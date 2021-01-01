« previous next »
PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60

Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 19
Reply #40
51 Lallana down here.  Hes only been on since half time

Doesnt look like he can continue.

Hes replaced by Gross
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 19
Reply #41
54 Veltman kkkcs Diazs legs out form under him to stop him wining the ball.  No attempt to play the ball.

No yellow.

 
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 19
Reply #42
55 Bissouma gets a foul given against him for high feet (head high) goes Bananas and gets booked.


Maybe book people for violent play instead?


Robbo crosses form the left of their area but the keeper takes the cut back
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 19
Reply #43
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:39:25 pm
51 Lallana down here.  Hes only been on since half time

Doesnt look like he can continue.

Hes replaced by Gross

Poor guy is so unlucky with injuries.
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 19
Reply #44
57

Mo has the ball in the area, he dances around 4 and his shot is deflected high and bounces back off the cross bar
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 19
Reply #45
58 Diaz picks the ball up and runs with it 60 yards, he cuts it back along the edge of the area and Mo drags his shit wide.


What a chance that was.
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 19
Reply #46
59

Diagonal from Hendo Diaz into the area, turns the defender inside out.

His shot is blocked and comes out to Keita, he shoots at goal and its a blatant handball by Bossouma

Penalty!

Mo to take,

0-2!
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 19
Reply #47
Now, that's more like it Mo.  :thumbup
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
Reply #48
Quote
author=Red Bird link=action=profile;u=15294 date=1647092541]
Lalana down? Maybe they should agree to 5 subs, what?

Schadenfreude!
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
Reply #49
68 Mo is down. Urrggghh


Looks like Jota and Thiago are coming on

Keita and Mo off
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
Reply #50
65/Keita on the bench holding an icepack to his head (as Bissouma kicked him there)


Bissouma coming off and Welbeck on
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
Reply #51
Quote from: duvva on Today at 01:52:37 pm
Hope Mo is ok, looks like it happened in that blocked shot that hit the bar,

Fingers crossed, it's a precautionary change.
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
Reply #52
Over to Jill
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
Reply #53
66 The two goal cushion is a fair reflection of the game so far, Brighton look as if they have lost their way a bit and we are in control.
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
Reply #54
68 A bit of weird play there from Brighton, a ball is put into our area but it's miles from any of their players who seem to step away from it. Goes out for a throw in to us.
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
Reply #55
70 We get a corner on the right side after a cleared Mane header. It's an out swinger which Brighton clear.
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
Reply #56
71 Brighton trying to find some space in our area, but we are covering well. According to stats this season they have only scored ten goals at home.  :o
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
Reply #57
73 Brighton get a free kick after a Diaz foul, a pity as he was away with the ball in plenty of space otherwise.
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
Reply #58
74 McAllister gets a booking for sending Jota sprawling. The ball is worked into the box but he makes amends and gets it back to Sanchez.
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
Reply #59
76 I don't get why that wasn't a foul on Jota by Dunk there, who basically obstructs him and stops him challenging for the ball.
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
Reply #60
78 Brighton get a corner, which is cleared. There is a chase for the ball between Diaz and a Brighton player. Diaz is adjudged to have fouled him.
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
Reply #61
80 We are just coasting at the moment. The team have kept up an excellent amount of focus when we've needed to and broken with menace when we can.
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
Reply #62
82 Oh my goodness messed that attack up a bit. We had two on one there but Hendo's pass went a bit astray.
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
Reply #63
What the hell Brighton?

Thought they were fair players but today they've been diabolical
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
Reply #64
83 A great attack there lovely bits of skill by Diaz again but Robbo's cross in goes behind our attacking players. Fab gets booked to ironic cheers from Brighton fans, behave yourselves guys.
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
Reply #65
85 Dunc goes down in the penalty area way too easily. It's waved away. Milner coming on for the captain.
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
Reply #66
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:13:09 pm
83 A great attack there lovely bits of skill by Diaz again but Robbo's cross in goes behind our attacking players. Fab gets booked to ironic cheers from Brighton fans, behave yourselves guys.

Braunfart by Robbo - didn't look to see where he was passing
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
Reply #67
87 Brighton break, Trent can't get hold of the ball in the air, but Matip does well to put it out for the corner.
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
Reply #68
88 A great save there from Ali from Welbeck, a fantastic reaction safe from a man whose had pretty much nothing to do.
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion 0 vs 2 Liverpool Diaz 19 Mo 60
Reply #69
89 What a glorious ball from Thiago to Dias there, Diaz maybe needed to slow down there, Brighton manage to block it.
