.'A pitch intruder tied his own neck to the goal post during Everton and Newcastle match' - https://streamgg.com/v/ns4vk3tb & https://v.redd.it/1ccgrxd4c0o81^ & https://twitter.com/SwearingSport/status/1504562533851705348
Just stop oil protest, looks like they've tried it at a few games plus the baftas, bet that fell was gutted when he got picked to do Everton v Newcastle
Someones enjoying it! Fuck the bolt cutters he could have nibbled through the cable tie with them gnashers!
Three year banning order from Everton is doing him a favour.
Protesting against oil by the looks of it. Fair play. Still a nutter, but an admirable nutter.
I love Emre Can more than both of my children. Fact
Plastic fucking cable tie the hypocrite
Should liven up a bit now. Great entertainment this lad
They tied that fella back up?
Is Richarlison capable of remaining upright for more than 30 seconds?
