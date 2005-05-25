« previous next »
Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Today at 10:54:57 am
These having some confidence is good. They won't shut up shop, they will come forward and attack, thus leaving themselves open and I just can't see their back four winning a battle vs any of our attacking talent

Cannot envisage anything but a Liverpool win. We have more momentum, talent, mentality, and we are straight up better.

So it'll probably be 0-0  :D
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Today at 11:00:55 am
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 08:54:58 am
Ive seen a lot of people mention the Everton penalty but lets say Everton did get a draw in that game. Whos to say City go and drop points vs Palace? You cant sit here and say they drew Palace and therefor they also drew Everton.

You have no idea how they would have reacted to that Everton draw so Its just pointless thinking about it. Perhaps karma and fate of the universe balanced things out by giving them that draw they deserved is how I like to look at it.

You are right. Everton may even have missed their penalty, or City may have gone on to snatch a late winner. But the facts are that Everton were denied a golden opportunity to get what could be a vital point for them, and City most likely gained 2 points through corrupt incompetent refereeing. Same as they did v Arsenal. Same as they did v Wolves. We were most likely denied 2 points by the same corrupt incompetent refereeing v Spurs.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Today at 11:07:10 am
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 08:54:58 am
Ive seen a lot of people mention the Everton penalty but lets say Everton did get a draw in that game. Whos to say City go and drop points vs Palace? You cant sit here and say they drew Palace and therefor they also drew Everton.

You have no idea how they would have reacted to that Everton draw so Its just pointless thinking about it. Perhaps karma and fate of the universe balanced things out by giving them that draw they deserved is how I like to look at it.

Daft argument that. These are game changing decisions. The odds on Man City dropping points would be far, far higher if the referees had done their job. Bit like saying Lance Armstrong probably would have won the Tour De Frances anyway without the drugs so doesn't matter that he cheated.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Today at 11:08:40 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:48:54 am
Liverpool are an incredible team, no weaknesses to exploit. Every time we play them I look for signs of us "getting closer", I havent seen any yet. We went far too route one in the cup game, took the easy way out because we couldnt compete with their midfield, I'm looking for a more intelligent approach from us today. It may well be another demonstration of how far we are still from the best, but even if we lose, Spurs wont be catching us.

The Liverpool press is key.  That's why I think Henderson is so crucial, as he helps drive the press and hold the team together, and helps Klopp get an additional 10% from everyone.

Bobby is also very good at the press (as are the others of course, it's what we do), so maybe he'll feature if Klopp thinks he's fit.

Arsenal have struggled with the Liverpool press, and if Liverpool can dominate in this area again, then Arsenal are in trouble.  Do they intend to try and pass their way out of it...?
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Today at 11:12:36 am
Going to be a long, nervous and highly unproductive (workwise at least) day waiting for this game. I really need a zebra crossing camera feed from somewhere vaguely near the stadium to keep me distracted ala Fulham 2014
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Today at 11:16:08 am
This day is going to drag as it would on a big European night in the week. They need to swerve these 8:15 kick offs, if fans have to travel fucking ages then you could at least play it at 7:45 latest but of course the game isn't played for the fans.

Biggest game of the season so far, bar the cup final. Arsenal in decent form but they were before Anfield in November and the cup ties. At the Emirates we didn't have Salah/Mane or Diaz which is interesting but of course doesn't guarantee us a win. If we turn up and play against them as we did that night and the league game at Anfield we'll have no troubles IMO, wouldn't want to see anything like the League Cup first leg though, arses and heads would be gone!

Winning by any means seems even more important just before and after an international break. Improving the goal difference would be nice but we should get chances to do that against shite at home like Watford and Everton. This is one where a single goal to our favour is good enough I think. On one hand it's crazy to think that if we win every game now we're champions, on the other it's fucking baffling knowing we probably have to win them all.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Today at 11:21:18 am
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 08:12:04 pm
Nice early goal to kill off their recent enthusiasm and confidence will be nice.

this so much but we dont do easy games dont we

be interesting to see how arsenal young guns react if it does happen

they would be totally torn apart if they decide to go all out and get an equalizer. We are ruthless and clinical on the break.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Today at 11:38:34 am
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 11:21:18 am
they would be totally torn apart if they decide to go all out and get an equalizer. We are ruthless and clinical on the break.

