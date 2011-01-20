I'd say go for a name that was popular a hundred years ago and is still popular now so something classic and timeless that was a top 100/200 name a hundred years ago and is still a top 100/200 name now. You might say this is a bit boring but she will thank you when she's old enough to realise that it's unlikely she'll ever be discriminated against based on her name when it comes to applying to jobs in the future (both in terms of class discrimination "Chantelle" and age discrimination aka whatever the 2050's version of a Karen is).Some names that come to mind based on this would be Sarah, Emma, Alice, Emily, HannahHere's a link that may be helpful I'm sure there'll be lots of other sites you can look at as well which show the popularity of names over timeYou can go a bit more out there with the middle name which she can choose to use if she likes it but i would play it safe on the first name would be my two cents. Good luck!