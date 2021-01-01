We've looked a bit below par since the cup final. Obviously the games have been unrelenting and we have rotated a ton but still, we haven't looked good. We were ok against Norwich but shot ourselves in the foot and it became tense. We were then very lucky against West Ham, and pretty lucky against Inter (although the sending off was justified), it was still closer than it should have been.



I just hope we can start to hit our rhythm again on Saturday because they are a difficult opponent (even if they are on a bad run) and after that we have Arsenal away.



For me, Thiago has to start again. We need to get him into some kind of routine so that he is at 100% for games against Arsenal and City. Those are the games he was bought for IMO. Keita (God forgive the inevitable injury shitstorm we get from playing both of them for 2 games in a row) might be useful for this one for his ability to press in the final third with the front 3, given that Brighton love to play out from the back.



Another tough one to get through.