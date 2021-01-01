« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27

Beninger

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
Today at 07:58:35 pm
Grinding out the win with a clean sheet. Those are how you win the league, and are worth 3 points all the same.
RedForeverTT

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
Today at 07:59:48 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 07:36:47 pm
Thats a tough game to watch. Think in an effort to fit all three of Diaz, Mane and Salah, made things a bit unbalanced. They need a player to facilitate in the middle, but all of them want to turn and drive at the net. Then we keep turning the ball over at these spots and West Ham drive downfield.

Think we need either a Mane Jota Salah front line or Diaz Jota Salah one. Or Bobby, hopefully soon.

4 superb front man but we need a Firmino to glue them together.

Diaz has the ability to bring people into play but putting him into the centre will remove all the spaces that he has been enjoying.
BarryCrocker

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
Today at 08:00:16 pm
Loved Klopp going over to make sure Bowen was alright when he came off injured. That's proper player management right there.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
Today at 08:05:41 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:00:16 pm
Loved Klopp going over to make sure Bowen was alright when he came off injured. That's proper player management right there.

It worried me.

Means we may still be in for him, hopefully West Ham ask a ridiculous price.
Sarge

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
Today at 08:06:01 pm
You couldn't get the ball off Alan Hansen in a phonebox.

;D
JackWard33

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
Today at 08:06:48 pm
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 07:44:45 pm
Keita and Konate were excellent, van Dijk as always with the full backs. Henderson and Fabinho did well enough, but the forwards struggled. Missed Bobby's touch in the middle there I think.

Dunno about that he hasnt started the majority of our league games this season  having both 9s out is at the same time is the issue. Hopefully Jota will be back up front from next game onwards and Firmino back as an option soon
MonsLibpool

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 West Ham Mane 27
Today at 08:08:04 pm
The ref was crap.
