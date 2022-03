The main thing to do was win and maintain pressure on City. We did that and ground out the win.



Thought Trent, Keita and Konate were the standouts for us. Virgil was fine but Antonio tried to isolate himself against Konate so it didn’t feel like he was tested as much as Konate.



Thought the front 3 struggled at times. Salah in particular. A subpar Salah performance is as rare as rocking horse poo so suspect he’ll be back to bagging next game he starts