Are we? We've scored a lot
more goals from set pieces than breaking on teams lately.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Today at 11:49:02 am
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 08:54:58 am
Ive seen a lot of people mention the Everton penalty but lets say Everton did get a draw in that game. Whos to say City go and drop points vs Palace? You cant sit here and say they drew Palace and therefor they also drew Everton.

You have no idea how they would have reacted to that Everton draw so Its just pointless thinking about it. Perhaps karma and fate of the universe balanced things out by giving them that draw they deserved is how I like to look at it.

They dropped points, ball is on our court. I am happy with that

We have seen how City react though. When things go against them, they tend to implode. 19/20 showed that as have European games. If you are talking about hypotheticals, then we have seen City don't react well to dropping points. So for me dropping points against Everton actually makes them more vulnerable.

Guardiola is great when things are going swimmingly and they are steamrollering teams and going on ridiculous winning runs. His biggest problem for me is that he thinks his methods are infallible. So when things start to go wrong, he stops rotating as much and relies on the core. The players he thinks follow his obsessive instructions the best. That just makes them more predictable, though.

If they had been on a run of steamrollering teams then for me against Palace he uses his subs, freshens things up and probably wins that game. However, they are on a run of struggling to break teams down and dropping points against the likes of Wolves, Everton and Arsenal would have made that worse. They already look to be struggling with the pressure we are putting on them. Correct decisions in those aforementioned games would have cranked it up even more.

That for me is why tonight's game is so important. We have the momentum and need to be ruthless tonight.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Today at 11:57:31 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:49:02 am

That for me is why tonight's game is so important. We have the momentum and need to be ruthless tonight.

What do you reckon makes Guardiola's head crack more? Us putting in a statement performance like Leicester away in 19/20, or a last minute winner like Villa 19/20?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Today at 12:44:48 pm
We've ended games very nervously recently, possibly Inter aside, so would love to make sure we see the game out early.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Today at 12:47:16 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 11:57:31 am
What do you reckon makes Guardiola's head crack more? Us putting in a statement performance like Leicester away in 19/20, or a last minute winner like Villa 19/20?

I really don't care what will make Guardiola's head crack more.

For the sake of my head a statement performance like Leicester away in 19/20 is needed.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Today at 01:02:15 pm
We controlled the game incredibly well in the semi-final second leg.  They created nothing of note.

My only worry is that we start slowly and they get an early goal as they've shown they can park the bus as well as anyone and they do have some lively runners on the break.

I hope we go for our best footballers in midfield; Fab, Thiago and Keita.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Today at 01:18:18 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 11:57:31 am
What do you reckon makes Guardiola's head crack more? Us putting in a statement performance like Leicester away in 19/20, or a last minute winner like Villa 19/20?

What gets into their heads is knowing that if they drop points we close the gap as we have done for the last two months. Thats why tonight is massive as it heaps the pressure on them knowing that they cant afford to slip. Thats not peculiar to City. Any team being chased feels that way.

Thankfully our boys are more tough mentally than we are. Ill be a bag of nerves even though objectively I know we are firm favourites. Win it and well enjoy the CL draw and the Forest Cup game.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Today at 01:39:13 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:13:49 pm
Oh if only :D

Huge pressure to carry on your run. Your games in hand are tonight, and then away to Spurs and Chelsea. You seem to have this idea that you can just lose those three and still be fine, which clearly isn't the case.

Said it plenty before, I reckon given the forms of the teams involved 66 / 67 points might be enough to get 4th place for us. Which would mean winning 5 games out our remaining 12.

For Utd to reach that mark they need to win at least 5 from 8 games left, including trips to the Emirates & Anfield.
For Spurs to reach that they need to win at least 7 from 11 including playing us and going to Anfield.
Obviously the head to heads vs Spurs & Utd will be key as well.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Today at 01:47:28 pm
Draw is fine, win is amazing and its a must not lose.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Today at 01:54:18 pm
Nervous for this one, shouldnt be when you look at the two teams, but Arsenal have got a bit of confidence with their current run, which should hopefully benefit us as they wont just sit back and defend.

Would say any win will do, but a comfortable one would be better for my nerves and to boost our GD even more as that could be key at the end of the season 8)
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Today at 01:55:36 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:49:02 am
We have seen how City react though. When things go against them, they tend to implode. 19/20 showed that as have European games. If you are talking about hypotheticals, then we have seen City don't react well to dropping points. So for me dropping points against Everton actually makes them more vulnerable.

True, them going behind at Everton (if they could put away the penalty), is a much bigger uphill battle for them than it would be for us.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Today at 01:56:46 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:47:28 pm
Draw is fine, win is amazing and its a must not lose.

