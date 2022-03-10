Just part of the tackle according to the blert on co comms on my stream. Its like watching on toffee tv or something.
Commentary on my stream said it wasnt even a foul. He also said the crowd at Goodison is the best 12th man in the country
.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
That "The Roman Empire" banner with Russias flag as background...
Everton getting every 50/50 call
Should have been a red for Havertz. The standard of refereeing is absolutely abysmal. Either that or it's simply corrupt.
It's a shame Wolves don't have any pace on the counter. Loads more space opening up now.
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.37]