Cheltenham 2022 - The 15th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition

stevied

Re: Cheltenham 2022 - The 15th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Yesterday at 08:13:36 pm
Day 4

Thanks Pete again

1.30 Pied Piper NAP
2.10 I like to move it
2.50 Hillcrest
3.30 Galvin
4.10 Billaway
4.50 Mount Ida
5.30 Adamantly Chosen
aedge659

Re: Cheltenham 2022 - The 15th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Yesterday at 08:14:58 pm
1:30 Pied Piper
2:10 Colonel Mustard
2:50 Hillcrest NAP
3:30 Galvin
4:10 Bob and Co
4:50 Concertista
5:30 Langer Dan
Buck Pete

Re: Cheltenham 2022 - The 15th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Yesterday at 08:17:35 pm
naYoRHa2b is our clear day 3 winner, with a monstrous 112 points.  That could be the highest Cheltenham score ever.  I'm sure if Barney or BoRed were running this they would know the answer! :)

naYoRHa2b picked 4 winners and a third.  One of those winners being a 22/1 NAP.  Impressive mate and brings you right into the overall mix.

As for the overall scoring.  LFCstephen puts up his third 75+ daily score to open up an 11 point gap a the top.  Steady wins the race.

There are still 10 or 12 players in with a very good chance of winning outright tomorrow though, not to mention the guys even further down who can easily be in with a shout if they place their NAP in the right place (see naYoRHa2b today!)

Not going tomorrow so I can finish the scoring with a race by race update if I'm not too busy at work.



CraigR2323

Re: Cheltenham 2022 - The 15th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Yesterday at 09:16:57 pm
I had Bob as me NAP Pete, so maybe should be 50 rather than 35 points for the day - won't really matter pal  ;D ;D
ohweloveyerbaldyhead

Re: Cheltenham 2022 - The 15th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Yesterday at 09:17:22 pm
Right, time for some big priced selections!

Day 4:

1:30 Il Etait Temps
2:10 Surprise Package
2:50 Minella Cocooner
3:30 Chantry House NAP
4:10 It Came To Pass
4:50 Vienna Court
5:30 Hollow Games
Gerry Attrick

Re: Cheltenham 2022 - The 15th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Yesterday at 09:19:40 pm
Slow start has killed me. Still in with a decent shout of a top 10 finish and maybe better if miracles happen.
PeterJM

Re: Cheltenham 2022 - The 15th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Yesterday at 09:25:07 pm
1.30 Knight Salute
2.10 Tax For Max
2.50 Shantreusse
3.30 Galvin
4.10 Billaway NAP
4.50 Vienna Court
5.30 Hollow Games
adruk87

Re: Cheltenham 2022 - The 15th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Yesterday at 10:03:48 pm
Day 4:

1:30 Vauban
2:10 West Cork
2:50 Minella Cocooner
3:30 A Plus Tard
4:10 Mighty Stornaway (NAP)
4:50 Elimay
5:30 I A Connect
Ziltoid

Re: Cheltenham 2022 - The 15th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Yesterday at 10:10:06 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 08:17:35 pm


There are still 10 or 12 players in with a very good chance of winning...

Funnily enough I'm 13th, what does that tell me?!
Re: Cheltenham 2022 - The 15th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Yesterday at 10:15:30 pm
I see Duvva as my go to guy for horse knowledge on here, then I look at the leaderboard. What's happening Duv?
Youngest Son Of Skittle

Re: Cheltenham 2022 - The 15th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Yesterday at 10:32:03 pm
1.30 Porticello
2.10 Top Bandit
2.50 The Nice Guy
3.30 Protektorat (NAP)
4.10 Premier Magic
4.50 Concertista
5.30 Adamantly Chosen
Xabisfeet

Re: Cheltenham 2022 - The 15th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Yesterday at 10:51:09 pm
1.30 Vauban
2.10 I like to move it
2.50 Hillcrest
3.30 Minella Indo
4.10 Winged Lady
4.50 Mount Ida
5.30 Freedom to Dream (NAP)
kesey

Re: Cheltenham 2022 - The 15th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Yesterday at 10:56:32 pm
Knight Salute
West Cork
Stag Horn
Royal Pagaille
Winged Leader
Mount Ida ( nap )
Chemical Energy
duvva

Re: Cheltenham 2022 - The 15th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Yesterday at 11:25:58 pm
Quote from: aedge659 on Yesterday at 10:15:30 pm
I see Duvva as my go to guy for horse knowledge on here, then I look at the leaderboard. What's happening Duv?
Alright alright I never claimed to be any good :).  Its not over yet

unfortunately.

They better not go to five days the money grabbing twats.

Still time to turn it roundor lose my shirt
liversaint

Re: Cheltenham 2022 - The 15th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Yesterday at 11:46:23 pm
 Last throw of the dice after 3 days of averageness.

