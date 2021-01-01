Keita and Konate were excellent, van Dijk as always with the full backs. Henderson and Fabinho did well enough, but the forwards struggled. Missed Bobby's touch in the middle there I think.



Dunno about that he hasnt started the majority of our league games this season having both 9s out is at the same time is the issue. Hopefully Jota will be back up front from next game onwards and Firmino back as an option soon