Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March

Phineus

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
Reply #800 on: Today at 05:47:25 pm
Schmeichel has got to be the biggest moaner in league, along with Fernandes
newterp

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
Reply #801 on: Today at 05:47:35 pm
Hmmm Lacazette with a hard stop and go.
gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
Reply #802 on: Today at 05:47:38 pm
Channeling his inner Dudek there. Was near the edge of the six yard box.
rocco

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
Reply #803 on: Today at 05:47:58 pm
Question

Do you think home sides get more VAR decisions if they have a big TV screen in the stadium for the fans to see the VAR at the game
oojason

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
Reply #804 on: Today at 05:48:10 pm

Arsenal [2] - 0 Leicester; Lacazette penalty on 59' - https://streamgg.com/v/k5gzy4cy
tubby

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
Reply #805 on: Today at 05:48:23 pm
Schmeichel is relentlessly irritating.
Chakan

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
Reply #806 on: Today at 05:49:31 pm
I thought the whole run, stop, run pen thing wasn't allowed.
Andy82lfc

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
Reply #807 on: Today at 05:49:34 pm
Clear and obvious 
redalways

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
Reply #808 on: Today at 05:50:02 pm
Schmeichel was way of his line yet has the nerve to complain.
Spanish Al

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
Reply #809 on: Today at 05:50:10 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 05:47:38 pm
Channeling his inner Dudek there. Was near the edge of the six yard box.

Tbf thats because Lacazette all but stops.

Think a law change is needed, or at least looked at, whereby the taker cannot delay his run like that. Probably wont happen though as it may be too hard to actually judge. Especially with the officials in the PL.

All the advantages are with the attacker, especially with how strict they are about keepers being on their line, & the almost stopping still just makes it even harder for keepers.
tubby

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
Reply #810 on: Today at 05:50:32 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:49:31 pm
I thought the whole run, stop, run pen thing wasn't allowed.

The rule used to be that so long as you keep moving forward in some way, it's fine.  So s'long as one part of him is moving towards the goal, it's allowed.
Chakan

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
Reply #811 on: Today at 05:51:04 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:50:32 pm
The rule used to be that so long as you keep moving forward in some way, it's fine.  So s'long as one part of him is moving towards the goal, it's allowed.

Looks like he stopped? What part was moving towards to the goal?
Bullet500

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
Reply #812 on: Today at 05:51:47 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:51:04 pm
Looks like he stopped? What part was moving towards to the goal?
Trailing leg, I think.
tubby

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
Reply #813 on: Today at 05:52:14 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:51:04 pm
Looks like he stopped? What part was moving towards to the goal?

He slows right down, but he's still moving forwards, just incredibly slowly before he hits it.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
Reply #814 on: Today at 05:52:21 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:48:23 pm
Schmeichel is relentlessly irritating.

He's mad because father's club won't make top4.
