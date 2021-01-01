51 Lallana down here. Hes only been on since half timeDoesnt look like he can continue.Hes replaced by Gross
author=Red Bird link=action=profile;u=15294 date=1647092541]Lalana down? Maybe they should agree to 5 subs, what?
Hope Mo is ok, looks like it happened in that blocked shot that hit the bar,
83 A great attack there lovely bits of skill by Diaz again but Robbo's cross in goes behind our attacking players. Fab gets booked to ironic cheers from Brighton fans, behave yourselves guys.
