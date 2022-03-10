Successful teams are not liked shocker.
You're obviously not going to change your mind Peter so it's absolutely pointless continuing this. If you think it's a worthy punishment for running after a ball then so be it. You've obviously never played football at any level, Sunday League included.
its more than that with Liverpool, its a hate of the city and people by a-holes who dont understand what the city and people have gone through and hate the fact the people wont stay quiet.
Mark Goldbridge, a United youtuber, calls him Lack-of-threat.
80% of the premier league have less than our fullbacks.
United is a given. Only want the worst for them. I would sooner see Everton finish in the top 4 than United. What is wrong with Spurs supporters? As an American their fans here are really annoying, but probably no more than Arsenal fans. Probably a bit more bandwagony. All of them have only been watching since Harry Kane has been a thing. What is the reality in England?
Yeah this is so easy for them, end of season atmosphere at Villa. If only it could be like that when we go there.
Might be a dumb question but aa... Any chance Boro could battle for a win?It's like more than 90% probability Chelsea could go through.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Shite from shearer. Effectively saying because my family have supported Newcastle for years it doesn't matter who the owners are or what they do, as long as you say it's not nice. Soft shite..could have called for the Saudis to leave.
Spurs fans are simply more vile towards us. Its not a recent thing either been a while Obviously Arsenal can be aswell thats football for you but Spurs have less class than Arsenal overall And its pretty clear why really. Spurs are the Everton of North London, angry, bitter, delusional
Not really, Spurs have a world class cheese room.
Was just going to say something similar. The fans can make their voices heard, loud and clear.
BBC firmly in the Chelsea camp, it seemsI used to like the days when the underdogs were favoured by the media instead of bloodstained sportswashing cheats.
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.2]