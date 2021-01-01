It's never a pretty sight when we score and a player is injured in the process. It deprives us of the right to celebrate. Not only that but there was a VAR check for the offside. Can a goal scored by us be any more anti-climactic? My initial thought was that the challenge was worthy of a red because of the force behind the challenge. In hindsight, Dean has messed it up by not issuing a card of any colour for that challenge given that VAR cannot intervene by issuing cautions? So if VAR cannot intervene when no card is awarded by upgrading it to yellow, can VAR intervene when a red is awarded by downgrading it to yellow or only to no card at all? It's all a bit confusing. Should have at least been a caution for Sanchez.



We defended with vigour until the end of the game, which pleased me enormously. Dropping points against them late on has been a sore spot for us in recent times.



I was in stiches watching Klopp on the sidelines. If we could sum up Jurgen's feelings about our offensive performance it would go along the lines of "why didn't they pass the fucking ball?!"