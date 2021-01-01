« previous next »
Half time: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham

Lee-87

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham
Reply #40 on: Today at 06:26:10 pm
Don't give that racism shit the time of fucking day, terrible shout.
Schmarn

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham
Reply #41 on: Today at 06:26:21 pm

Their only tactic is lumping it over the top. Nearly worked once. Just need a second to settle the game down.

Mane and Salah slightly under hitting passes to each other. Once they get that right the goals will come.
naYoRHa2b

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham
Reply #42 on: Today at 06:26:47 pm
Diaz been good, very much in control when he's on the ball and using it well. Lovely run.

Good little finish from Sadio, Mo trying but much like the carabao final not much happening for him, getting dispossessed.
Libertine

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham
Reply #43 on: Today at 06:26:48 pm
We're lucky the defender's arm was slightly ahead of Mane's arm so that he wasn't offside in.... *checks notes*.... football.
skipper757

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham
Reply #44 on: Today at 06:27:00 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:25:33 pm
How is that fat lard Jon Moss still reffing at this level?

I'll give him one piece of credit.  He booked both Zouma and Dawson on the Diaz run.  A lot of refs, for some reason, don't go back to book players after playing advantage.  Now both CBs are on yellows.

But yes, he's a clown in general.
OkieRedman

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham
Reply #45 on: Today at 06:27:21 pm
We would be out of sight if Salah was on it.

Need to watch those late runners.
smutchin

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham
Reply #46 on: Today at 06:27:50 pm
Can I just say, I fucking love our football team. West Ham are not easy opponents but we're on another level - not playing perfectly but so much quality throughout our team right now. I can hardly believe the extra dimension Diaz has given us - it's unreal.

Also, John Moss is not fit for purpose.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham
Reply #47 on: Today at 06:27:53 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 06:27:00 pm
I'll give him one piece of credit.  He booked both Zouma and Dawson on the Diaz run.  A lot of refs, for some reason, don't go back to book players after playing advantage.  Now both CBs are on yellows.

But yes, he's a clown in general.

He only booked Dawson. So no need for any credit!
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham
Reply #48 on: Today at 06:28:04 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 06:27:00 pm
I'll give him one piece of credit.  He booked both Zouma and Dawson on the Diaz run.  A lot of refs, for some reason, don't go back to book players after playing advantage.  Now both CBs are on yellows.

But yes, he's a clown in general.
He only booked Dawson.
Persephone

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham
Reply #49 on: Today at 06:28:23 pm
West Ham play fucking hoof ball dross and the way the commentators speak they're the reincarnation of 2010 Barcelona. Moss is trash and an embarrassment to the already useless English referees.

Mo needs a goal because currently he's snatching at the ball, but maybe if he got even a modicum of protection he'd be more dangerous.
Schmarn

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham
Reply #50 on: Today at 06:28:54 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 06:27:00 pm
I'll give him one piece of credit.  He booked both Zouma and Dawson on the Diaz run.  A lot of refs, for some reason, don't go back to book players after playing advantage.  Now both CBs are on yellows.

But yes, he's a clown in general.

Only booked Dawson. Sky got it wrong.
Fruity

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham
Reply #51 on: Today at 06:29:11 pm
need to get at least another. so far so good though
skipper757

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham
Reply #52 on: Today at 06:29:12 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:27:53 pm
He only booked Dawson. So no need for any credit!
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 06:28:04 pm
He only booked Dawson.
:lmao :lmao :lmao

Serves me right for assuming that Moss should get credit.  :duh
harryc

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham
Reply #53 on: Today at 06:29:22 pm
In control but just need to be careful with them on the break.
stockdam

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham
Reply #54 on: Today at 06:29:43 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 06:22:44 pm
Racism? Really? We have a few different religions for both teams on the pitch and I don't think the ref goes well I won't give him one for reasons other than football

Yes its embarrassing using racism as the reason that Mo hasnt got a foul. Its nothing close and I wish people would stop claiming it is.
oojason

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham
Reply #55 on: Today at 06:29:52 pm

'A 'Cats' lives matter' banner was seen flying over Anfield before the game against West Ham':-

https://twitter.com/FootballJOE/status/1500174158038192140


jillc

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham
Reply #56 on: Today at 06:31:13 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 06:29:43 pm
Yes its embarrassing using racism as the reason that Mo hasnt got a foul. Its nothing close and I wish people would stop claiming it is.

I just wish the likes of Kane and Grealish found getting free kicks just as hard.
smutchin

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham
Reply #57 on: Today at 06:32:21 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:29:52 pm
'A 'Cats' lives matter' banner was seen flying over Anfield before the game against West Ham':-

Beautiful.
Tobelius

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham
Reply #58 on: Today at 06:32:59 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:29:52 pm
'A 'Cats' lives matter' banner was seen flying over Anfield before the game against West Ham':-

https://twitter.com/FootballJOE/status/1500174158038192140




He's ok with kicking not just cats but our lads as well looks like
Red Berry

Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham
Reply #59 on: Today at 06:33:16 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:25:57 pm
Eh?

Sorry, just got the impression from comms that they're a gang of game raising twunts  ;D
