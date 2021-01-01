

Am I right in thinking that when ADFC have stuttered this season we have failed to capitalise on it by faltering ourselves?





Will take a draw but would love to see a statement victory tonight.



The Blue Manc'ers and their supporters will be cheering on the gunners tonight, it would be real nice to help them have a bad night.











No, we beat Palace away the day after the cheats drew away to Southampton.Apart from the draw with us, they have only dropped points on 6 occasions this season. Aside from the second draw with the Saints, their other 5 games are as follows:1 - Opening day against Spuds; the game was the day after our win against Norwich.2 - Home to Saints; we won our game at home to Palace; both were 3pm kickoffs.3- Home to Palace, we draw with Brighton at home; both were 3pm kickoffs.4 - Loss to Spurs; we had already beaten Norwich at home earlier that day5 - Away to Palace; we play Arsenal tonight!They have dropped points the second time around against each team that got a result first time, bodes well for our game