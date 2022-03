Ronaldo has been a major reason they’ve put poor performances in whole season, it’s just that United fans and the general public are too dumb to rationalise that. I thought watching teams lead by Klopp and Guardiola would have gave people a better football education, but it seems not hopefully he stays on for another year at least.



This exactly. There's a guy in particular that I know that when Shitcoat was their manager "oh United are playing? Na mate football is shit these days..." then Ronaldo re-signed and he was straight in buying himself a new shirt and one for his kid and embarrassing cringy stories. Disappears when they lose and was straight in today with more embarrassment from a grown man with "Ronaldo hattrick but oh yeah he's been the problem all season hahahaha". They live in wilful ignorance.