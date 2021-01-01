Please
exiledintheUSA
Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 26,839
LigaMX
«
on:
Today
at 03:05:50 am »
Didnt know where to put this but some horrific scenes coming out of the Queretaro V Altlas game tonight, running fights and battles, scores injured and many have sadly died.
https://www.goal.com/en-za/amp/news/queretaro-atlas-liga-mx-match-suspended-due-to-ugly-fan-violence-/bltb966bae5be24078b
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 03:57:26 am by exiledintheUSA
»
exiledintheUSA
Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 26,839
Re: LigaMX
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:09:21 am »
Warning - Some of the videos emerging online are horrific.
Desert Red Fox
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,741
Re: LigaMX
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:23:45 am »
I had the misfortune of watching one video a couple of minutes ago and I seriously, seriously wished I didn't. I wanted to know what happened... I still don't know "why" exactly but I'm pretty sure my life is poorer for having watched it because I did not expect *that*.
if you want to know (content warning)
Spoiler
it's basically a video of some people trying to move an unconscious (dead?) young guy in the stands, amidst some seats, before some (I guess) ultras from the opposite team crowd them and start to basically *lynch* the inert body. JFC.
[close]
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,320
Re: LigaMX
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:29:40 am »
'17 dead is the first unofficial report after the brawl of a Liga MX league game between Queretaro FC and current champion Atlas FC'
^
https://twitter.com/medranoazteca/status/1500294274729975814
(TV and Radio journalist for Mexican football)
Hoping that figure is wrong and it is far, far, far less - though according to fans there
(and people watching the videos and images)
they believe the death toll may be more - and there may be more dead outside the ground?
'there were NO state police officers inside La Corregidora - Only private security elements participated in the operation inside.' -
https://twitter.com/rmagallan77/status/1500301550090137601
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 03:38:47 am by oojason
»
rafathegaffa83
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 36,935
Re: LigaMX
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:42:56 am »
Horrific stuff.
The Crab
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,282
Re: LigaMX
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:12:45 am »
Yeah I cannot stress this enough - do not look for for videos online, some absolutely horrendous footage
Logged
