The robot ones are a bit different though. If you have large, mistly empty areas that you can the robot clean over an hour or so, it might be fine. But if you mainly need a hoover to do the stairs, have lots of furniture or things stan about, and really you want to be able to quickly clean when it's needed, you need a normal vaccum cleaner.
The robots wander about for an hour or so, in a random pattern and are mainly good at hoovering up dust from flat surfaces. They can get under furniture, but can't navigate very well, so lots of legs but them off (like chairs around a table). The better ones learn the place I think, the cheaper ones just move in a straight line until they hit something, then spin round to a random new path and move again. If they do that long enough, they might cover the whole place, but there might also be bits where they never manage to get into, or get stuck.
Cheers for that, kind of describes my living room to a tee, so probably best swerve one. Plus when I mentioned it to my mates I was called every lazy fecker under the sun haha!