City dropping those points gives us a kind of cushion where a draw isn't an utter disaster. That should translate into calmer, more assured performances for us :)
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Today at 02:01:09 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:02:15 pm
We controlled the game incredibly well in the semi-final second leg.  They created nothing of note.

My only worry is that we start slowly and they get an early goal as they've shown they can park the bus as well as anyone and they do have some lively runners on the break.

I hope we go for our best footballers in midfield; Fab, Thiago and Keita.

love to see that midfield but i think that fab, thiago and hendo might start..hope hendo plays more of a box to box than the wide right position which is not his strongest. we also need his leadership and hopefully energy. Keita to sub thiago in the 60+ minutes or when one of the mid tires.

anyone have that cup final feel for todays game? or for the next remaining EPL fixtures?

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Today at 02:13:00 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:16:08 am
This day is going to drag as it would on a big European night in the week. They need to swerve these 8:15 kick offs, if fans have to travel fucking ages then you could at least play it at 7:45 latest but of course the game isn't played for the fans.

Biggest game of the season so far, bar the cup final. Arsenal in decent form but they were before Anfield in November and the cup ties. At the Emirates we didn't have Salah/Mane or Diaz which is interesting but of course doesn't guarantee us a win. If we turn up and play against them as we did that night and the league game at Anfield we'll have no troubles IMO, wouldn't want to see anything like the League Cup first leg though, arses and heads would be gone!

Winning by any means seems even more important just before and after an international break. Improving the goal difference would be nice but we should get chances to do that against shite at home like Watford and Everton. This is one where a single goal to our favour is good enough I think. On one hand it's crazy to think that if we win every game now we're champions, on the other it's fucking baffling knowing we probably have to win them all.

Cup final was nice but potential ramifications of this game make the cup final pale into insignificance.

Possibly biggest game in a couple of seasons.

Oooh the butterflies  .  .  .

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Today at 02:15:42 pm
Strange side Arsenal. We just make it look dead easy against them almost everytime. Cant see anything but a win for us

HURRAH!
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Today at 02:17:19 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:54:57 am
These having some confidence is good. They won't shut up shop, they will come forward and attack, thus leaving themselves open and I just can't see their back four winning a battle vs any of our attacking talent

I think this is an important point, if we get the first goal then force them to commit even more players forward we could get a second and wrap the game up. We can't be complacent though, they've shown that they've got the ability to play through teams and if we are lax in midfield they could punish us. I think we'll get a 1-2 win, although the last few minutes will be very tense. Should be a cracking game.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Today at 02:37:58 pm
Feels really big this one.

Think it needs a better performance than we saw v Brighton, Milan, West Ham and Chelsea. I think there is an element of us playing within ourselves a little in those games, more from a game/schedule management point of view but there were lots in those games that could have been improved upon. I think we have what is takes to raise our game and really take it to Arsenal, but I think this will be our hardest trip there for a while.

Would quite like to see Fabinho - Henderson - Tiago I think. Was torn between Naby/Hendo but I think Henderson does a good job of setting our tempo and setting the overall tone and I think that is important tonight, we need to be starting games better and faster rather than growing into games which I think we have done a lot of recently. I think if we can start fast and match them, maybe get the first goal then it could play into our hands and allow us to control things. They aren't massive pressers, not sure how many runners they have in the side in terms of getting around the pitch and closing us down (maybe an argument for Naby's progressive play) so it could allow us to control and try and get the forwards into good positions v their defence, which is where this game will be won/lost for me. All about the lads upfront tonight - we need to create and take our chances.

I always thought Salah - Jota - Mane for this game but I think Diaz might have earned his spot over Jota. He is in good form, got his goal against Brighton and looks the most likely at the minute for me.

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Today at 02:41:52 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:56:46 pm
City dropping those points gives us a kind of cushion where a draw isn't an utter disaster. That should translate into calmer, more assured performances for us :)

Yes totally think the pressure on us is lifted a bit due to a draw not
Being season ending.
Looking forward to the game and fingers crossed tonights table has us 1 point behind
The cheats  that will really send their heads spinning  14 points lead down to 1, just 1  and if we go on and win its the biggest comeback ever 🏆
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
Today at 02:44:12 pm
Defo agree with the Hendo shouts here. Arsenal are on a run and Hendo is vital to get control of that midfield. Must starter.

Anything less than a victory will be a setback, IMO.

Really nervous.
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
