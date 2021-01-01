naYoRHa2b is our clear day 3 winner, with a monstrous 112 points. That could be the highest Cheltenham score ever. I'm sure if Barney or BoRed were running this they would know the answer!naYoRHa2b picked 4 winners and a third. One of those winners being a 22/1 NAP. Impressive mate and brings you right into the overall mix.As for the overall scoring. LFCstephen puts up his third 75+ daily score to open up an 11 point gap a the top. Steady wins the race.There are still 10 or 12 players in with a very good chance of winning outright tomorrow though, not to mention the guys even further down who can easily be in with a shout if they place their NAP in the right place (see naYoRHa2b today!)Not going tomorrow so I can finish the scoring with a race by race update if I'm not too busy at work.