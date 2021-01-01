« previous next »
Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #200 on: Today at 05:01:29 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:41:37 pm

Probably because Ive had a crazy day.
2 cups of coffee in the afternoon?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #201 on: Today at 05:09:51 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 04:57:13 pm
Id ask you aboot it but im norrarsed

u ok hun xxx
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #202 on: Today at 05:10:49 pm
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #203 on: Today at 05:17:48 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:56:46 pm
City dropping those points gives us a kind of cushion where a draw isn't an utter disaster. That should translate into calmer, more assured performances for us :)


Am I right in thinking that when ADFC have stuttered this season we have failed to capitalise on it by faltering ourselves?


Will take a draw but would love to see a statement victory tonight.

The Blue Manc'ers and their supporters will be cheering on the gunners tonight, it would be real nice to help them have a bad night.



 :champ :scarf :champ :scarf :champ


Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #204 on: Today at 05:23:13 pm
Nice one Dougle.

I think we'll win tonight. We're used to these big games now.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #205 on: Today at 05:28:53 pm
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 05:17:48 pm

Am I right in thinking that when ADFC have stuttered this season we have failed to capitalise on it by faltering ourselves?


Will take a draw but would love to see a statement victory tonight.

The Blue Manc'ers and their supporters will be cheering on the gunners tonight, it would be real nice to help them have a bad night.



 :champ :scarf :champ :scarf :champ




Only once. The weekend we drew 2-2 with Brighton they lost at home to Palace. Cant remember who played first, or maybe they were both Saturday 3pm kick offs.

The two times they lost to Spurs we beat Norwich the same weekend. The two times they drew with Southampton we beat Palace the same weekend.

Thats the only times theyve dropped points apart from when we drew with them.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #206 on: Today at 05:35:29 pm
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 05:17:48 pm

Am I right in thinking that when ADFC have stuttered this season we have failed to capitalise on it by faltering ourselves?


Will take a draw but would love to see a statement victory tonight.

The Blue Manc'ers and their supporters will be cheering on the gunners tonight, it would be real nice to help them have a bad night.



 :champ :scarf :champ :scarf :champ
No, we beat Palace away the day after the cheats drew away to Southampton.

Apart from the draw with us, they have only dropped points on 6 occasions this season. Aside from the second draw with the Saints, their other 5 games are as follows:

1 - Opening day against Spuds; the game was the day after our win against Norwich.
2 - Home to Saints; we won our game at home to Palace; both were 3pm kickoffs.
3- Home to Palace, we draw with Brighton at home; both were 3pm kickoffs.
4 - Loss to Spurs; we had already beaten Norwich at home earlier that day
5 - Away to Palace; we play Arsenal tonight!

They have dropped points the second time around against each team that got a result first time, bodes well for our game  :D
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #207 on: Today at 05:39:58 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:09:51 pm
u ok hun xxx
Boyfriend trouble. Men eh. 
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #208 on: Today at 05:49:26 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:23:13 pm
Nice one Dougle.

I think we'll win tonight. We're used to these big games now.

Yes, excellent OP. I miss the Spyin' Kops. So that interview with TNB was a welcome reminder of what they can bring to game.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #209 on: Today at 06:02:35 pm
I am so jacked up and it is still two hours to kick off! I can not imagine being a player. I do not have the brain chemistry for it. I would be puking all over the place.

Come on your Redmen! Just win!
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #210 on: Today at 06:05:47 pm
Superb OP Dougle mate, absolutely magnificent.

I haven't had a chance to look through this thread at all, I've been chocka.

Just can't wait for the teams to be announced. 0-2 to the Reds.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #211 on: Today at 06:27:00 pm
Been fine all day. Quite nervous now!
There's a nice pink sky outside at the moment though which I hope is a good omen.

Come on reds
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #212 on: Today at 06:41:36 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:56:46 pm
City dropping those points gives us a kind of cushion where a draw isn't an utter disaster. That should translate into calmer, more assured performances for us :)

A draw certainly wouldn't be a disaster, but how have they dropping points given us a cushion? We're going to have to be almost perfect from now until the end of the season. City have a much, much easier run in and we might have to go to the Etihad and win where we've won only twice in the last 7-8 years. It's not a cushion because we simply have to capitalize on every mistake they make if we want to win this title.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #213 on: Today at 06:43:53 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:28:53 pm
Only once. The weekend we drew 2-2 with Brighton they lost at home to Palace. Cant remember who played first, or maybe they were both Saturday 3pm kick offs.

