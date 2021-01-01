I think they were the best side we could've drawn and played a decent two legs. They would've gone through against most teams, but we are in the top three sides in Europe, so had enough to come through it.



People going on about it should've been 4/5-1 to us etc.. Well, you have to take those chances at this level, cause if you don't, they might come back to haunt you (luckily they didn't). Good job we were clinical at the San Siro.



Shame that the ref was terrible last night, as it sort of ruined what was a very good European cup tie.



Yep, it could've been 4-5 for any losing team during most games, so I've never counted on "coulda".The biggest reason for most losses is excatly that- teams not taking their chances, and the opposition almost always has something to do with it.Still, I can accept that this is probably a one-off.