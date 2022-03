Doubt he throws Bobby into the starting XI - would have considered starting him if he'd got 20/30 minutes at Brighton but he doesn't even come off the bench.



Alisson, Trent, Matip, Virgil, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Diaz, Mane, Jota would be my assumption. Maybe Konate but don't know if he's carrying a knock or something.



Would be great if Salah could be involved though, if he's fit to start I'd have him in for Diaz, I reckon.



Yeah, completely agree with this. I think we'll go same again and then rotate where we have to on Saturday.Huge game this on Wednesday in any season, but even more so given the current standings, and - fingers crossed, touch wood, chuck salt (all that shite) - hopefully even more so after tonight....Think Arsenal are looking like a good side at the moment and playing with confidence. They've got some dangerous players as well. That said, watching them against Leicester and there's no way they get that much time and space against us, especially in the middle third. I still think Ramsdale is average at best - I keep seeing these 'worldie' saves replayed, but they're only looking spectacular because of some pretty dodgy positioning imo. I'd fancy us to do similar to the League Cup game, keep it tight, win the battle and score one or two on our way to a professional win.