The two times they lost to Spurs we beat Norwich the same weekend. The two times they drew with Southampton we beat Palace the same weekend.

Thats the only times theyve dropped points apart from when we drew with them.

Yeah they both 3pm kick offs. I remember cos I watching on a dodgy stream, and there was one point where Brighton and City equalised at the same time, which was pretty shit (although City's goal then got disallowed).
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #214 on: Today at 06:49:42 pm
Yellow away kit for this match tonight.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #215 on: Today at 07:02:36 pm
No nonsense talk of a draw fellas! Win it is.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #216 on: Today at 07:04:14 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:49:42 pm
Yellow away kit for this match tonight.
I guess it had to be but thats annoying, cant stand that kit.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #217 on: Today at 07:06:32 pm
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #218 on: Today at 07:07:02 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:49:42 pm
Yellow away kit for this match tonight.

Why do they use this awful kit? I much prefer the white one to this revolting one.  :P
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #219 on: Today at 07:08:23 pm
Winning tonight would be such a statement.

Its an intriguing game in that we have no idea which Arsenal is going to turn up. Their recent form could see them really rise to the occasion and beat us for the first time in a whileor it could be a total false dawn.

I think there will be plenty of goals and drama, like the 4-2 in 2008 and 4-4 in 2009.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #220 on: Today at 07:08:54 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:07:02 pm
Why do they use this awful kit? I much prefer the white one to this revolting one.  :P
Arsenal have a lot of white on their shirt I guess, and the white socks clash too.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #221 on: Today at 07:09:06 pm
We just drifted big time on betfair so guess there's a missing. Mo?
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #222 on: Today at 07:09:38 pm
I know were having a good season when Im getting the shits hours before kickoff in February.
Huge, tough game. Must say Im a bit worried. Usually confident of beating this lot.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #223 on: Today at 07:09:59 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:09:06 pm
We just drifted big time on betfair so guess there's a missing. Mo?
Yeah, a reliable Fantasy Football Twitter user has him not starting.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #224 on: Today at 07:10:50 pm
Not worried at all, these are shite no matter how much TNB says otherwise on here.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #225 on: Today at 07:11:03 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 07:08:54 pm
Arsenal have a lot of white on their shirt I guess, and the white socks clash too.

True, I guess.  :-\
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #226 on: Today at 07:11:10 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 07:09:59 pm
Yeah, a reliable Fantasy Football Twitter user has him not starting.

Cheers! That would be annoying but luckily all our attackers have a history of doing well v these and hopefully Diaz joins the party tonight!
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #227 on: Today at 07:11:47 pm
Starting XI to face @Arsenal:

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Jota, Mane, Diaz
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Thats Salah sold then
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #229 on: Today at 07:12:33 pm
Not often we're odds against.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #230 on: Today at 07:12:48 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:11:47 pm
Starting XI to face @Arsenal:

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Jota, Mane, Diaz

Who is this from? None of the official socials have posted lineups.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #231 on: Today at 07:12:54 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 07:12:30 pm
Thats Salah sold then

:D He's injured.
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #232 on: Today at 07:13:24 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 07:12:54 pm
:D He's injured.

Heard that one before
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #233 on: Today at 07:13:26 pm
Nice. Hopefully Jota can find some form against a team he's done well against in the past.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #234 on: Today at 07:13:58 pm
Oh no we will just have to do with Diaz - Jota - Mane. Poor us!
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #235 on: Today at 07:14:03 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:12:48 pm
Who is this from? None of the official socials have posted lineups.
A very reliable (never seen him wrong) source on Twitter has Salah not starting. Not sure about the rest of the lineup though.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #236 on: Today at 07:14:30 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:12:48 pm
Who is this from? None of the official socials have posted lineups.

Twitter @TheKopHQ
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #237 on: Today at 07:14:31 pm
I hate the waiting. A nice easy win for my heart would be nice.
alf a pound of braeburns!

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #238 on: Today at 07:14:48 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 07:13:24 pm
Heard that one before

He quite clearly got injured in the last match? And he played in that match after the contract stuff came out?
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Reply #239 on: Today at 07:15:31 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 07:13:24 pm
Heard that one before

His back?
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play
