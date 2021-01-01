Just seen the result. I'm still pretty calm about the whole title race. It's a small miracle that we're in one, so I'l try to enjoy it as much as I can. (Of course, I'm lying to myself, by Wednesday I'll be an absolute mess).



Second week of January, I said to my old man that we still had a shout, no f**king way was the answer.My reasons were City had to play every team in the bottom half of the league, and this season the relegation battle is between 4 maybe 5 teams, Salah, Mane, Keita were coming back after Afcon, that would be a boost, IF they won the Carabou cup it would boost the squad at a vital stage of the season, it looked like we were through against Inter and into the quarter finals. I thought City might get hit with some injuries but it hasnt happened. Diaz I didnt mention as he signed after the conversation, but hes a big boost of energy at a vital stage of the season. I dont know about the quadruple, but Liverpool will win the league.