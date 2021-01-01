« previous next »
All you'd need to do is put some wires on the floor and the stupid fucker would get stuck. Not much of a terminator  ;D

I'd sit down and lift my feet up  :D

ED209 DEFEATED
Buy cheap buy twice
Bit late now, but did you check if the filters etc were clean? I had issues with mine, bought a new filter pack for about a tenner, and its fine again.

I didnt replace it but I did clean it out often enough didnt think to look into fixing it to be honest - think I had my head set on something without a cord.
My neighbour had a vacuum shop for decades, then got headhunted by Vax. She showed them why their machines were crap in her interview, and she has helped them improve the design ever since, whilst also checking the faults on returned ones. The thing is though, I asked her what she uses at home, and she said a Sebo, a German machine. I can't even imagine anyone more qualified to tell us what to use. £280 but without misuse, should last 20 years.

Friend in work has a Sebo, and the Eufy robot one mentioned in this thread. That was the first time Id ever heard of Sebo. The wired Sebo machines are quite expensive - £300+.
The robot ones are a bit different though. If you have large, mistly empty areas that you can the robot clean over an hour or so, it might be fine. But if you mainly need a hoover to do the stairs, have lots of furniture or things stan about, and really you want to be able to quickly clean when it's needed, you need a normal vaccum cleaner.

The robots wander about for an hour or so, in a random pattern and are mainly good at hoovering up dust from flat surfaces. They can get under furniture, but can't navigate very well, so lots of legs but them off (like chairs around a table).  The better ones learn the place I think, the cheaper ones just move in a straight line until they hit something, then spin round to a random new path and move again. If they do that long enough, they might cover the whole place, but there might also be bits where they never manage to get into, or get stuck.

Cheers for that, kind of describes my living room to a tee, so probably best swerve one. Plus when I mentioned it to my mates I was called every lazy fecker under the sun haha!
