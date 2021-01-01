« previous next »
vivabobbygraham

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 11:29:42 pm
Sarge on Yesterday at 10:12:28 pm
Some player, I had him down but never thought he'd go this far so let him roll, myu fault.

But in saying that Bobby, Raul and Hunt up top with Zidane in behind aint to bad mind.

That's top drawer, Sarge
Sarge

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 11:41:42 pm
vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:29:42 pm
That's top drawer, Sarge

Getting the last players is the trick. ;D
Samie

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
Reply #322 on: Today at 12:46:02 am
Sheer, just the one pick you need mate.  :wave
Desert Red Fox

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
Reply #323 on: Today at 01:57:43 am
Clemence
Neal-Pique-???-Camacho
Busquets
??-Platini
Robben-Lineker-???

I think I'm having a decent team so far.
Betty Blue

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
Reply #324 on: Today at 02:16:46 am
Desert Red Fox on Today at 01:57:43 am
Clemence
Neal-Pique-???-Camacho
Busquets
??-Platini
Robben-Lineker-???

I think I'm having a decent team so far.

One of the favourites IMO.

It's amazing what a difference it makes not missing picks  ;D
Desert Red Fox

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
Reply #325 on: Today at 02:28:46 am
Betty Blue on Today at 02:16:46 am
One of the favourites IMO.

It's amazing what a difference it makes not missing picks  ;D

might be the finest team I've assembled in a draft yet... but fret not, I will find a way to fuck it up somehow ;D
Betty Blue

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
Reply #326 on: Today at 02:42:51 am
Desert Red Fox on Today at 02:28:46 am
might be the finest team I've assembled in a draft yet... but fret not, I will find a way to fuck it up somehow ;D

Picking last definitely has its advantages. It often helps get good continuity making double picks each turn. My favourite draft ever was when I was placed last and managed to pick over half the Brazilian national team across several decades  :D
Desert Red Fox

Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
Reply #327 on: Today at 02:47:14 am
Betty Blue on Today at 02:42:51 am
Picking last definitely has its advantages. It often helps get good continuity making double picks each turn. My favourite draft ever was when I was placed last and managed to pick over half the Brazilian national team across several decades  :D

lol, that's amazing
