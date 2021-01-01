Brighton punch above their weight and try to play decent stuff. Theres a lot to like about them.
On our side, if we perform anywhere close to our level we really should be winning, and comfortably too. It doesnt always go as it should, as the game this season at Anfield amply demonstrates.
Still, it will need a combination of an off day for us, and an overachieving day for them, to deny us three points.
Given the pace Man City are setting, a win is a must. And I think we will do it. Mo brace. He has snatched at a few of late, and I predict a couple from him. We have options up top and it is hard to say who starts, but arguably Jota has been a little off and might be on the bench, with Mane down the middle and Diaz starting on the left.
Game on!