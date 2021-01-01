« previous next »
Author Topic: Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool , Saturday 12th March at 12-30pm  (Read 7160 times)

Offline Nick110581

Re: Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool , Saturday 12th March at 12-30pm
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 11:43:04 am »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 11:28:46 am
Possibly COVID then.

Havent Thiago and VVD had it previously and not long ago ?
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool , Saturday 12th March at 12-30pm
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 11:50:51 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 11:43:04 am
Havent Thiago and VVD had it previously and not long ago ?

Hasn't Thiago had it twice already?
Offline Schmarn

Re: Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool , Saturday 12th March at 12-30pm
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 11:58:32 am »

They both had it in December around the time of the Spurs game which would have been Omicron so would have to be pretty unlucky to have it again.

Quite possible that Thiago missed training to keep his load low but Virg is a worry. Should be able to cope without him tomorrow but would really want him back for Arsenal.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool , Saturday 12th March at 12-30pm
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 12:02:13 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 11:58:32 am
They both had it in December around the time of the Spurs game which would have been Omicron so would have to be pretty unlucky to have it again.

Quite possible that Thiago missed training to keep his load low but Virg is a worry. Should be able to cope without him tomorrow but would really want him back for Arsenal.

Did anyone miss training ?
Offline Knight

Re: Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool , Saturday 12th March at 12-30pm
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 12:07:36 pm »
I really hope they're not still doing asymptomatic testing, that'd be a sure fire way to unnecessarily lose players for games right now. 
Online Legs

Re: Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool , Saturday 12th March at 12-30pm
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 01:30:30 pm »
I thought you dont have to test anymore ??

Or do you in EPL I have no idea !
Offline Nick110581

Re: Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool , Saturday 12th March at 12-30pm
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 03:53:33 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 01:30:30 pm
I thought you dont have to test anymore ??

Or do you in EPL I have no idea !

Not sure on rules.

Might be false positives.
Offline SamLad

Re: Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool , Saturday 12th March at 12-30pm
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 04:25:49 pm »
I wonder if Fab could benefit from a break, he seems off the pace the last 2 games.  Maybe Hendo as 6 for 60 mins?  Guess it would depend a lot on who else is fit for the midfield ... and if Virg is out  :duh we might want both of them to start.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool , Saturday 12th March at 12-30pm
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 04:36:23 pm »
So no one knows who is out at this stage ?
Offline SamLad

Re: Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool , Saturday 12th March at 12-30pm
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 05:13:26 pm »
Nope
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool , Saturday 12th March at 12-30pm
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 07:29:08 pm »
Always a tough place to go. I don't like the kick off time, can see it being a slow start. Got to just get the 3 points at this stage of the season and then City will have a nervy wait until Monday night.
Offline G Richards

Re: Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool , Saturday 12th March at 12-30pm
« Reply #51 on: Today at 01:27:20 am »
Brighton punch above their weight and try to play decent stuff. Theres a lot to like about them.

On our side, if we perform anywhere close to our level we really should be winning, and comfortably too. It doesnt always go as it should, as the game this season at Anfield amply demonstrates.

Still, it will need a combination of an off day for us, and an overachieving day for them, to deny us three points.

Given the pace Man City are setting, a win is a must. And I think we will do it. Mo brace. He has snatched at a few of late, and I predict a couple from him. We have options up top and it is hard to say who starts, but arguably Jota has been a little off and might be on the bench, with Mane down the middle and Diaz starting on the left.

Game on!
Online RedG13

Re: Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool , Saturday 12th March at 12-30pm
« Reply #52 on: Today at 03:29:35 am »
Excited for the game. Expecting the strongest 11 with full rest till the international break
Offline kavah

Re: Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool , Saturday 12th March at 12-30pm
« Reply #53 on: Today at 03:30:15 am »
The Weather forecast is ok (for early March) for a change, it seems our games have been played in pissing down rain, freezing temperatures or gale-force winds since Christmas
Online 88_RED

Re: Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool , Saturday 12th March at 12-30pm
« Reply #54 on: Today at 05:35:23 am »
Massive game this.. and with City taking on Palace on Monday, its absolutely imperative we pick up 3 points..

Both are playing teams that have had the wood on them in recent matches.. Palace are clearly City's cryptonite.. And we have struggled against Potter's Brighton in our last 3.

Pick up 3 points and then hope for the best on Monday..
No complacency.. No unnecessary rotation.. can't afford to slip up before City.. Let's take full advantage of playing before they do..

Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool , Saturday 12th March at 12-30pm
« Reply #55 on: Today at 08:14:18 am »
Palace been playing better and not an easy opponent so there is every opportunity to take points from City.

The last 2 weeks saw our midfield being the deciding factor to win or lose our games. Henderson better get match fit real quick because we miss his leadership. Let us get this one done today to pile the pressure onto City.
Offline Penfold78

Re: Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool , Saturday 12th March at 12-30pm
« Reply #56 on: Today at 08:15:22 am »
Got a banana skin feel to this. They raise their game against us, they really do. If we find our shooting boots well be ok.
Offline Djimigotamedal

Re: Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool , Saturday 12th March at 12-30pm
« Reply #57 on: Today at 08:17:16 am »
Hope all our fans who go down there have a boss day, 12:30 kick off away trip to Brighton is a pisstake.
Online red1977

Re: Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool , Saturday 12th March at 12-30pm
« Reply #58 on: Today at 08:37:19 am »
They controlled the midfield in the last game, They were quite impressive actually. We need to get to grips with that today.
Online meady1981

Re: Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool , Saturday 12th March at 12-30pm
« Reply #59 on: Today at 08:40:10 am »
I'd like Salah to score some goals.
Online Caston

Re: Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool , Saturday 12th March at 12-30pm
« Reply #60 on: Today at 08:49:58 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:37:19 am
They controlled the midfield in the last game, They were quite impressive actually. We need to get to grips with that today.

Yeah, but after the 19th minute our midfield was Henderson, Jones and Ox.

Should be much better today with Fabinho, Henderson & Keita, or hopefully Thiago is available
Online red1977

Re: Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool , Saturday 12th March at 12-30pm
« Reply #61 on: Today at 08:55:45 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:49:58 am
Yeah, but after the 19th minute our midfield was Henderson, Jones and Ox.

Should be much better today with Fabinho, Henderson & Keita, or hopefully Thiago is available

Yeah. Good point.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool , Saturday 12th March at 12-30pm
« Reply #62 on: Today at 09:00:42 am »
Off to the match today - interested to see our side and how the Mo stuff goes down with fans.

We are a fickle lot and wont be arsed if he bangs in a hat trick.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool , Saturday 12th March at 12-30pm
« Reply #63 on: Today at 09:05:38 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:00:42 am
Off to the match today - interested to see our side and how the Mo stuff goes down with fans.

We are a fickle lot and wont be arsed if he bangs in a hat trick.

 :(

Online John C

Re: Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool , Saturday 12th March at 12-30pm
« Reply #64 on: Today at 09:33:24 am »
Nice one BP mate, good stuff.

Look lively Reds, no fucking about please. 2 nil to us would be lovely thanks.