1:30 - Pied Piper
2:10 - I like to move it
2:50 - Hillcrest NAP
3:30 -Chantry House
4:10 - Bob and Co
4:50 - Concertista
5:30 - Banbridge




Buck Pete

Re: Cheltenham 2022 - The 15th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Today at 12:32:26 am
Quote from: CraigR2323 on Yesterday at 09:16:57 pm
I had Bob as me NAP Pete, so maybe should be 50 rather than 35 points for the day - won't really matter pal  ;D ;D

Yeah sorry Mate.

Will add 15 on to tomorrows score

For the record you are officially on 148
Luke 17

Re: Cheltenham 2022 - The 15th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Today at 12:37:38 am
1:30 - Knight Salute
2:10 - Top Bandit
2:50 - The nice guy
3:30 - Protektorat
4:10 - Fumet D'oudairies
4:50 - Elimay
5:30 - Freedom to dream (nap)
LFCStephen

Re: Cheltenham 2022 - The 15th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Today at 01:01:21 am
Well I never thought Id be up the top there 👀😂

Off to Paris early doors for weekend of rugby so getting posts up early (probs come back to bite as wont see any non runners etc)🤦‍♂️

Day 4:

1:30 Pied Piper
2:10 Suprise Package
2:50 Hillcrest
3:30 Minella Indo
4:10 Billaway
4:50 Concertista NAP
5:30 Langer Dan

Good luck all 👌🏻
duvva

Re: Cheltenham 2022 - The 15th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Today at 01:40:11 am
1:30 Pied Piper
2:10 Dysart Diamond
2:50 Minella Cocooner
3:30 Tornado Flyer
4:10 Bob & Co (NAP)
4:50 Zambella
5:30 Chemical Energy
oldfordie

Re: Cheltenham 2022 - The 15th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Today at 02:34:25 am
My certs for Friday
1.30pm Pied Piper NAP
2.10pm West Cork
2.50pm Hillcrest
3.30pm A Plus Tard
4.10pm  Billoway
4.50pm Consertista
5.30pm Hollow Games
chromed

Re: Cheltenham 2022 - The 15th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Today at 03:40:42 am
Time for a Hail Mary NAP.

Good luck for the last day fellas

1.30 Pied Piper
2.10 First Street (NAP)
2.50 Hillcrest
3.30 A Plus Tard
4.10 Bob and Co
4.50 Concertista
5.30 The Goffer
Gerry Attrick

Re: Cheltenham 2022 - The 15th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Today at 06:54:29 am
Day 4

1.30 Vauban
2.10 Suprise Package
2.50 Hillcrest
3.30 Galvin
4.10 Billaway
4.50 Mount Ida
5.30 Langer Dan (NAP)
Red Cez

Re: Cheltenham 2022 - The 15th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Today at 06:57:53 am
1.30 Doctor Parnassus
2.10 Broomfield Burg
2.50 Stag Horn
3.30 Chantry House
4.10 Winged Leader (NAP)
4.50 Zambella
5.30 I A Connect
Kopite94

Re: Cheltenham 2022 - The 15th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Today at 07:27:37 am
Day 4

13.30 Pied Piper
14.10 My Mate Mozzie (NAP)
14.50 Hillcrest
15.30 A Plus Tard
16.10 Billaway
16.50 Elimay
17.30 Chemical Energy
naYoRHa2b

Re: Cheltenham 2022 - The 15th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Today at 07:53:43 am
Day 4

13.30 Fil Dor
14.10 I like to move it NAP
14.50 Hillcrest
15.30 A Plus Tard
16.10 Billaway
16.50 Elimay
17.30 Decimation
Red Star

Re: Cheltenham 2022 - The 15th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Today at 08:13:27 am
Day 4:-

1.30 Pied Piper
2.10 Top Bandit
2.50 The Nice Guy
3.30 Minella Indo (nap)
4.10 Winged Leader
4.50 Elimay
5.30 The Goffer
gregor

Re: Cheltenham 2022 - The 15th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Today at 09:05:09 am
Day 4

1.30 Pied Piper
2.10 State Man
2.50 Hillcrest
3.30 A Plus Tard
4.10 Winged Leader
4.50 Concertista
5.30 Cobblers Dream (nap)
IanBrown

Re: Cheltenham 2022 - The 15th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Today at 09:23:43 am
1:30 Pied Piper
2.10 Far out (nap)
2.50 Ginto
3.30 Protektorat
4.10 Bob & co
4.50 Mount Ida
5.30 Grand Jury
somersetred

Re: Cheltenham 2022 - The 15th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Today at 09:24:05 am
1:30 Pied Piper
2:10 I like to move it
2:50 Hillcrest ( nap )
3:30 Minella Indo
4:10 Billaway
4:50 Concertista
5:30 Chemical Energy
