm »
Micah Richards now doing a piece on kyle Walker being good, despite it being obvious hes been to blame for quite a few of their negative results
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1216 on: Today at 02:52:04 pm »
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1217 on: Today at 02:52:48 pm »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 02:48:27 pm
Come on Southampton  :scarf :scarf :scarf  You know you can do this.

What an incentive it would be going into our game if city were Kod
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1218 on: Today at 02:52:53 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:46:45 pm
Can see Brentford going the way of Huddersfield and Sheff United next season if they don't have a good summer. They have very few players good enough for this level, but a good start has saved them.

Like Leeds they were sinking like a stone and two wins in a row looks to have got them out of trouble as long as they can get a few more points.

Like with Huddersfield and Sheff U the early season novelty of a team who hadn't been in the top flight for a long time kept them up the first year but then they sank without that the next season. That's why the likes of Norwich and Fulham who keep swapping divisions don't get that big initial boost when they come up.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1219 on: Today at 02:53:14 pm »

Micas Richards there... taking a couple of minutes to say that Kyle Walker is quick.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1220 on: Today at 02:54:05 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:51:17 pm
Micah Richards now doing a piece on kyle Walker being good, despite it being obvious hes been to blame for quite a few of their negative results
Stupid that lil bit. They could quite easily show loadsa what you just mentioned. Bizarre that to be honest
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1221 on: Today at 02:56:01 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:54:05 pm
Stupid that lil bit. They could quite easily show loadsa what you just mentioned. Bizarre that to be honest

The first clip they showed was Walker playing his man onside and then creating the need for a massive sprint by the whole team. He does it every game, and often fucks up when its deeper.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #1222 on: Today at 02:56:10 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 02:52:48 pm
What an incentive it would be going into our game if city were Kod


And cam you imagine Pep watching the draw at 5.30 if they had just been knocked out.   :wanker
