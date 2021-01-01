« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60  (Read 12736 times)

Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 10:55:16 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 10:36:59 pm
And Bassouma got away with not recieving a second yellow.

No one really talking about this either. Dean bottled it.
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 10:56:53 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:22:26 pm

Had we been given a penalty the keeper would have definitely been sent off because that rule doesn't stand when thuggery is involved.

I agree. But of course it doesn't apply here. And where it does apply the player has to make an attempt to win the ball to gain safety under DJ

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:23:35 pm
And the rules.

His post was funny though,so he's correct  ;D
Which is more than everyone replying has been ;)

I get it. I do point and laugh a bit at people here  - when warranted! -  so I can see why you might think I was doing it this time, but on this occasion I am innocent of bantz, badinage or boorishness aimed at anyone here. I was only taking about the gallant punditocracy out there.  :-*
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:01:45 pm by Ghost Town »
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 11:01:30 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:56:53 pm
I agree. But of course it doesn't apply here. And where it does apply the player has to make an attempt to win the ball to gain safety under DJ


Show off
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 11:02:25 pm »
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 11:11:41 pm »
If Sanchez had been sent off, the goal would have still been awarded, right? The ref wouldn't have marked it off and awarded a penalty instead?
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 11:15:13 pm »
Quote from: abetts on Yesterday at 11:11:41 pm
If Sanchez had been sent off, the goal would have still been awarded, right? The ref wouldn't have marked it off and awarded a penalty instead?

Why would he disallow the goal?
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 11:24:12 pm »
It doesnt have the narrative of the Kane challenge earlier in the season, because its not as high profile a player or match and of course we ended up winning anyway. That decision not to send Sanchez off is just absurd though. Even my Liverpool-hating friends were genuinely astonished nothing was given or even looked at.
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #247 on: Today at 12:03:40 am »
All i can think of is the players and the ref all just figured diaz would be ok in a second, that it looked bad but actually wasn't too serious as everyone knew on the pitch, so the ref wasnt gonna change the game so early on that situation, especially as the goal stood also.

Because otherwise it surely looks horrendous and petulant and late and on purpose, to me. and lucky not to knock him out. No action at all not even a finger wag, really.
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #248 on: Today at 12:20:58 am »
Wow. Someone should check the betting markets in that game for straight reds.
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #249 on: Today at 12:23:31 am »
Good win, even if Salah and Mane left their shooting boots at home for large parts of the game. Don't think we've changed the front 3 as often as we're doing right now because of the fixtures and injuries, might be contributing to the passing between them not being as slick as you would expect.

That foul looks worse everytime you see you. It doesn't matter whether you view it in real-time or slo-mo, Sanchez comes in so late and makes no real attempt to play the ball. Its reckless and should've been given on the pitch so both Dean & Atwell should get pelters for it.

Of course they won't, there's no real punishment for making massive errors so there'll just keep doing it.

One more big game on Wednesday then we can male changes for Sunday.

Hope Salah is ok, but maybe not the worse time to pick up a lnock with only 1 league game for the next 3 weeks.
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #250 on: Today at 12:31:25 am »
You can be sent off for serious foul play regardless of the match situation. Both Sanchez and Pickford should've gone under this rule.
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #251 on: Today at 01:11:03 am »
It's never a pretty sight when we score and a player is injured in the process. It deprives us of the right to celebrate. Not only that but there was a VAR check for the offside. Can a goal scored by us be any more anti-climactic? My initial thought was that the challenge was worthy of a red because of the force behind the challenge. In hindsight, Dean has messed it up by not issuing a card of any colour for that challenge given that VAR cannot intervene by issuing cautions? So if VAR cannot intervene when no card is awarded by upgrading it to yellow, can VAR intervene when a red is awarded by downgrading it to yellow or only to no card at all? It's all a bit confusing. Should have at least been a caution for Sanchez.

We defended with vigour until the end of the game, which pleased me enormously. Dropping points against them late on has been a sore spot for us in recent times.

I was in stiches watching Klopp on the sidelines. If we could sum up Jurgen's feelings about our offensive performance it would go along the lines of "why didn't they pass the fucking ball?!"
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #252 on: Today at 02:31:09 am »
About the "incident"...   I don't think anyone can make a serious argument that that doesn't deserve a red, but in fairness to Sanchez, he's not trying to hurt Diaz and he is trying to play the ball.  That he got a bad break on the ball is undeniable and that left him a bad spot.  As he's approaching the ball, his hands are in position for where the ball is likely to bounce.  But then, Diaz beats him there and gets a head on it and Sanchez is screwed at that point.  He brings his hand and arm down to try to block and also kicks his leg up to try to block...   both of which do nothing to stop the ball, but everything to stop Diaz in his tracks. 

Clearly a reckless play, but I don't see any malicious intent on Sanchez' part.  Just poor keeping. 
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
« Reply #253 on: Today at 03:09:29 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:15:13 pm
Why would he disallow the goal?

just like why didn't he sent the keeper off for an obvious red. The refs just makes things up as they go along.

Fuck the PMGOL. Those c*nts are a fucking waste of oxygen. All of them.
