Brighton punch above their weight and try to play decent stuff. Theres a lot to like about them.



On our side, if we perform anywhere close to our level we really should be winning, and comfortably too. It doesnt always go as it should, as the game this season at Anfield amply demonstrates.



Still, it will need a combination of an off day for us, and an overachieving day for them, to deny us three points.



Given the pace Man City are setting, a win is a must. And I think we will do it. Mo brace. He has snatched at a few of late, and I predict a couple from him. We have options up top and it is hard to say who starts, but arguably Jota has been a little off and might be on the bench, with Mane down the middle and Diaz starting on the left.



Game on!