« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: LigaMX  (Read 166 times)

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,839
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
LigaMX
« on: Today at 03:05:50 am »
Didnt know where to put this but some horrific scenes coming out of the Queretaro V Altlas game tonight, running fights and battles, scores injured and many have sadly died.

https://www.goal.com/en-za/amp/news/queretaro-atlas-liga-mx-match-suspended-due-to-ugly-fan-violence-/bltb966bae5be24078b
« Last Edit: Today at 03:57:26 am by exiledintheUSA »
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,839
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: LigaMX
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:09:21 am »
Warning - Some of the videos emerging online are horrific.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Desert Red Fox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,741
  • Orange and Red!
Re: LigaMX
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:23:45 am »
I had the misfortune of watching one video a couple of minutes ago and I seriously, seriously wished I didn't. I wanted to know what happened... I still don't know "why" exactly but I'm pretty sure my life is poorer for having watched it because I did not expect *that*.

if you want to know (content warning)
Spoiler
it's basically a video of some people trying to move an unconscious (dead?) young guy in the stands, amidst some seats, before some (I guess) ultras from the opposite team crowd them and start to basically *lynch* the inert body. JFC.
[close]
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,320
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: LigaMX
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:29:40 am »

'17 dead is the first unofficial report after the brawl of a Liga MX league game between Queretaro FC and current champion Atlas FC'

^ https://twitter.com/medranoazteca/status/1500294274729975814 (TV and Radio journalist for Mexican football)


Hoping that figure is wrong and it is far, far, far less - though according to fans there (and people watching the videos and images) they believe the death toll may be more - and there may be more dead outside the ground?


'there were NO state police officers inside La Corregidora - Only private security elements participated in the operation inside.' - https://twitter.com/rmagallan77/status/1500301550090137601

« Last Edit: Today at 03:38:47 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,935
  • Dutch Class
Re: LigaMX
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:42:56 am »
Horrific stuff.
Logged

Online Ultimate Bromance

  • The Crab
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,282
Re: LigaMX
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:12:45 am »
Yeah I cannot stress this enough - do not look for for videos online, some absolutely horrendous footage
Logged
Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can't Lose.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 