I don't think I have shouted at a ref in a game more in years. He was absolute shite. He lost control early on, giving free kicks for players falling over, and gave very little our way as our players weren't falling and screaming. No surprise it started to escalate with more and more aggressive fouls and finished in a sending off.
As for the game, weird one really, they are a good team and really worked hard, but we had the chances to kill the game and didnt take them, should have been more comfortable. Think Mo needs one to go in off his arse to get firing again!