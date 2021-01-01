« previous next »
PL: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool
Quote from: Brain Potter on March  9, 2022, 03:06:59 pm
After safely negotiating a path through to the Champions League quarter finals, we return to Premier League action on Saturday lunch time with a visit to Brighton.

It goes without saying that it really is another must win game in our pursuit of Manchester City. They play at Crystal Palace on Monday evening and a win for us here puts the ball back into City's court, and gets us back to 3 points behind.

Referee: Mike Dean. Assistants: Eddie Smart, Mark Scholes. Fourth official: Simon Hooper. VAR: Stuart Attwell. Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis.

Recent Form

Liverpool WWWWWWW

Brighton   Loss 2-1 at Newcastle
               Loss 2-0 home to Villa
               Loss 3-0 home to Burnley
               Loss 2-0 at Manchester United

They don't go into this fixture in the best of form - currently in 13th place on 33 points. No danger of relegation, but marooned in mid table which I guess Brighton are relatively happy with.

Top Scorers. Maupay 9, MacAllister 4, Trossard 4.

I must admit I was quite impressed with Brighton at Anfield earlier on in the season when they drew 2-2 after being behind 2-0

We've previously visited the Amex Stadium on 4 occasions in league matches,

2 December 2017   5 - 1   AMEX Stadium   Premier League
12 January 2019   1 - 0   AMEX Stadium   Premier League
8 July 2020   3 - 1   AMEX Stadium   Premier League
28 November 2020   1 - 1   AMEX Stadium   Premier League

So we've a half decent record there, the only blemish being a VAR inspired 1-1 draw as a result of a ridiculous penalty conceded in injury time.

LIVERPOOL....at the time of writing I'm not aware of any new injury issues with Firmino possibly still missing lacking fitness.

We have another game on the Wednesday at Arsenal so maybe our team selection will reflect that.

We may make a few changes....will Minamino get a start. I'd think Diaz will come back in. I'd not make too many . Interested in other people's views.

I'd predict a 2-0 Liverpool win.


Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool
0 underway at the Amex
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool
3 free kick to Brighton 30 yards out.  Mane heads clear
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool
4 cross form the right for Brighton.  Headed well over

Then Maupay hits one form 20 yards and its just past the post.

Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool
5 Brighton in down the right, cross in to the area is cleared by Matip.  That was very dangerous


Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool
Another foul that is allowed to be ignored by the officials.  ::)
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool
8 shot from Trossard from 20 yards is saved easily by Alisson. 

Need to get a foothold in this game!


And we do Mo down the right, Mane at the near post with a flick but its deflected behind for a corner.


Cleared by Brighton
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool
Brighton are very compact especially when we have the ball, putting all sorts of pressure on us.
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool
14 incredible Diaz pulled all over the place and gets nothing 
Re: PL: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool
16 weve fought our way into the game a bit now

Keita Drives into the area but loses it
