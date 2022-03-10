« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March  (Read 12928 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #440 on: Today at 02:33:15 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 02:31:24 pm
Just part of the tackle according to the blert on co comms on my stream. Its like watching on toffee tv or something.

Things get good on there when the situation gets sticky
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #441 on: Today at 02:33:39 pm »
A four roll special after a dive from Gordon. Michael Oliver has had a poor half.
Online The North Bank

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #442 on: Today at 02:34:14 pm »
Mike Ashley , hes coming for you  arrogant money bags Newcastle taking the piss out of no money  working class salt of the earth Chelsea.
Online scouseman

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #443 on: Today at 02:34:54 pm »
Wolves starting to get more into the game now. Had a few soft shots at the Everton goal
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #444 on: Today at 02:35:09 pm »
Fuck me everton are a bunch of diving cheats
Online Garlicbread

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #445 on: Today at 02:35:12 pm »
Wolves is such a boring team to watch.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #446 on: Today at 02:36:30 pm »
Quote from: bugged0ut on Today at 02:30:47 pm


Commentary on my stream said it wasnt even a foul.

He also said the crowd at Goodison is the best 12th man in the country. :lmao
that's Leon Osman
Online Redsnappa

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #447 on: Today at 02:36:55 pm »
Get in Watford.  ;D
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #448 on: Today at 02:38:09 pm »
That zychech is an absolute tool
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #449 on: Today at 02:38:56 pm »
Play acting from Everton is comical
Online cdav

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #450 on: Today at 02:39:08 pm »
Two sets of crying fannies
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #451 on: Today at 02:39:08 pm »
Havertz should be off there as well


These referees are blind fuckers
Online oojason

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #452 on: Today at 02:39:14 pm »
Quote from: Eternalsungod on Today at 02:01:59 pm
That "The Roman Empire" banner with Russias flag as background...




The Newcastle fans also have their Saudi banner on display - day after the Saudis executed 81 people:-



'Newcastle fans stand: a Saudi flag and a Ukrainian one.' - https://twitter.com/antoguerrera/status/1503010440573554688


'Newcastle fans outside SB singing: were richer than you' - https://twitter.com/MiguelDelaney/status/1502995953074196486
Online 4pool

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #453 on: Today at 02:40:29 pm »
Everton getting every 50/50 call
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #454 on: Today at 02:41:08 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:40:29 pm
Everton getting every 50/50 call

Yep. Again Michael Oliver and co. have had a very poor half.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #455 on: Today at 02:41:34 pm »
Pickford really is a tool, strutting around like he's a big hard gangster
Online oojason

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #456 on: Today at 02:42:28 pm »

Southampton 0 - [2] Watford; J. Hernandez 34' - https://streamin.me/v/ed5560e4
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #457 on: Today at 02:43:28 pm »
Should have been a red for Havertz. The standard of refereeing is absolutely abysmal. Either that or it's simply corrupt.
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #458 on: Today at 02:43:50 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:40:29 pm
Everton getting every 50/50 call

The crowd shout for absolutely everything (when not booing their own players) and the players dive at any bit of contact.  Refs fall for it - unless it's against a Manc team with Manc officials of course.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #459 on: Today at 02:44:11 pm »
It's a shame Wolves don't have any pace on the counter. Loads more space opening up now.
Online Rush 82

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #460 on: Today at 02:45:15 pm »
West Ham v Villa for me.

The mere thought of that shitshow that is the kingdom of saud v the oligarch makes my gorge rise. 

Online davidlpool1982

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #461 on: Today at 02:45:26 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:43:28 pm
Should have been a red for Havertz. The standard of refereeing is absolutely abysmal. Either that or it's simply corrupt.

We all know it's shocking. Besides why would anyone be corrupt for Chelsea at the minute, they can't afford to pay them..
Online jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #462 on: Today at 02:45:57 pm »
The fans will be getting edgy if Watford win today, that is going to make it harder on the BS especially if the score remains the same.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #463 on: Today at 02:46:26 pm »
Fuck off Jorghino you little fluffy faced rat
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #464 on: Today at 02:46:40 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:44:11 pm
It's a shame Wolves don't have any pace on the counter. Loads more space opening up now.

Such a dull side. The one bit of excitement/threat was Traore and they loaned him out.
Online spen71

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #465 on: Today at 02:47:25 pm »
Come on wolves
