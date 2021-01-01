About the "incident"... I don't think anyone can make a serious argument that that doesn't deserve a red, but in fairness to Sanchez, he's not trying to hurt Diaz and he is trying to play the ball. That he got a bad break on the ball is undeniable and that left him a bad spot. As he's approaching the ball, his hands are in position for where the ball is likely to bounce. But then, Diaz beats him there and gets a head on it and Sanchez is screwed at that point. He brings his hand and arm down to try to block and also kicks his leg up to try to block... both of which do nothing to stop the ball, but everything to stop Diaz in his tracks.
Clearly a reckless play, but I don't see any malicious intent on Sanchez' part. Just poor keeping.