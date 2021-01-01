« on: Today at 11:31:56 am »
After safely negotiating a path through to the Champions League quarter finals, we return to Premier League action on Saturday lunch time with a visit to Brighton.
It goes without saying that it really is another must win game in our pursuit of Manchester City. They play at Crystal Palace on Monday evening and a win for us here puts the ball back into City's court, and gets us back to 3 points behind.
Referee: Mike Dean. Assistants: Eddie Smart, Mark Scholes. Fourth official: Simon Hooper. VAR: Stuart Attwell. Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis.
Recent Form
Liverpool WWWWWWW
Brighton Loss 2-1 at Newcastle
Loss 2-0 home to Villa
Loss 3-0 home to Burnley
Loss 2-0 at Manchester United
They don't go into this fixture in the best of form - currently in 13th place on 33 points. No danger of relegation, but marooned in mid table which I guess Brighton are relatively happy with.
Top Scorers. Maupay 9, MacAllister 4, Trossard 4.
I must admit I was quite impressed with Brighton at Anfield earlier on in the season when they drew 2-2 after being behind 2-0
We've previously visited the Amex Stadium on 4 occasions in league matches,
2 December 2017 5 - 1 AMEX Stadium Premier League
12 January 2019 1 - 0 AMEX Stadium Premier League
8 July 2020 3 - 1 AMEX Stadium Premier League
28 November 2020 1 - 1 AMEX Stadium Premier League
So we've a half decent record there, the only blemish being a VAR inspired 1-1 draw as a result of a ridiculous penalty conceded in injury time.
LIVERPOOL....at the time of writing I'm not aware of any new injury issues with Firmino possibly still missing lacking fitness.
We have another game on the Wednesday at Arsenal so maybe our team selection will reflect that.
We may make a few changes....will Minamino get a start. I'd think Diaz will come back in. I'd not make too many . Interested in other people's views.
I'd predict a 2-0 Liverpool win.
