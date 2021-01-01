Really not much to add here from what was said in the first leg. If we're not on our game they can hurt us but if we play to our level then it shouldn't be close. The only thing is in seeing Lahoz named as a ref gives a bit of pause in that he on his own could definitely throw a wrinkle in. I'm sure most are aware of him from our prior CL games but he is generally terrible in a Mike Dean way where he thinks people are there to see him or something, so he'll at times just come up with the most random calls out of the blue just "because".



Could see Matip come back right in as Konate I think individually was good vs. West Ham but in combination with Trent they were at times awful. Aside from that maybe Thiago and Firmino as late subs but should basically be the same team from the weekend otherwise. Personally would prefer Jota in the middle over Mane but that would mean sitting Diaz. Don't envy some of the decisions Klopp has to make.