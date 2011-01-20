« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Baby Name (Girl)  (Read 1422 times)

Offline Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
« Reply #40 on: March 5, 2022, 02:54:20 am »
I'd say go for a name that was popular a hundred years ago and is still popular now so something classic and timeless that was a top 100/200 name a hundred years ago and is still a top 100/200 name now. You might say this is a bit boring but she will thank you when she's old enough to realise that it's unlikely she'll ever be discriminated against based on her name when it comes to applying to jobs in the future (both in terms of class discrimination "Chantelle" and age discrimination aka whatever the 2050's version of a Karen is).

Some names that come to mind based on this would be Sarah, Emma, Alice, Emily, Hannah

Here's a link that may be helpful I'm sure there'll be lots of other sites you can look at as well which show the popularity of names over time

https://www.ukbabynames.com/girls/top

You can go a bit more out there with the middle name which she can choose to use if she likes it but i would play it safe on the first name would be my two cents. Good luck!
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,094
  • kopite
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
« Reply #41 on: March 6, 2022, 02:03:55 am »
Paris Paisley and congratulations!
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,931
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
« Reply #42 on: March 6, 2022, 02:22:18 am »
Emlyn.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,624
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
« Reply #43 on: March 6, 2022, 02:55:42 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on March  5, 2022, 02:54:20 am
I'd say go for a name that was popular a hundred years ago and is still popular now so something classic and timeless that was a top 100/200 name a hundred years ago and is still a top 100/200 name now. You might say this is a bit boring but she will thank you when she's old enough to realise that it's unlikely she'll ever be discriminated against based on her name when it comes to applying to jobs in the future (both in terms of class discrimination "Chantelle" and age discrimination aka whatever the 2050's version of a Karen is).

Some names that come to mind based on this would be Sarah, Emma, Alice, Emily, Hannah

Here's a link that may be helpful I'm sure there'll be lots of other sites you can look at as well which show the popularity of names over time

https://www.ukbabynames.com/girls/top

You can go a bit more out there with the middle name which she can choose to use if she likes it but i would play it safe on the first name would be my two cents. Good luck!


Yep.  You've got your daughter fulltime for what 15-18 years,  she's got to bear it fulltime for 80-90 years (full,  happy lifespan :))




« Last Edit: March 6, 2022, 02:57:26 am by surfer. Fuck you generator. »
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,001
  • Scrubbers
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
« Reply #44 on: March 6, 2022, 06:26:48 pm »
I knew a girl called Stevie-Leigh
Logged

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,858
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
« Reply #45 on: March 6, 2022, 06:28:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  4, 2022, 06:21:22 pm
Konchita (with a K).

Thats the Wurst
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline adruk87

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,495
  • YNWA
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
« Reply #46 on: March 6, 2022, 10:09:25 pm »
Hodgedaugther
Logged
"Corner taken quickly, ORIGI!"

Offline Kitch83

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 97
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 08:20:31 pm »
We are still struggling here if there are anymore suggestions?!
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,260
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 08:32:54 pm »
Paisley
Ulla
Luisa
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,422
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 09:46:58 pm »
Kostas
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,985
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 10:17:05 pm »
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 10:22:36 pm »
I'm surprised no one's mentioned Alison.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,422
  • Seis Veces
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 11:49:26 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on March  4, 2022, 05:55:09 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-wNkhPx-xgY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-wNkhPx-xgY</a>


It's not just a name, it's a living tribute!

Seven would be a brilliant name for a new red, especially if 'you know what' should occur in Paris at the end of the month  ;D
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 