Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th

Offline DangerScouse

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 11:02:47 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 03:13:22 pm
That will be team.

Mo not in training.

If he trains tomorrow, he'll start.
Offline palimpsest

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 11:07:42 pm »
Just seen the result. I'm still pretty calm about the whole title race. It's a small miracle that we're in one, so I'l try to enjoy it as much as I can. (Of course, I'm lying to myself, by Wednesday I'll be an absolute mess).
Offline deano2727

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 11:09:48 pm »
What a mouthwatering tie we have now. If we can win, it would be massive.
Offline jckliew

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
« Reply #83 on: Today at 01:08:59 am »
Interesting times.
Offline Johnny Aldridge

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
« Reply #84 on: Today at 02:13:17 am »
Quote from: palimpsest on Yesterday at 11:07:42 pm
Just seen the result. I'm still pretty calm about the whole title race. It's a small miracle that we're in one, so I'l try to enjoy it as much as I can. (Of course, I'm lying to myself, by Wednesday I'll be an absolute mess).

Second week of January, I said to my old man that we still had a shout, no f**king way was the answer.
My reasons were City had to play every team in the bottom half of the league, and this season the relegation battle is between 4 maybe 5 teams, Salah, Mane, Keita were coming back after Afcon, that would be a boost, IF they won the Carabou cup it would boost the squad at a vital stage of the season, it looked like we were through against Inter and into the quarter finals. I thought City might get hit with some injuries but it hasnt happened. Diaz I didnt mention as he signed after the conversation, but hes a big boost of energy at a vital stage of the season. I dont know about the quadruple, but Liverpool will win the league.
Offline Nico CARP

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
« Reply #85 on: Today at 03:31:47 am »
I tie the Shitty, the premier returns to depend on Liverpool.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
« Reply #86 on: Today at 03:42:59 am »
Massive game this. Does feel like the turning point in the season, where Liverpool become favorites, if you win.
Not the best time to play us, never a good time to play you. Its going to be a cracker I feel.
Online farawayred

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 8.15pm, Wednesday March 16th
« Reply #87 on: Today at 05:01:17 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:42:59 am
Massive game this. Does feel like the turning point in the season, where Liverpool become favorites, if you win.
Not the best time to play us, never a good time to play you. Its going to be a cracker I feel.

I'm afraid so. But this is one of two games we need to win, the second being at the Emptihad. We don't really need to, but we need to, if that makes sense.
