The only worrying thing is how effective Inter were over both legs at disrupting our rhythm.

We deserved to win both games. Hitting the woodwork 3 times was pretty unlucky and a wonder block by Vidal on Diaz at the end kept us out tonight.

But Inter really kept us on our toes and made both games rather uncomfortable I thought.

In many ways they press and chase a lot like City. Just with inferior players. If we need to beat City to win the league, we'll need to be much better than tonight.

I'm not saying that we were bad tonight. Just not at our best. We just need to know that a better version of Inter is waiting for us at the Ethiad.

On the plus side, we know all too well that we can take City if we're at our best.