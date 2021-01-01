« previous next »
CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61

Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
Reply #400 on: Today at 10:44:21 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:39:16 pm
How has this idea taken hold?
Our best attacking performances have come with Jota as the 9 his shot volume is also significantly higher than anyone else playing that position- hes been the best striker in the league this season for me

Tonight hes coming back off injury and obv not at his level yet  mane played 9 for the last few minutes vs 10 tired men  so dont think were learning a lot from tonight

Our best attacking performance or one of them for me was against United, and his best attacking performance for me was against Arsenal when he was on the left.

His incredible everywhere mostly but he has clear weaknesses against big burly cbs with his back facing to goal, Manw is far stronger and athletic and able to hold defenders off, also better off at dropping deep and linking with the rest of the team, Jota in that position is a throwback to old number 9a like Owen who used to play with partners who did this work for them mostly.

Klopp himself said Mane interpreted the number 9 role incredibly well just a couple games ago so Im not basing it on solely tonight.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
Reply #401 on: Today at 10:46:01 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:43:06 pm
But we win a lot of games and score a lot of goals when he plays.

Well do that either way, Mane number 9 we win a lot of games, Bobby number 9 we win a lot of games Jota number 9 the same thing, were just a great team and its just minor details but they become more important in the truly big games.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
Reply #402 on: Today at 10:46:38 pm
People are absolutely gutted were through 😂

Literally heartbroken
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
Reply #403 on: Today at 10:48:24 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 10:14:44 pm
Job done. On another day the 3 that hit the woodwork go in and it looks easy. Only negative for me was Trent's poor defending yet again.

I thought Trent played well but noticed he lets Sanchez go when they score. Didn't bother to stay with him. Not sure if it was his job or Thiago's but he could have been played in had the fella with the large forehead not taken the shot.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
Reply #404 on: Today at 10:48:31 pm
And sorry it might go against the grain but Mané isnt doing well in that 9 role. Hes too erratic on it and his touch is on and off. Hes too fast for himself

Id rather mo was in there and he stayed out wide. Thats where hes devastating
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
Reply #405 on: Today at 10:48:32 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:46:38 pm
People are absolutely gutted were through 😂

Literally heartbroken

Rio was seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, then got hit by a train when Sanchez was sent off.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
Reply #406 on: Today at 10:49:04 pm
They said that Fabinho was late!🤪🤪
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
Reply #407 on: Today at 10:49:16 pm
Another night we win that game 3-1 and everyone thinks its well deserved and we've played well.

They are a tricky opponent but didn't deserve to win the game.

Take a deep breath and prepare for Brighton at the weekend.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
Reply #408 on: Today at 10:49:44 pm
Quote from: interfan11 on Today at 10:29:46 pm
Hi everybody!

In the end the strongest team goes to the quarter finals and that's as expected.

I would say in Milan a draw would have been a fair result, tonight Liverpool I think deserved to win.
So I guess in both matches the results were a bit unfair but the best team still goes through.
To be honest Sanchez was lucky, the 1st yellow, should have been a red imho.

What I can say is that we were unlucky to find you so early in the CL, I think against most opponents probably we could have advanced at least until the last 8.

Cheers and hope you win this CL!
Thanks mate; loved your posts around this tie. All the best for the rest of your season. Hope you don't sell Martinez to one of our rivals in the PL
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
Reply #409 on: Today at 10:50:36 pm
BT panel discussing how we lost, as if thats the main thing.

Weve knocked The Italian champions out of Europe, we won 2-0 away and hit the woodwork 3 times today whilst having 2 excellent efforts blocked by world class bits of defending. Losing means nothing if you win the tie, if wed needed to win on the night wed have put them under far more pressure than we did.

Bizarre stuff from the pundits today and Im usually one to cut them some slack. As for that Sanchez challenge not being a yellow, Im lost for words as its fucking madness and could quite easily have been a red (as could the first).
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
Reply #410 on: Today at 10:51:06 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:46:38 pm
People are absolutely gutted were through 😂

Literally heartbroken

And thats just in here.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
Reply #411 on: Today at 10:51:31 pm
The ref can fucking do one. Loved his grid on the TV didn't he, the prick.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
Reply #412 on: Today at 10:51:37 pm
Missed Bobby in the middle pulling the strings and playing cute passes. I thought Jota struggled a fair bit, and Mane couldn't make it work either. But if Salah puts it at the back of the net, we wouldn't be having this discussion.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
Reply #413 on: Today at 10:52:11 pm
The only worrying thing is how effective Inter were over both legs at disrupting our rhythm.
We deserved to win both games. Hitting the woodwork 3 times was pretty unlucky and a wonder block by Vidal on Diaz at the end kept us out tonight.
But Inter really kept us on our toes and made both games rather uncomfortable I thought.
In many ways they press and chase a lot like City. Just with inferior players. If we need to beat City to win the league, we'll need to be much better than tonight.
I'm not saying that we were bad tonight. Just not at our best. We just need to know that a better version of Inter is waiting for us at the Ethiad.
On the plus side, we know all too well that we can take City if we're at our best.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
Reply #414 on: Today at 10:52:27 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:43:06 pm
But we win a lot of games and score a lot of goals when he plays.

