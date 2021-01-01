Thats a tough game to watch. Think in an effort to fit all three of Diaz, Mane and Salah, made things a bit unbalanced. They need a player to facilitate in the middle, but all of them want to turn and drive at the net. Then we keep turning the ball over at these spots and West Ham drive downfield. Think we need either a Mane Jota Salah front line or Diaz Jota Salah one. Or Bobby, hopefully soon.
Loved Klopp going over to make sure Bowen was alright when he came off injured. That's proper player management right there.
Keita and Konate were excellent, van Dijk as always with the full backs. Henderson and Fabinho did well enough, but the forwards struggled. Missed Bobby's touch in the middle there I think.
