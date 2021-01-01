« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool v Inter Milan, 'Ol Big Ears round of 16 Second leg  (Read 5087 times)

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Inter Milan, 'Ol Big Ears round of 16 Second leg
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 10:16:51 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:06:45 pm
You are brave, did you see him after he was subbed off?  ;D

Yeah I know he was visibly miserable but hes played a lot of minutes recently and still has to go half way around  the world at the end of the month for a high intensity game again on the back of the African nations hes already had a month ago, with a two nil cushion think we can afford to save him for Brighton which will be a tough game and arguably more important given the circumstances.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,570
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Liverpool v Inter Milan, 'Ol Big Ears round of 16 Second leg
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 11:10:50 pm »
Really not much to add here from what was said in the first leg. If we're not on our game they can hurt us but if we play to our level then it shouldn't be close. The only thing is in seeing Lahoz named as a ref gives a bit of pause in that he on his own could definitely throw a wrinkle in. I'm sure most are aware of him from our prior CL games but he is generally terrible in a Mike Dean way where he thinks people are there to see him or something, so he'll at times just come up with the most random calls out of the blue just "because".

Could see Matip come back right in as Konate I think individually was good vs. West Ham but in combination with Trent they were at times awful. Aside from that maybe Thiago and Firmino as late subs but should basically be the same team from the weekend otherwise. Personally would prefer Jota in the middle over Mane but that would mean sitting Diaz. Don't envy some of the decisions Klopp has to make.
Logged

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Inter Milan, 'Ol Big Ears round of 16 Second leg
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 11:12:48 pm »
Konate was MOTM at theirs wasn't he? I'd keep him in.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,031
Re: Liverpool v Inter Milan, 'Ol Big Ears round of 16 Second leg
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 11:15:04 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:57:52 pm
Dont want to be that guy again....?

 ;D

And just like after making that comment, he wont be back in this thread to admit hes one of these who follow gormless pundits like sheep and believe that offside chances are legitimate, and that playing a high line mostly very well is somehow not a legitimate footballing tactic.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,698
Re: Liverpool v Inter Milan, 'Ol Big Ears round of 16 Second leg
« Reply #84 on: Today at 03:43:52 am »
Their league form's been terrible
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 