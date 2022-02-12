« previous next »
What's the best site for selling your home appliances and furniture?

Keith Lard

What's the best site for selling your home appliances and furniture?
Yesterday at 04:26:57 pm
If you were looking for second hand home appliances and furniture in UK, which website would you go to first? Gumtree? Ebay? Facebook? Selling a bunch of stuff for a house move. Im thinking Gumtree but its been ages since I sold stuff on these sites, so I'm not sure if things have moved on and I want to reach as many people as possible. Cheers
CraigDS

Re: What's the best site for selling your home appliances and furniture?
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:34:14 pm
I sold a load of furniture via FB Marketplace a while back, went really quick but you do have to deal with some fucking idiots.
Keith Lard

Re: What's the best site for selling your home appliances and furniture?
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:37:43 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 04:34:14 pm
I sold a load of furniture via FB Marketplace a while back, went really quick but you do have to deal with some fucking idiots.

Thanks man - I'm not much of a facebooker and don't want facebook friends to see me flogging a load of stuff. Were you able to use FB marketplace without everyone knowing your business?
I've been a good boy.

Re: What's the best site for selling your home appliances and furniture?
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:38:49 pm
As Craig said, Facebook is full of idiots who love to waste your time with the old "is this still available?" But once you get past those, you will always find a way to sell your stuff.

Not used Gumtree for many years, it is probably still useful for the bigger stuff.
Keith Lard

Re: What's the best site for selling your home appliances and furniture?
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:47:19 pm
Thanks fellas. I don't think I can bear fucking idiots being able to look up my personal profile on Facebook lol ... but FB marketplace does look good for getting stuff sold.
CraigDS

Re: What's the best site for selling your home appliances and furniture?
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:10:51 pm
I had the same stuff on Gumtree at the time and got 1/10th of the interest, if not even less. All the buyers came from FB in the end.

Not sure if it goes on your timeline to show people you're selling something, I don't think it did with mine. People buying can only see your profile pic and a bit of info too, so if you've got your account locked down privacy wise they won't see much at all.
Keith Lard

Re: What's the best site for selling your home appliances and furniture?
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:49:44 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 05:10:51 pm
I had the same stuff on Gumtree at the time and got 1/10th of the interest, if not even less. All the buyers came from FB in the end.

Not sure if it goes on your timeline to show people you're selling something, I don't think it did with mine. People buying can only see your profile pic and a bit of info too, so if you've got your account locked down privacy wise they won't see much at all.

FB marketplace it is then! I had a hunch that's where the action is these days ... appreciate the tips man
gazzam1963

Re: What's the best site for selling your home appliances and furniture?
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:01:04 pm
Yeah I Always will just sell on FB marketplace , as said you do get some mad punters , when I moved five years ago had two small 16inch LG flatsceeen TVs out the kids rooms  , fella messages saying he will have them .

Turns up about three hours later at ours and buys them , I says Ill give you a lift to your car with them , he said no your okay Ive come on the train and bus from Chester ends up walking from ours with one under each arm .

Best I ever had was when i was building my extension the original kitchen had an old upvc door and frame so rather than put it in the costly skip threw it on eBay for £20 .

Few days later phone pings with a buyer and PayPal says £20 in your account happy days , checks out the buyer and says based in Coventry so expecting a message saying sorry didnt realise your location .

Heard nothing for a few days until a fella calls and says he will come on Friday afternoon to pick it up , about two on the Friday he Turns up not in a van but a new estate car . Ask him if hes from Coventry and he says yes , rolls his eyes to the sky and says my wifes always buying stuff and I have to pick it up .

We really struggle getting this door and frame in this estate and I say I dont think its gonna fit in , he says yeah it will and forces it in ripping all the roof of this new estate , shit he says its not even my car its my mother in laws 😀 .

Last I seen him was driving down our road late Friday afternoon with a patio door hanging out the estate with the back on top of it all tied down and heading for the M62 and M6 rush hour on Friday .
El Lobo

Re: What's the best site for selling your home appliances and furniture?
Reply #8 on: Today at 10:51:10 am
Yeah echo that, Facebook was really good for me too.

Actually had a few people who were buying stuff because they're moving into a new place too, so quite often you might be able to offload multiple stuff at the same time. Had a mum who had obviously managed to offload her teenage daughter into a flat and she practically bought my whole kitchen (microwave, toaster, kettle, load of old mugs and glasses etc)
Capon Debaser

Re: What's the best site for selling your home appliances and furniture?
Reply #9 on: Today at 02:59:58 pm
Theres an option to hide your items/ sales from your friends/ timeline at the bottom when youre filling out the details of a sale - Delivery/ Location etc before you click on next to publish
rob1966

Re: What's the best site for selling your home appliances and furniture?
Reply #10 on: Today at 03:33:13 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 04:37:43 pm
Thanks man - I'm not much of a facebooker and don't want facebook friends to see me flogging a load of stuff. Were you able to use FB marketplace without everyone knowing your business?

Set up a new FB account using a hotmail/gmail one off email account, just to sell the stuff, then close the account?
67CherryRed

Re: What's the best site for selling your home appliances and furniture?
Reply #11 on: Today at 04:09:31 pm
I've always sold via Ebay rather than Facebook to avoid the idiots. I know the same idiots will also use Ebay but there seems to be more of a distance between me and them.

Last month I sold a TV unit that needed new drawer runners so it was in a condition to be sold, so spent a tenner on them and then put it for sale with no reserve. It went for £1.20  :butt On the flip side I sold a spinning bike last year which started at a penny and went for £230, you win some you lose some.
Barneylfc∗

Re: What's the best site for selling your home appliances and furniture?
Reply #12 on: Today at 04:21:03 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:33:13 pm
Set up a new FB account using a hotmail/gmail one off email account, just to sell the stuff, then close the account?

As a buyer, that would probably put me off to be honest. If I'm looking for something I'd definitely try to do a bit of background work to see if the seller is a con artist.
