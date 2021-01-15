« previous next »
Online JRed

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #40 on: Today at 04:46:54 pm »
Fuckoff Burnley. These fuckers are going to keep the blue shite up.
Online jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #41 on: Today at 04:48:28 pm »
Before anyone discounts Everton, let's see how long it takes them to win their next match.
Offline OkieRedman

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #42 on: Today at 04:48:46 pm »
I think this is alright in the quest to get the Ev sent down. Brentford has a much hard in than Burnley. They need this win. Burnley has a lot of winnable games left.
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #43 on: Today at 04:49:19 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 04:33:45 pm
Fancy Spurs strongly after seeing those teams.
If they don't go all 'Spursy' which is always a possibility, this could be a bloodbath. That United team is prime to be overrun in midfield, and they will leave plenty of space. One thing is Spurs team goes very well is exploit space.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #44 on: Today at 04:49:36 pm »
and now a red card for Collins and a peno to Brentford .
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #45 on: Today at 04:50:02 pm »
I've never seen a worse attacking outfit than Burnley. They're absolutely atrocious and hopeless up front.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #46 on: Today at 04:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:45:37 pm
Yeah, that last relegation spot will be between Burnley and Leeds.

And Everton. They still need to play Burnley at Turf Moor ...
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #47 on: Today at 04:50:52 pm »
Well at least we'll be rid of one shit house club
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #48 on: Today at 04:51:32 pm »
Tierney gives a penalty for the exact same  thing he didn't give one to Jota for
Online oojason

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #49 on: Today at 04:51:46 pm »

Brentford [2] - 0 Burnley; Ivan Toney penalty 90+4' (Nathan Collins straight red card) - https://streamgg.com/v/dv6ct8rp
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #50 on: Today at 04:52:07 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 04:50:52 pm
Well at least we'll be rid of one shit house club

As long as Leeds stay up, whatever pile of shite goes down, it will be fine ...
Online Redsnappa

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #51 on: Today at 04:52:49 pm »
Be great if the Wolves that thrashed Watford last week turns up and does exactly the same to another relegation candidate tomorrow.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #52 on: Today at 04:53:04 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:50:03 pm
And Everton. They still need to play Burnley at Turf Moor ...

But they have what, like 3-4 games in hand now? They'll just scrape up some points here and there.
Offline a little break

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #53 on: Today at 04:53:13 pm »
I'll never give up on the idea that Everton are going down til it's mathematically impossible.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #54 on: Today at 04:53:54 pm »
I mean it doesn't matter THAT much, Everton are still fucked financially
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #55 on: Today at 04:53:56 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:53:04 pm
But they have what, like 3-4 games in hand now? They'll just scrape up some points here and there.
they are still well in the mix
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #56 on: Today at 04:54:54 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:53:04 pm
But they have what, like 3-4 games in hand now? They'll just scrape up some points here and there.

Lets see. They have 4 points from their last 10 games ...
Online The North Bank

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #57 on: Today at 04:55:11 pm »
Come on United !

Bring on the swag !
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #58 on: Today at 04:55:43 pm »
Be great if Everton go down but wouldn't be too bad if the Burnley turd was flushed if they survive
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #59 on: Today at 04:57:05 pm »
How was that a red card when the second penalty we got against Leeds wasn't? Literally the exact same thing.

Just no consistency at all. It's maddening.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #60 on: Today at 04:57:08 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:55:11 pm
Come on United !

Bring on the swag !

Erfuck that
Online TepidT2O

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #61 on: Today at 04:57:36 pm »
Thats Brentford safe I reckon


Between Leeds, Burnley and the ev.  They are clear favourites to escape due to their games in hand
Online Kekule

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #62 on: Today at 04:57:59 pm »
Thats Burnleys first red card in the Premier League for a couple of years I think. Somehow.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #63 on: Today at 04:59:05 pm »
Ronaldo looks like someone just shat in his shoes
Online El Lobo

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #64 on: Today at 04:59:30 pm »
Great to see Brentford win that. Better for the bitters but if it means Burnley get flushed then still great
Online 12C

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #65 on: Today at 04:59:34 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:57:05 pm
How was that a red card when the second penalty we got against Leeds wasn't? Literally the exact same thing.

Just no consistency at all. It's maddening.

Mate, weve just seen a MMA assault on Diaz not even get a yellow.
Worst refs in Europe
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #66 on: Today at 05:00:02 pm »
36 and hes still wearing a cap back to front.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #67 on: Today at 05:02:33 pm »
Thats an odd side Wreck it Ralph has put out
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #68 on: Today at 05:03:11 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 05:00:02 pm
36 and hes still wearing a cap back to front.

He probably saw Sancho doing it and tried to copy him, a la David Brent with the Sergio Giorgini jacket and earring.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #69 on: Today at 05:03:51 pm »
Get in, Roy Keane on for another United rant.
Online FiSh77

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #70 on: Today at 05:05:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:57:36 pm
Thats Brentford safe I reckon


Between Leeds, Burnley and the ev.  They are clear favourites to escape due to their games in hand

Burnley have played 2 more, Everton have Wolves and then Saudi Arabia at home, can't see them getting anything which would leave them a point clear having played the same, not an awful lot in it and no way you can pick a clear favourite right now
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #71 on: Today at 05:05:54 pm »
Conte starting sentences with but surely doesnt even make sense in Italian translation
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #72 on: Today at 05:06:42 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 05:03:51 pm
Get in, Roy Keane on for another United rant.
its Spurs though
Online Kekule

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #73 on: Today at 05:06:51 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:57:05 pm
How was that a red card when the second penalty we got against Leeds wasn't? Literally the exact same thing.

Just no consistency at all. It's maddening.

What he did wrong there was he just nudged him in the back.  What he should have done is slap him in the face and then knee him in the ribs. Play on, no foul.
Online jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #74 on: Today at 05:09:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:57:36 pm
Thats Brentford safe I reckon


Between Leeds, Burnley and the ev.  They are clear favourites to escape due to their games in hand

I thought the EV was safe already?  ;)
Online Illmatic

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #75 on: Today at 05:09:55 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:53:04 pm
But they have what, like 3-4 games in hand now? They'll just scrape up some points here and there.

Everton are just so bad though there's no guarantee they pick up any points from those games in hand, there still well in it.   
Online Elliemental

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #76 on: Today at 05:12:01 pm »
Surely Spurs will give us some joy by beating the Mancs now.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #77 on: Today at 05:12:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:57:36 pm
Thats Brentford safe I reckon


Between Leeds, Burnley and the ev.  They are clear favourites to escape due to their games in hand

They need to pick up points in those games in hand. We'll see, since they only have 4 points from their last 10 games ...
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #78 on: Today at 05:14:19 pm »
Cam on yew Spurz.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 10th-14th March
« Reply #79 on: Today at 05:18:22 pm »
Burnley will survive with their horrific turf moor rollerball

Leeds look absolutely shot. New manager bounce hasnt worked, that was a hell of a gamble bu him to join them
