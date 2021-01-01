« previous next »
Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,936
  • Linudden.
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #440 on: Today at 05:21:55 pm »
By the looks of things, he insulted PeterTheRed on the main board. Friendly fire and all that :wave Will be back in a few days apparently.
Logged
Linudden.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,488
  • JFT96
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #441 on: Today at 05:23:38 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 05:21:55 pm
By the looks of things, he insulted PeterTheRed on the main board. Friendly fire and all that :wave Will be back in a few days apparently.

I think it might have been his comment to Barney that did it. Who knows though.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,588
  • Italians do it better
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #442 on: Today at 05:25:54 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:21:17 pm
Just catching up on the day's events. What happened to that reprobate Lobo?
Apparently, he didn't RAWK rule number 1, never get in an argument with Mac Red or any of his future iterations.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,165
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #443 on: Today at 05:26:27 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 05:21:55 pm
By the looks of things, he insulted PeterTheRed on the main board. Friendly fire and all that :wave Will be back in a few days apparently.

 :lmao
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,165
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #444 on: Today at 05:26:56 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 04:52:48 pm
Van Der Saar was world class, Manc or not World Class.

Yep, one of the all time greats.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,188
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #445 on: Today at 05:28:52 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 05:21:55 pm
By the looks of things, he insulted PeterTheRed on the main board. Friendly fire and all that :wave Will be back in a few days apparently.

Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 05:25:54 pm
Apparently, he didn't RAWK rule number 1, never get in an argument with Mac Red or any of his future iterations.

But he's been doing that for ages though, the ding dong between then has been very entertaining.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:33:44 pm by Hazell »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,886
  • Boom!
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #446 on: Today at 05:30:23 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 05:15:13 pm
Yeah, above all this draft has been very non-toxic, just fun :D

Shut up ya dickhead.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #447 on: Today at 05:32:24 pm »
With that pick the chances of me winning a game in the draft are gone.

Rooney and Cantona were great players but I know how the draft voting works.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,488
  • JFT96
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #448 on: Today at 05:33:29 pm »
Oh no, Max.

Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,588
  • Italians do it better
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #449 on: Today at 05:36:07 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:28:52 pm
But he's been doing that for ages though, the ding dong between then has been very entertaining.
It's always entertaining to see Mac get insulted, but unfortunately, you can't do that.
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,886
  • Boom!
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #450 on: Today at 05:37:25 pm »
Mac can get to ya all the same.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,936
  • Linudden.
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #451 on: Today at 05:48:49 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 05:30:23 pm
Shut up ya dickhead.

You grumpy old man :D
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,886
  • Boom!
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #452 on: Today at 05:55:04 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 05:48:49 pm
You grumpy old man :D

Of course ;D

I'm off out for a few beers night night. Las knows my RB if needed but doubt it'll get back to me tonight.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,471
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #453 on: Today at 06:01:06 pm »
I was going to leave my RB til the end but seems like a few are going now. Ah well, going to risk it and box off what will be a hard as nails CB partnership.
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #454 on: Today at 06:04:42 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 05:33:29 pm
Oh no, Max.



I am counting on votes from Bobby and Sarge as I am sure them and Rooney have some common ground.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,471
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #455 on: Today at 06:05:49 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 06:04:42 pm
I am counting on votes from Bobby and Sarge as I am sure them and Rooney have some common ground.

They may be granny shaggers too, but its a bit more acceptable when theyre grandads themselves.
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #456 on: Today at 06:07:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:05:49 pm
They may be granny shaggers too, but its a bit more acceptable when theyre grandads themselves.

to be honest Wayne looks like he is in his 60s these days too
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,588
  • Italians do it better
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #457 on: Today at 06:14:07 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 06:07:05 pm
to be honest Wayne looks like he is in his 60s these days too
Derby does that to you.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,488
  • JFT96
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #458 on: Today at 06:14:49 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:01:06 pm
I was going to leave my RB til the end but seems like a few are going now. Ah well, going to risk it and box off what will be a hard as nails CB partnership.

Always good to see my French brethren getting picked.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,041
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #459 on: Today at 06:15:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:01:06 pm
I was going to leave my RB til the end but seems like a few are going now. Ah well, going to risk it and box off what will be a hard as nails CB partnership.

Harder than Puyol and the beast of Bilboa?
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,471
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #460 on: Today at 06:19:55 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 06:15:21 pm
Harder than Puyol and the beast of Bilboa?

Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,199
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #461 on: Today at 06:23:29 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 04:58:15 pm
Say's the gobshite who's basically drafting an U21 team  :o

Aye aye thats ageism!
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,199
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #462 on: Today at 06:25:03 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 05:08:38 pm
Think this has been the tastiest thread we've had in ages  ;D

Always good to have a bit of needle in these drafts, Bets  ;)
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,041
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #463 on: Today at 06:33:03 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 05:21:55 pm
By the looks of things, he insulted PeterTheRed on the main board. Friendly fire and all that :wave Will be back in a few days apparently.

What thread, mate? Is there still evidence of the clash there?
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
