PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60

Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
Reply #240 on: Today at 10:55:16 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 10:36:59 pm
And Bassouma got away with not recieving a second yellow.

No one really talking about this either. Dean bottled it.
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
Reply #241 on: Today at 10:56:53 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:22:26 pm

Had we been given a penalty the keeper would have definitely been sent off because that rule doesn't stand when thuggery is involved.

I agree. But of course it doesn't apply here. And where it does apply the player has to make an attempt to win the ball to gain safety under DJ

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:23:35 pm
And the rules.

His post was funny though,so he's correct  ;D
Which is more than everyone replying has been ;)

I get it. I do point and laugh a bit at people here  - when warranted! -  so I can see why you might think I was doing it this time, but on this occasion I am innocent of bantz, badinage or boorishness aimed at anyone here. I was only taking about the gallant punditocracy out there.  :-*
« Last Edit: Today at 11:01:45 pm by Ghost Town »
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
Reply #242 on: Today at 11:01:30 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:56:53 pm
I agree. But of course it doesn't apply here. And where it does apply the player has to make an attempt to win the ball to gain safety under DJ


Show off
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
Reply #243 on: Today at 11:02:25 pm
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
Reply #244 on: Today at 11:11:41 pm
If Sanchez had been sent off, the goal would have still been awarded, right? The ref wouldn't have marked it off and awarded a penalty instead?
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
Reply #245 on: Today at 11:15:13 pm
Quote from: abetts on Today at 11:11:41 pm
If Sanchez had been sent off, the goal would have still been awarded, right? The ref wouldn't have marked it off and awarded a penalty instead?

Why would he disallow the goal?
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
Reply #246 on: Today at 11:24:12 pm
It doesnt have the narrative of the Kane challenge earlier in the season, because its not as high profile a player or match and of course we ended up winning anyway. That decision not to send Sanchez off is just absurd though. Even my Liverpool-hating friends were genuinely astonished nothing was given or even looked at.
