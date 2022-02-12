Yeah I Always will just sell on FB marketplace , as said you do get some mad punters , when I moved five years ago had two small 16inch LG flatsceeen TVs out the kids rooms , fella messages saying he will have them .



Turns up about three hours later at ours and buys them , I says Ill give you a lift to your car with them , he said no your okay Ive come on the train and bus from Chester ends up walking from ours with one under each arm .



Best I ever had was when i was building my extension the original kitchen had an old upvc door and frame so rather than put it in the costly skip threw it on eBay for £20 .



Few days later phone pings with a buyer and PayPal says £20 in your account happy days , checks out the buyer and says based in Coventry so expecting a message saying sorry didnt realise your location .



Heard nothing for a few days until a fella calls and says he will come on Friday afternoon to pick it up , about two on the Friday he Turns up not in a van but a new estate car . Ask him if hes from Coventry and he says yes , rolls his eyes to the sky and says my wifes always buying stuff and I have to pick it up .



We really struggle getting this door and frame in this estate and I say I dont think its gonna fit in , he says yeah it will and forces it in ripping all the roof of this new estate , shit he says its not even my car its my mother in laws 😀 .



Last I seen him was driving down our road late Friday afternoon with a patio door hanging out the estate with the back on top of it all tied down and heading for the M62 and M6 rush hour on Friday .