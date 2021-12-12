« previous next »
Re: Medical Emergencies During Matches
« Reply #80 on: Today at 04:47:42 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:46:28 pm
That's one of the more out there theories I've read. I like it though  ;D
Liverpool 1-0 up at the Etihad. City piling on the pressure. Lobo in the away end thinks "Fuck this, I'm going down to give the lads a break. Wonder will anyone sing YNWA or will they just go for a piss?"

Or we all go for a piss, or randomly break out into YNWA on 82 minutes, and the players on the pitch think 'Fuck someones hurt in the crowd'
Re: Medical Emergencies During Matches
« Reply #81 on: Today at 04:48:56 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:47:42 pm
Or we all go for a piss, or randomly break out into YNWA on 82 minutes, and the players on the pitch think 'Fuck someones hurt in the crowd'

Go for a piss while singing YNWA. Just balance out the respect and disrespect accordingly.
Re: Medical Emergencies During Matches
« Reply #82 on: Today at 04:51:27 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 04:44:23 pm
Glad to hear the person was ok last night, it is obviously important to get medical attention asap and the crowd helped this happen. There should be a crowd doctor AS WELL as the team doctor on site , what happens if a player gets seriously injured whilst the doctor is dealing with an angina attack (or cardiac arrest or maybe indigestion) in the crowd.

On a serious note though, how many 'crowd' doctors do you suggest.
Just the one? Be pretty hectic getting to someone up in the gods of the Main Stand. What if the doc is in U1, but needs to get to U9? Have one in every stand? 1 in every block? Just have them sitting on the concourse ready to run to whichever block they're needed?
Re: Medical Emergencies During Matches
« Reply #83 on: Today at 04:53:02 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 04:44:23 pm
There should be a crowd doctor AS WELL as the team doctor on site , what happens if a player gets seriously injured whilst the doctor is dealing with an angina attack (or cardiac arrest or maybe indigestion) in the crowd.

You could make this argument for all sorts of scenarios in life and argue a doctor should be present.

The fact is we have a shortage of doctors in this country and sending more to a place which already has a lot of medical professionals present is probably not the best use of resources.

What if you had a doctor present, but a player got injured AND there was TWO incidents in the crowd. Surely we should have 2 doctors present to cover this scenario right?
Re: Medical Emergencies During Matches
« Reply #84 on: Today at 04:54:14 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:46:28 pm
That's one of the more out there theories I've read. I like it though  ;D
Liverpool 1-0 up at the Etihad. City piling on the pressure. Lobo in the away end thinks "Fuck this, I'm going down to give the lads a break. Wonder will anyone sing YNWA or will they just go for a piss?"

Has Lobo been vaccinated?
Re: Medical Emergencies During Matches
« Reply #85 on: Today at 04:54:42 pm »
Quote from: Tim on Today at 03:15:57 pm
Correct. There was much less fuss about the second one. I think there may have been a steward already nearby second time around so the crowd wasn't trying to get their attention.

The first one was about 15 seats away from where I was sat and was horrible waiting for the medical staff- but it took a while even for me to notice from that close so it shows how easy it has been previously to not see what is going on around you. Thankfully seemed like it was a funny turn relating to some medication and the guy was escorted down to receive further treatment. The worst was it nearly kicked off due to some idiot trying to video what was going on, what is wrong with people?

The second one was at half time so not as visible to everyone else in the ground- again the guy was helped out by St John's ambulance staff
Re: Medical Emergencies During Matches
« Reply #86 on: Today at 04:55:20 pm »
I can only speak to my experiences in the US and why I brought this up in the match thread the other day in that you don't see this anywhere else. If you wanted to say it was a US indifference thing then why don't we see this in Italy, Germany or Spain? Just from a logistical standpoint, if you have medical staff located strategically around the concourse level then it makes almost no sense how having club staff run from the dugout to anywhere else in the stadium is a quicker solution. This is why I asked where the other medical staff is in that all I can figure is on the lower terrace levels the club staff is the closest which just seems really strange.

Granted I think it's the humane thing to do in that it's pretty morbid to keep on playing while someone is dying. But in most cases I don't think that's whats happening or are these deaths just not being reported after the fact?
Re: Medical Emergencies During Matches
« Reply #87 on: Today at 04:57:08 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:48:56 pm
Go for a piss while singing YNWA. Just balance out the respect and disrespect accordingly.
You two teleclappers don't need to worry about what goes on at the match anyway. Too busy eating chips and making a cup of tea
Re: Medical Emergencies During Matches
« Reply #88 on: Today at 04:57:39 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 04:54:14 pm
Has Lobo been vaccinated?