He's just come back from injury. He didn't look sharp, that's all it is. Think Firmino would have gotten the start if he also wasn't injured recently because his game away at Inter was one of his best this season.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
Reply #415 on: Today at 10:52:40 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:42:00 pm
That said, I think the schedule is weighing on us so we shouln't be too hard on the players. A trophy in the bag, in QF and still in the title race. Not bad.
Yeah I'll take that all day long. I've no issue with tonight's performance at all. I thought the lads played well enough to win it. Juts a bit unlucky in front of goal.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
Reply #416 on: Today at 10:52:49 pm
Quote from: proudred on Today at 10:12:06 pm
Poor performance.
Midfield was wrong from the beginning. Jota was very rusty. Should have been subbed 20 min earlier.

Jones had a cracking game.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
Reply #417 on: Today at 10:53:39 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:46:38 pm
People are absolutely gutted were through 😂

Literally heartbroken
;D ;D ;D
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
Reply #418 on: Today at 10:53:53 pm
Quote from: interfan11 on Today at 10:29:46 pm
Hi everybody!

In the end the strongest team goes to the quarter finals and that's as expected.

I would say in Milan a draw would have been a fair result, tonight Liverpool I think deserved to win.
So I guess in both matches the results were a bit unfair but the best team still goes through.
To be honest Sanchez was lucky, the 1st yellow, should have been a red imho.

What I can say is that we were unlucky to find you so early in the CL, I think against most opponents probably we could have advanced at least until the last 8.

Cheers and hope you win this CL!

You played well through both ties, but as you say I think we deserved to go through, but I hope you win the title.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
Reply #419 on: Today at 10:54:22 pm
I don't think I have shouted at a ref in a game more in years. He was absolute shite. He lost control early on, giving free kicks for players falling over, and gave very little our way as our players weren't falling and screaming. No surprise it started to escalate with more and more aggressive fouls and finished in a sending off.

As for the game, weird one really, they are a good team and really worked hard, but we had the chances to kill the game and didnt take them, should have been more comfortable. Think Mo needs one to go in off his arse to get firing again!
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
Reply #420 on: Today at 10:55:02 pm
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Today at 10:34:13 pm
The loss obviously has to be seen in the context that we had no incentive to chase that game and open up opportunities for them. If we needed to win that game we would have been far more aggressive and I think we'd have won it. But it's also concerning just how poor we are when we play against 10.

Looking back at that game, there's not a single player who I thought played well for us. Maybe Virgil, because they didn't actually create very much. I thought Robertson was really poor, kept getting caught out and he wasn't giving us all that much in their half. Trent was extremely sloppy with his passing as was Matip, so many passes that were technically successful but they require the receiver to turn back to our goal and fend off a defender or slightly to the wrong side so they have to run onto them killing our tempo. Thiago and Jones had almost no impact on the game, and I don't think Hendo and Naby fared much better. Mane, Jota and Salah looked like they just met. There was very little interplay between them and lots of trying to do it all themselves.

It was genuinely an awful watch from start to finish. Thankfully if we had to lose a game 0-1 I would have chosen this one because it means very little. Hopefully wakes us up a bit because we've not looked very fluid in attack since the cup final and we've got a tough game this weekend.

Huh? it was a good game of football from us, on another day, the chances from Matip and Salah would have gone in instead of hitting the woodwork and at 2-1/3-1 you would have been singing a different tune, just a weird vibe and result for a game we pretty much controlled
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
Reply #421 on: Today at 10:56:02 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 10:17:32 pm
They are top of the league, have i missed something.

Evidently,they're not top of the league  :D
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
Reply #422 on: Today at 10:56:08 pm
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 10:48:24 pm
I thought Trent played well but noticed he lets Sanchez go when they score. Didn't bother to stay with him. Not sure if it was his job or Thiago's but he could have been played in had the fella with the large forehead not taken the shot.
Why is it that when we concede goals only Trent gets the blame, esp. when we had 2 centrebacks strolling along there and looking nonchalant when the opponent scored.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
Reply #423 on: Today at 10:56:57 pm
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
Reply #424 on: Today at 11:02:06 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:51:06 pm
And thats just in here.

;D

Spy accounts

Dont worry got my own. 😂
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
Reply #425 on: Today at 11:04:33 pm
I did like it when Farah Williams was asked whether you can view a defeat as a wake up call and learn from it and she replied no, not really.

When Everton touches you and that.
Re: CL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Internazionale Milano (2-1 in aggregate) Martinez 61
Reply #426 on: Today at 11:05:07 pm
Why is everyone so cranky? So so performance against a very good team. Another day itd be 4-0. Learn and move on.

Why all the chat about the commentators. Better than most of the usual ones. Its not a thing.
