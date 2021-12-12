I can only speak to my experiences in the US and why I brought this up in the match thread the other day in that you don't see this anywhere else. If you wanted to say it was a US indifference thing then why don't we see this in Italy, Germany or Spain? Just from a logistical standpoint, if you have medical staff located strategically around the concourse level then it makes almost no sense how having club staff run from the dugout to anywhere else in the stadium is a quicker solution. This is why I asked where the other medical staff is in that all I can figure is on the lower terrace levels the club staff is the closest which just seems really strange.



Granted I think it's the humane thing to do in that it's pretty morbid to keep on playing while someone is dying. But in most cases I don't think that's whats happening or are these deaths just not being reported after the fact?