I'm really impressed with how Inter set up and targetted certain areas of the pitch against us to be honest. With some extra quality on the field they could have done more damage. Inzaghi set them up very well, and didn't just sit back and counter for 180 minutes.



I was impressed with them as well. Thought their midfield was really good in terms of pressing. They defended pretty well and have good centre backs and a decent keeper. They just lacked a cutting edge. Maybe if you put Lukaku and Hakimi in from last season then it makes a big difference. Despite the goal I was relatively unimpressed with Martinez. The goal was excellent but his all round play over the 2 legs was poor.I thought we defended quite well and controlled the game in most part. We did look a bit leggy and I'd say the front 3 who started are all slightly below par at the moment. Jota has struggled a bit since his injury in the 1st leg, Salah has come back from AFCON and got no way near the heights he did pre-Xmas. Mane has been a bit up and down since AFCON. Even within games. Diaz for all his excellent all round play has only scored once.We still look dangerous on occasions though. Same as West Ham we had enough chances to kill the game off but just didn't take them. There's a few things we could improve on in the next few weeks, and will need to if we are going to continue to compete in all comps, but the main thing might be being more clinical in front goal. Killing teams off like Brighton and Arsenal will be crucial. Keep things tight at the back and take most of our chances.