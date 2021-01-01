« previous next »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:27:51 am
I think they were the best side we could've drawn and played a decent two legs.  They would've gone through against most teams, but we are in the top three sides in Europe, so had enough to come through it.

People going on about it should've been 4/5-1 to us etc.. Well, you have to take those chances at this level, cause if you don't, they might come back to haunt you (luckily they didn't).  Good job we were clinical at the San Siro.

Shame that the ref was terrible last night, as it sort of ruined what was a very good European cup tie.
Yep, it could've been 4-5 for any losing team during most games, so I've never counted on "coulda".
The biggest reason for most losses is excatly that- teams not taking their chances, and the opposition almost always has something to do with it.

Still, I can accept that this is probably a one-off.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:54:38 pm
Love a good games gone shout :lmao

He caught him above the ankle, after sliding in recklessly, regardless of touching the ball - its a yellow card, I honestly dont get the fuss. Itd been very odd for him not to book him.

And shame on Arsene Wenger to accusing Fabinho of cheating to get him sent off. I presume Wenger, who of course has always had vision problems, didnt see the Sanchez foul first half that should have been a straight red.

the schizophrenic nature of our fans will eventually rewrite history and soon the Kane foul on Robbo will be a fair challenge - the game's gone if you don't allow that.
