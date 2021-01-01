« previous next »
Author Topic: Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool , Saturday 12th March at 12-30pm  (Read 777 times)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool , Saturday 12th March at 12-30pm
After safely negotiating a path through to the Champions League quarter finals, we return to Premier League action on Saturday lunch time with a visit to Brighton.

It goes without saying that it really is another must win game in our pursuit of Manchester City. They play at Crystal Palace on Monday evening and a win for us here puts the ball back into City's court, and gets us back to 3 points behind.

Referee: Mike Dean. Assistants: Eddie Smart, Mark Scholes. Fourth official: Simon Hooper. VAR: Stuart Attwell. Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis.

Recent Form

Liverpool WWWWWWW

Brighton   Loss 2-1 at Newcastle
               Loss 2-0 home to Villa
               Loss 3-0 home to Burnley
               Loss 2-0 at Manchester United

They don't go into this fixture in the best of form - currently in 13th place on 33 points. No danger of relegation, but marooned in mid table which I guess Brighton are relatively happy with.

Top Scorers. Maupay 9, MacAllister 4, Trossard 4.

I must admit I was quite impressed with Brighton at Anfield earlier on in the season when they drew 2-2 after being behind 2-0

We've previously visited the Amex Stadium on 4 occasions in league matches,

2 December 2017   5 - 1   AMEX Stadium   Premier League
12 January 2019   1 - 0   AMEX Stadium   Premier League
8 July 2020   3 - 1   AMEX Stadium   Premier League
28 November 2020   1 - 1   AMEX Stadium   Premier League

So we've a half decent record there, the only blemish being a VAR inspired 1-1 draw as a result of a ridiculous penalty conceded in injury time.

LIVERPOOL....at the time of writing I'm not aware of any new injury issues with Firmino possibly still missing lacking fitness.

We have another game on the Wednesday at Arsenal so maybe our team selection will reflect that.

We may make a few changes....will Minamino get a start. I'd think Diaz will come back in. I'd not make too many . Interested in other people's views.

I'd predict a 2-0 Liverpool win.

Re: Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool , Saturday 12th March at 12-30pm
Thanks BP

You're right, they are in abysmal form - but they're also unbeaten in 3 against us. Yes, the penalty at the AMEX last year was nonsense and they beat us at Anfield when we were on our own wretched run, but as you mention they also played very well against us earlier this year and could easily have won having climbed back from 2-0.

Personally, I'd bring in Diaz for Jota (or Mane if he needs a rest) and Harvey for Curtis. I'd prefer Matip to Konate, but depending on how ill the former was he may need a break.

Nervy 1-0 to us.
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool , Saturday 12th March at 12-30pm
For me the law of averages says we should wallop these, unbeaten in 3 against Brighton...this liverpool team? surely cannot continue..
Any Liverpool team Klopp wants to put out should win fairly handy...0-3 Liverpool, Diaz,Mo, and fabinho (sure why not)
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool , Saturday 12th March at 12-30pm
The Anfield 2nd half vs these was a bit of an anomaly. We were 2-0 up in the first half, had a goal disallowed and then their lad scores a worldie he'll never replicate in his life right on half time. They've always struggled to score goals.

If we rediscover our clinical edge, we win comfortably. I'd expect Konate, Henderson and Diaz to all start.
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool , Saturday 12th March at 12-30pm
Thanks Brain.

As you said its another must win. On paper we should win this but we still need to be up for it. Any drop in intensity could give Brighton confidence. Lets kill the game by half time and rest some of our key players.

Mane and Jota need to find their form and hopefully they will.

Looking forward to seeing Diaz again as he is so much fun to watch.
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool , Saturday 12th March at 12-30pm
Hat-trick for Diaz this game. And maybe Salah can find his scoring boots. And I can't discount Mane, who's been in good form, and Jota scoring.

Obviously, not all of that's gonna happen, but we could use a high-scoring win after Inter and before Arse. There are lingeriung thoughts of this game being a banana skin, but I can't quite see it happening twice in a season against them. We've got to win this, we simply must win this.
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool , Saturday 12th March at 12-30pm
We've looked a bit below par since the cup final. Obviously the games have been unrelenting and we have rotated a ton but still, we haven't looked good. We were ok against Norwich but shot ourselves in the foot and it became tense. We were then very lucky against West Ham, and pretty lucky against Inter (although the sending off was justified), it was still closer than it should have been.

I just hope we can start to hit our rhythm again on Saturday because they are a difficult opponent (even if they are on a bad run) and after that we have Arsenal away.

For me, Thiago has to start again. We need to get him into some kind of routine so that he is at 100% for games against Arsenal and City. Those are the games he was bought for IMO. Keita (God forgive the inevitable injury shitstorm we get from playing both of them for 2 games in a row) might be useful for this one for his ability to press in the final third with the front 3, given that Brighton love to play out from the back.

Another tough one to get through.
