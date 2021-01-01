« previous next »
Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03

Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Quote from: oojason on Today at 08:56:12 pm
.
'A pitch intruder tied his own neck to the goal post during Everton and Newcastle match' - https://streamgg.com/v/ns4vk3tb & https://v.redd.it/1ccgrxd4c0o81

^ & https://twitter.com/SwearingSport/status/1504562533851705348

















Pound shop John Lennon
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 09:04:04 pm
Just stop oil protest, looks like they've tried it at a few games plus the baftas, bet that fell was gutted when he got picked to do Everton v Newcastle

Three year banning order from Everton is doing him a favour.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Richarlison really is a gobshite isn't he
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
« Reply #283 on: Today at 09:06:54 pm »
Happened yesterday as well.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:04:10 pm
Someones enjoying it!
Fuck the bolt cutters he could have nibbled through the cable tie with them gnashers!

Beaverman exists!

Beaverman exists!
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Really surprised they didn't get the Saudi away lads on to lob his head off.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Quote from: OOS on Today at 09:06:25 pm
Three year banning order from Everton is doing him a favour.
He will prob appeal to make it 5 years
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Good grief, it's like watching a different sport. Dreadful game.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Richarlison is absolutely pathetic
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Got to get Richarlison out of this league

Bloke is vile

Bloke is vile
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 08:56:48 pm
Protesting against oil by the looks of it. Fair play. Still a nutter, but an admirable nutter.

Plastic fucking cable tie the hypocrite
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Ratboy Richarlison is absolutely embarrassing, jesus....
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 09:10:11 pm
Plastic fucking cable tie the hypocrite
Probably got it off one of their flags.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Why am I watching this shit?  :o
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Tie that fella back to the goalpost, was miles better than this shite
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
I know it's not the point and in reality it's a worthy cause but I hope someone told him that plastic zip tie was probably made with oil.

Also, Richarlison is an embarrassment.

Also, Richarlison is an embarrassment.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
All these have got is diving

Its fucking pathetic
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Those bolt cutters were as blunt as Everton attack..
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Some fantastic defending from Godfrey there  :-X
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
I wonder if those bolt cutters came in blue or if they had to paint them.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Should liven up a bit now. Great entertainment this lad
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Pickers would've hoovered that in
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:13:11 pm
Should liven up a bit now. Great entertainment this lad

They tied that fella back up?
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Wonder if that was Ricky Sprong.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Could have left him there, it's not as if he would have been interfering with play.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Kinell, what a shitshow.
They could really go down
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 09:13:32 pm
They tied that fella back up?

Straight into evertons defence mate
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Who have Newcastle beat on this little run they've had cos they are fucking shite
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Allan with his shirt tucked into his shorts...  :-X
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Is Richarlison capable of remaining upright for more than 30 seconds?
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
So you can take a touch and whip it in first time.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Is Saint-Maximin wearing leg warmers on his arms?
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Gordan loves a dive.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Gordon & Richarlison are dreadful divers.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
The beautiful game.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
good grief.  How is this clown not getting booked. All he does is dive.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
This is the worst match I've watched in ages, by far.
22 headless chickens on that pitch
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:16:19 pm
Is Richarlison capable of remaining upright for more than 30 seconds?

What is he actually worth? They would struggle to get 15 mil for him.
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Youre just a shit something, what are they chanting?
Re: Premier League / FA Cup fixtures 16/03 - 20/03
Its like theyre all drunk.
