Quéretaro is a quite affluent city by Mexican standards from what I can find. It's part of the central highlands where most of Mexico's industry and financial sectors are located. As a result of this, Quéretaro is nowhere near a border city like Tijuana or Juárez when it comes to danger for public safety. Quite nearby is Aguascalientes that according to someone I know that visited felt quite a lot like Spain. So it would be surprising if this was cartel-related. It sounds like an extreme case of hooliganism. Liga MX will surely have no option but to kick them out of the league and ban the club from ascending into the league for quite a while.



My condolences to the families of those affected. We really should've come further as a human species than this happening in 2022.