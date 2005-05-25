Feels really big this one.



Think it needs a better performance than we saw v Brighton, Milan, West Ham and Chelsea. I think there is an element of us playing within ourselves a little in those games, more from a game/schedule management point of view but there were lots in those games that could have been improved upon. I think we have what is takes to raise our game and really take it to Arsenal, but I think this will be our hardest trip there for a while.



Would quite like to see Fabinho - Henderson - Tiago I think. Was torn between Naby/Hendo but I think Henderson does a good job of setting our tempo and setting the overall tone and I think that is important tonight, we need to be starting games better and faster rather than growing into games which I think we have done a lot of recently. I think if we can start fast and match them, maybe get the first goal then it could play into our hands and allow us to control things. They aren't massive pressers, not sure how many runners they have in the side in terms of getting around the pitch and closing us down (maybe an argument for Naby's progressive play) so it could allow us to control and try and get the forwards into good positions v their defence, which is where this game will be won/lost for me. All about the lads upfront tonight - we need to create and take our chances.



I always thought Salah - Jota - Mane for this game but I think Diaz might have earned his spot over Jota. He is in good form, got his goal against Brighton and looks the most likely at the minute for me.



