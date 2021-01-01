« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread  (Read 4046 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,176
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 10:32:59 pm »
Give me a minute, I was gonna pick Val Kilmer.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,905
  • Linudden.
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 11:20:57 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:32:59 pm
Give me a minute, I was gonna pick Val Kilmer.

Franky is already picked but his brother is still available :D
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,753
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 11:25:41 pm »
You can pick the shite one mate.  :wave
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,029
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 11:31:53 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Yesterday at 11:20:57 pm
Franky is already picked but his brother is still available :D

Franky Vali Kilmer...
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,388
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 11:52:14 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:31:53 pm
Franky Vali Kilmer...

What number do you want on your jersey, boys? - Mrs De Boer.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,463
  • JFT96
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 11:58:28 pm »
Did Liney really fuck off 2 minutes before his pick  :butt  Here was I hoping to not have a morning pick just this once.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,905
  • Linudden.
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #246 on: Today at 09:21:56 am »
Betty, you know full well we're in the same timezone as France ;D
Logged
Linudden.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,698
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #247 on: Today at 09:41:25 am »
Madness that Busquets went that late, probably the best DM in world football of the last 15 years
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,388
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #248 on: Today at 09:42:55 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:41:25 am
Madness that Busquets went that late, probably the best DM in world football of the last 15 years

I was weighing up him or Ramos with my last pick but thought I should get a CB in first as didnt have one yet. Agree, very good pick at this stage.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,176
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #249 on: Today at 09:52:38 am »
If anything, you have to admire my commitment for ex and current Liverpool players. Nearly at the likes of Djimi Traore and Kromkamp now though!
Logged

Offline Adz LFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 810
  • Believer. 19 & 6
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #250 on: Today at 09:55:12 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:52:38 am
If anything, you have to admire my commitment for ex and current Liverpool players. Nearly at the likes of Djimi Traore and Kromkamp now though!

After seeing the Sterling pick, I questioned whether youd misspelt Aidy when selecting your username ;D
Logged
JFT97

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,463
  • JFT96
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #251 on: Today at 10:54:26 am »
That one's just for Andy  ;D 
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,905
  • Linudden.
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #252 on: Today at 11:09:29 am »
Busquets was my next pick but I'm quite okay with getting Nadal to partner with van Dijk. Great aerial presence and two ball-playing centre backs at the pack.
Logged
Linudden.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,176
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #253 on: Today at 11:37:47 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 10:54:26 am
That one's just for Andy  ;D

Who the hell is he?  ;D

Photo looks like it was taken during WW2.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,388
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #254 on: Today at 11:38:22 am »
Hazell has PMd me to say hes busy and will pick later so Im going to pick and move on shortly, just on a call.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,463
  • JFT96
Re: 4 Of Internationals 2.0 - Discussion Thread
« Reply #255 on: Today at 11:59:22 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:37:47 am
Who the hell is he?  ;D

Photo looks like it was taken during WW2.

Don't tell me you've never watched Jose play live.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 