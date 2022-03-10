« previous next »
Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03

SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #880 on: Today at 03:07:54 pm
Quote from: OOS on Today at 03:03:43 pm
Successful teams are not liked shocker.
I mean compared to the likes of city who are also very successful in recent years.
YNWA

Dim Glas

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #881 on: Today at 03:08:48 pm
Quote from: OOS on Today at 03:03:43 pm
Successful teams are not liked shocker.

its more than that with Liverpool, its a hate of the city and people by a-holes who dont understand what the city and people have gone through and hate the fact the people wont stay quiet.
PeterTheRed

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #882 on: Today at 03:47:17 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:33:07 pm
You're obviously not going to change your mind Peter so it's absolutely pointless continuing this. If you think it's a worthy punishment for running after a ball then so be it. You've obviously never played football at any level, Sunday League included.

Oh, I played at a very decent level, and finished my career at the age of 17 because of a 50-50 tackle that I've won. The other guy never meant to injure me, and he even visited me during my stay in the hospital after the surgery to apologize, but you are right, you are not going to change my mind on this ...
Red Berry

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #883 on: Today at 03:58:11 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:08:48 pm
its more than that with Liverpool, its a hate of the city and people by a-holes who dont understand what the city and people have gone through and hate the fact the people wont stay quiet.

Aye. Which is why I've no problem if LFC gets exclusive rights to their own matches and the revenue it generates.

We've basically owned the fair play award for years, have one of the most decent human beings in sport as our coach, and some of the most gifted, yet humble players in the game in our team. Yet we are derided, mocked, sneered at, and have to deal with a pack of absolute wham about our team, manager, fans, club, city etc, week in, week out.

I can take banter, and I can take rivalry. I don't expect us to be loved. But despised?  And it's more than us being successful - it's for being Liverpool. 

And I'm supposed to worry about how much a team like Burnley, Leicester or Wolves might make from TV revenue if we take everything in-house? Fuck 'em. They hate us that much then at least we can give them a legit reason for once.

At least on the continent we get some fucking respect.
rushyman

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #884 on: Today at 04:01:18 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 02:24:57 pm
Mark Goldbridge, a United youtuber, calls him Lack-of-threat.  ;D


I beat him by a good year

But I have no forum to display only here. Mind you I cant have been first, it works too well

I should clearly be a YouTuber
rushyman

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #885 on: Today at 04:02:20 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:25:47 pm
80% of the premier league have less than our fullbacks.

Ok lets leave our full backs out of it

 7 assists and 4 goals and its nearly April

Hes shite
rushyman

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #886 on: Today at 04:06:30 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 02:35:30 pm
United is a given. Only want the worst for them. I would sooner see Everton finish in the top 4 than United. What is wrong with Spurs supporters? As an American their fans here are really annoying, but probably no more than Arsenal fans. Probably a bit more bandwagony. All of them have only been watching since Harry Kane has been a thing. What is the reality in England?

Spurs fans are simply more vile towards us. Its not a recent thing either been a while

Obviously Arsenal can be aswell thats football for you but Spurs have less class than Arsenal overall

And its pretty clear why really. Spurs are the Everton of North London, angry, bitter, delusional
RedForeverTT

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #887 on: Today at 04:08:14 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 02:13:04 pm
Yeah this is so easy for them, end of season atmosphere at Villa. If only it could be like that when we go there.

Now that their premier league survival is secured, they can afford to take their foot off the gas a little to leave some energy for next season. 

They have been fighting a relegation battle for the last 10-12 games and I think mentally they are done now that they have crossed the finished line.
oojason

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #888 on: Today at 04:23:30 pm

Middlesbrough XI: Lumley; Dijksteel, McNair, Fry; Jones, Taverneir, Howson, Crooks, Taylor; Balogun, Connolly.

Chelsea XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; Ziyech, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Sarr; Lukaku, Pulisic.


Go on, Boro.
NarutoReds

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #889 on: Today at 04:53:54 pm
Might be a dumb question but aa... Any chance Boro could battle for a win?

