Location: The City GroundKick-off: 6pm GMTAllocation: 4,059The allocation provided by Nottingham Forest FC has been done so to afford a safe segregation zone between the home and away supporters, given that the section provided to us incorporates an area usually taken by home season card holders and supporters.Disabled allocation: 21 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.Prices: Although ticket prices increase for non-seasonal fans when visiting the City Ground, Liverpool FC has negotiated a flat ticket price in line with the price points available to the seasonal members at Forest, as follows:Adult: £28Over 65: £2418-23 years: £2012-17 years: £154-11 years: £10Price notes: Children (under the age of 4) will not be permitted into the stadium.Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.Tickets sales notes: Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members ONLINE based on FA Cup away fixtures recorded during the 2019-20 and 2018-19 seasons:Chelsea (2019-20)Shrewsbury Town (2019-20)Wolverhampton Wanderers (2018-19)Tickets are strictly non-transferable and ARE NOT available to 'DISTRIBUTE' to other supporters.First sale: Three games: from 2pm on Thursday 10 March until 1pm on Friday 11 MarchFirst sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.Second sale: Two or more games: from 2pm on Friday 11 March until 7.45am on Monday 14 MarchSecond sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.In the event that tickets remain:Third sale: One or more games: from 8.15am until 12.30pm on Monday 14 MarchThird sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Hospitality members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.General notes: Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.Ticket credits: As previously stated, tickets purchased this season WILL NOT BE USED AS CREDITS IN FUTURE SEASONS. This policy is still in place and will not be changed this season.Due to the ongoing pandemic, we do not want supporters to feel obliged to attend matches when they do not feel comfortable doing so.