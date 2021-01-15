Fancy Spurs strongly after seeing those teams.
Yeah, that last relegation spot will be between Burnley and Leeds.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Well at least we'll be rid of one shit house club
And Everton. They still need to play Burnley at Turf Moor ...
But they have what, like 3-4 games in hand now? They'll just scrape up some points here and there.
Come on United ! Bring on the swag !
How was that a red card when the second penalty we got against Leeds wasn't? Literally the exact same thing. Just no consistency at all. It's maddening.
36 and hes still wearing a cap back to front.
Thats Brentford safe I reckon
Between Leeds, Burnley and the ev. They are clear favourites to escape due to their games in hand
Get in, Roy Keane on for another United rant.
people like big dick nick.