It's like more than 90% probability Chelsea could go through. :-\
Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #890 on: Today at 04:56:04 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 04:53:54 pm
Might be a dumb question but aa... Any chance Boro could battle for a win?

It's like more than 90% probability Chelsea could go through. :-\

They've knocked out Man United and Spurs. Clearly Chelsea should win relatively easy, but Middlesbrough giving them a tough time isn't out of the question.
andyrol

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #891 on: Today at 05:07:49 pm
Shite from shearer. Effectively saying because my family have supported Newcastle for years it doesn't matter who the owners are or what they do, as long as you say it's not nice. Soft shite..could have called for the Saudis to leave.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #892 on: Today at 05:09:11 pm
He's a hypocritical c*nt with no morals whatsoever.
Millie

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #893 on: Today at 05:09:42 pm
Quote from: andyrol on Today at 05:07:49 pm
Shite from shearer. Effectively saying because my family have supported Newcastle for years it doesn't matter who the owners are or what they do, as long as you say it's not nice. Soft shite..could have called for the Saudis to leave.


Was just going to say something similar.  The fans can make their voices heard, loud and clear.
RedSince86

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #894 on: Today at 05:13:39 pm
Shearer has been Sportswashed, pathetic comments, as he couldn't wait to have his say on Abramovich a few weeks ago.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #895 on: Today at 05:13:54 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 04:06:30 pm
Spurs fans are simply more vile towards us. Its not a recent thing either been a while

Obviously Arsenal can be aswell thats football for you but Spurs have less class than Arsenal overall

And its pretty clear why really. Spurs are the Everton of North London, angry, bitter, delusional

Not really, Spurs have a world class cheese room.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #896 on: Today at 05:16:29 pm
Come ed Boro
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #897 on: Today at 05:16:47 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:13:54 pm
Not really, Spurs have a world class cheese room.
and actually built their stadium
Hazell

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #898 on: Today at 05:18:15 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:13:54 pm
Not really, Spurs have a world class cheese room.

Remember the hype about their world class new stadium a few years ago? Madness.
rodderzzz

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #899 on: Today at 05:18:20 pm
Why do Chelsea still have a shirt sponsor if they pulled the rug on them?
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #900 on: Today at 05:20:21 pm
Bloody hell is this Russian TV?
Vote For Pedro

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #901 on: Today at 05:21:22 pm
So much hypocritical nonsense - wave your Ukrainian flags and then boo players taking the knee. Rough as fuck, Boro
Hazell

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #902 on: Today at 05:24:22 pm
Quote from: Millie on Today at 05:09:42 pm
Was just going to say something similar.  The fans can make their voices heard, loud and clear.

Yeah, the fans don't get a say in who owns their club is an easy get out. They can at the very least make it be known what they think of their owners and it's pretty clear what Chelsea and Newcastle fans think of theirs. In fact, when the Newcastle takeover was going through, Shearer was positively giddy at being owned by PIF, talking about how great it all was. Like most others in the media commenting on football club ownership, all it took was a war to even question the ethics of being owned by the likes of Abramovich or PIF.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #903 on: Today at 05:28:42 pm
Should be a yellow for Loftus-Cheek

Held him back then booted him as he ran past
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #904 on: Today at 05:29:43 pm
BBC firmly in the Chelsea camp, it seems

I used to like the days when the underdogs were favoured by the media instead of bloodstained sportswashing cheats.
TepidT2O

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #905 on: Today at 05:31:01 pm
 For fans shouting about Tory bastards when they have a Tory MP is something I find weird.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #906 on: Today at 05:31:34 pm
Bah

Bluenose with a tap in
mobydick

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Reply #907 on: Today at 05:31:41 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 05:29:43 pm
BBC firmly in the Chelsea camp, it seems

I used to like the days when the underdogs were favoured by the media instead of bloodstained sportswashing cheats.

Theyre always for the underdog when we play.
