Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: FA Cup away ticket details
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/nottingham-forest-v-liverpool-fa-cup-away-ticket-details

Location: The City Ground

Kick-off: 6pm GMT

Allocation: 4,059

The allocation provided by Nottingham Forest FC has been done so to afford a safe segregation zone between the home and away supporters, given that the section provided to us incorporates an area usually taken by home season card holders and supporters.

Disabled allocation: 21 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices: Although ticket prices increase for non-seasonal fans when visiting the City Ground, Liverpool FC has negotiated a flat ticket price in line with the price points available to the seasonal members at Forest, as follows:

Adult: £28
Over 65: £24
18-23 years: £20
12-17 years: £15
4-11 years: £10
Price notes: Children (under the age of 4) will not be permitted into the stadium.

Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.

Tickets sales notes: Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members ONLINE based on FA Cup away fixtures recorded during the 2019-20 and 2018-19 seasons:

Chelsea (2019-20)
Shrewsbury Town (2019-20)
Wolverhampton Wanderers (2018-19)
Tickets are strictly non-transferable and ARE NOT available to 'DISTRIBUTE' to other supporters.

First sale: Three games: from 2pm on Thursday 10 March until 1pm on Friday 11 March

First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale: Two or more games: from 2pm on Friday 11 March until 7.45am on Monday 14 March

Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

In the event that tickets remain:

Third sale: One or more games: from 8.15am until 12.30pm on Monday 14 March

Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Hospitality members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes: Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket credits: As previously stated, tickets purchased this season WILL NOT BE USED AS CREDITS IN FUTURE SEASONS. This policy is still in place and will not be changed this season.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, we do not want supporters to feel obliged to attend matches when they do not feel comfortable doing so.
Re: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: FA Cup away ticket details
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:13:02 pm »
500 less tickets than arsenal. Taking the piss.
Re: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: FA Cup away ticket details
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:15:40 pm »
Going to be a bit of a lottery to get one with just two games, but here's hoping!
Re: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: FA Cup away ticket details
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:18:16 pm »
Quote from: ripsaw19 on Today at 04:15:40 pm
Going to be a bit of a lottery to get one with just two games, but here's hoping!

It'll be really easy in my opinion, just don't wait all weekend
Re: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: FA Cup away ticket details
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:22:27 pm »
Buy online from 8.15am until 12.30pm Monday 14 March

I know there is 0 chance but the 1 credit sale (if it gets there) ends 12.30 Monday, so heres for hoping ey!
Re: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: FA Cup away ticket details
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:23:51 pm »
Was hoping for 500~ more ffs. But ok we try our best!
Re: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: FA Cup away ticket details
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:27:30 pm »
They gave Arsenal 4500+ and the away end lower holds 5,131.

So even allowing for segregation which would have been the same for Arsenal, either Liverpool have robbed 500+ for Corporates or Forest have done the dirty 😡
Re: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: FA Cup away ticket details
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:29:36 pm »
Quote from: matchball on Today at 04:27:30 pm
They gave Arsenal 4500+ and the away end lower holds 5,131.

So even allowing for segregation which would have been the same for Arsenal, either Liverpool have robbed 500+ for Corporates or Forest have done the dirty 😡

On the disabled selling notice it says:

The allocation is less than the 15% permitted under FA rules. This is due to conditions imposed on Nottingham Forest by the Safety Advisory Group and Police. This allocation reflects similar Cup fixtures played at The City Ground recently.
Re: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: FA Cup away ticket details
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:32:21 pm »
Yes.

Arsenal get away with it when they want so loads will probably be fiddling it now.

Re: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: FA Cup away ticket details
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:40:32 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 04:18:16 pm
It'll be really easy in my opinion, just don't wait all weekend
Certainly won't be waiting around, but I don't tend to have the nest of luck when it comes to non-guaranteed sales, so I'll wait and see what happens lol
Re: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: FA Cup away ticket details
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:44:26 pm »
Surely we can appeal that?

4000 tickets in a 5k stand when we're entitled to 15%

It's the Emirates all over again.

Kick them out the competition if they can't handle the rules.
Re: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: FA Cup away ticket details
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:39:50 pm »
2,375 tickets minimum in the second sale, not too bad if you look at it that way

Bet there will be a big queue but relatively easy to get sorted once those who don't qualify are kicked out
Re: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: FA Cup away ticket details
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:46:44 pm »
0 chance of all ST here isn't there
Re: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: FA Cup away ticket details
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:26:08 pm »
Quote from: shaunNW on Today at 05:46:44 pm
0 chance of all ST here isn't there
It probably won't even go to the 1+ sale mate let alone all seasies
Re: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: FA Cup away ticket details
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:32:56 pm »
could've used a mates' with +1 but 500 less means even less likelihood of that working  :butt ah well
Re: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: FA Cup away ticket details
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:41:57 pm »
A mates in the 2nd sale what % chance is there roughly of him getting a ticket
Re: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: FA Cup away ticket details
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:57:11 pm »
Quote from: redman1974 on Today at 06:41:57 pm
A mates in the 2nd sale what % chance is there roughly of him getting a ticket
Quite high, as long as he is on the sale as it starts then i'd expect him to be fine.
Re: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: FA Cup away ticket details
« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:04:19 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 04:29:36 pm
On the disabled selling notice it says:

The allocation is less than the 15% permitted under FA rules. This is due to conditions imposed on Nottingham Forest by the Safety Advisory Group and Police. This allocation reflects similar Cup fixtures played at The City Ground recently.
full of shite isn't it