I'm not vaccinated against covid and why I don't wear masks.
Re: Medical Emergencies During Matches
« Reply #89 on: Today at 04:57:41 pm »
There was a famous incident last summer which would have driven home the message - particularly to football fans - the importance of speed when it comes to treating people with cardiac arrest. Perhaps this is why we have seen fans calling for assistance from the players more since then.
Re: Medical Emergencies During Matches
« Reply #90 on: Today at 05:00:13 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:55:20 pm
I can only speak to my experiences in the US and why I brought this up in the match thread the other day in that you don't see this anywhere else. If you wanted to say it was a US indifference thing then why don't we see this in Italy, Germany or Spain? Just from a logistical standpoint, if you have medical staff located strategically around the concourse level then it makes almost no sense how having club staff run from the dugout to anywhere else in the stadium is a quicker solution. This is why I asked where the other medical staff is in that all I can figure is on the lower terrace levels the club staff is the closest which just seems really strange.

Granted I think it's the humane thing to do in that it's pretty morbid to keep on playing while someone is dying. But in most cases I don't think that's whats happening or are these deaths just not being reported after the fact?

I do recall there being reports of people passing away after taking ill at games. I couldn't pinpoint the examples, but it has happened in the past. I think it's just now an accepted thing in England that games stop really. As you say, you don't seem to see it elsewhere, so that rules out the obvious 'theory' of why it is happening. 350000 people attending various events over a day or 2. It's logical that there are going to be 1 or 2 instances of someone taking ill for a multitude of reasons.
Re: Medical Emergencies During Matches
« Reply #91 on: Today at 05:01:36 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 04:57:08 pm
You two teleclappers don't need to worry about what goes on at the match anyway. Too busy eating chips and making a cup of tea

What kind of lunatic drinks tea with chips? That's disgusting.
Re: Medical Emergencies During Matches
« Reply #92 on: Today at 05:02:39 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:01:36 pm
What kind of lunatic drinks tea with chips? That's disgusting.
Same sort of person who sings YNWA as someone is having a heart attack
Re: Medical Emergencies During Matches
« Reply #93 on: Today at 05:06:17 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 05:02:39 pm
Same sort of person who sings YNWA as someone is having a heart attack

Did they have a heart attack?
Re: Medical Emergencies During Matches
« Reply #94 on: Today at 05:09:01 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:00:13 pm
I do recall there being reports of people passing away after taking ill at games. I couldn't pinpoint the examples, but it has happened in the past. I think it's just now an accepted thing in England that games stop really. As you say, you don't seem to see it elsewhere, so that rules out the obvious 'theory' of why it is happening. 350000 people attending various events over a day or 2. It's logical that there are going to be 1 or 2 instances of someone taking ill for a multitude of reasons.

A Fulham fan died at Craven Cottage in January after suffering a heart attack during the game.
Re: Medical Emergencies During Matches
« Reply #95 on: Today at 05:14:30 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:46:28 pm
That's one of the more out there theories I've read. I like it though  ;D
Liverpool 1-0 up at the Etihad. City piling on the pressure. Lobo in the away end thinks "Fuck this, I'm going down to give the lads a break. Wonder will anyone sing YNWA or will they just go for a piss?"

 ;D

In all seriousness though, as it is mentioned in the twitter link, I think there is just a greater awareness of these incidents now, rather than medical emergencies are happening more often. 

Quote
So what's changed. Probably awareness. The Eriksen incident, the Newcastle cardiac arrest. These all were highly publicised and increased awareness in the general public of the need for rapid access to defibrillation. That's a good thing
Re: Medical Emergencies During Matches
« Reply #96 on: Today at 05:24:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:09:01 pm
A Fulham fan died at Craven Cottage in January after suffering a heart attack during the game.

Yes, I remember that one now you mention it.
Re: Medical Emergencies During Matches
« Reply #97 on: Today at 05:24:18 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:06:17 pm
Did they have a heart attack?
That's certainly how it looked at that very moment in time. I believe it was an angina attack but I've only seen that on twitter
Re: Medical Emergencies During Matches
« Reply #98 on: Today at 05:28:19 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:06:00 pm
I've seen loads over the years (from medical issues to injuries), the game never used to stop but then the crowd never used to make the sort of noise when it happened like they seem to now.

I don't understand why the game keeps stopping now to be honest after every incident. Obviously it depends on what's actually happened.

There's always been medical emergencies in the crowd which is why St John's Ambulance are always on standby. If you stop the game every time it'll be a very regular thing going forward.

There's obviously different things that can cause a medical incident. It can be a heart attack or other illness, or a medical condition like epilepsy or something like that. These have always happened and will happen at times in a crowd of 50,000.
Re: Medical Emergencies During Matches
« Reply #99 on: Today at 05:28:39 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:24:17 pm
Yes, I remember that one now you mention it.
Sunderland fan died a couple of weeks back too.
Re: Medical Emergencies During Matches
« Reply #100 on: Today at 05:30:45 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:01:36 pm
What kind of lunatic drinks tea with chips? That's disgusting.

Tea has a diuretic effect. Just sayin'
