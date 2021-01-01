How is that fat lard Jon Moss still reffing at this level?
I'll give him one piece of credit. He booked both Zouma and Dawson on the Diaz run. A lot of refs, for some reason, don't go back to book players after playing advantage. Now both CBs are on yellows.But yes, he's a clown in general.
He only booked Dawson. So no need for any credit!
Racism? Really? We have a few different religions for both teams on the pitch and I don't think the ref goes well I won't give him one for reasons other than football
Yes its embarrassing using racism as the reason that Mo hasnt got a foul. Its nothing close and I wish people would stop claiming it is.
'A 'Cats' lives matter' banner was seen flying over Anfield before the game against West Ham':-https://twitter.com/FootballJOE/status/1500174158038192140
Eh?
