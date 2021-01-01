Come on.



Its not about the quality of womens football its about the fact that she was talking shit, as was Ferdinand who played mens football to the highest level...



... Liverpool were the better side over 2 legs but didnt take their chances today, Inter then score a world class goal. Anyone with a brain will tell you its a yellow card for Sanchez (which probably explains why Rio agreed that it wasnt) but for whatever reason she felt that it wasnt because Fabinho has the audacity to be fouled.





BrilliantI've heard some post match analysis shite down the years but tonight on BT took the breath away. The girl's 'Fabinho was late' comment actually made our telly cringe and duck down behind the couch in embarrassment. Peter Walton actually sounded sensible for once by comparison. Then again Jason McAteer and Stevie Warnock on LFCtv were almost as bad. Incredible how these people can get things so wrong.As for the game. Not at our best except for that midway spell in the second half when we looked great and had them on the ropes and the crowd - as ever in tune with the flow of play - was baying for blood. Overall, though, on balance of play albeit they were right up for it and made it tough, played some great stuff particularly early on and kept knocking out of our stride it could still have been a comfortable win with all our chances. But as so many have already said - it's happy days we're through to last eight.