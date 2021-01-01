Can see Brentford going the way of Huddersfield and Sheff United next season if they don't have a good summer. They have very few players good enough for this level, but a good start has saved them.



Like Leeds they were sinking like a stone and two wins in a row looks to have got them out of trouble as long as they can get a few more points.Like with Huddersfield and Sheff U the early season novelty of a team who hadn't been in the top flight for a long time kept them up the first year but then they sank without that the next season. That's why the likes of Norwich and Fulham who keep swapping divisions don't get that big initial boost when they come up.