Baby Name (Girl)

Baby Name (Girl)
So... We just found out my fiancé is pregnant, with a girl, and she has veto'd my lifelong dream of the name 'Stevie'! So... looking for suggestions here! I want it LFC related.

Sensible suggestions only please!!!
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
Anne

Anne Field
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
Viola van Dijk
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
Mo
Sadie
Roberta
Louise
(Can't think of one for Diogo)
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
Alison?
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
Alison?

Ali is on the very very very very very shortlist
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
*Sensible!!

 :D

Jordan then? It's an uni-sex name.
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
Craig
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
:D

Jordan then? It's an uni-sex name.

I am of the age that when I hear Jordan, I picture Katie fucking Price.
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-wNkhPx-xgY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-wNkhPx-xgY</a>


It's not just a name, it's a living tribute!
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-wNkhPx-xgY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-wNkhPx-xgY</a>


It's not just a name, it's a living tribute!

So strange!!! I literally just showed her this scene haha
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
Jurgenetta
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
Gemma, after Gemma Bonner. Captain of LFC Women's first 2 league title winning campaigns in 2013 and 2014
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
So... We just found out my fiancé is pregnant, with a girl, and she has veto'd my lifelong dream of the name 'Stevie'! So... looking for suggestions here! I want it LFC related.

Sensible suggestions only please!!!

Steverina?
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
Konchita (with a K).
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
Paisley?
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
Paisley?

I like that especially for a girl 👍
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
and she has veto'd my lifelong dream of the name 'Stevie'!

Stephanie. Close enough.
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
Norberta?

Congratulations btw!
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
Bob
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
Paisley?

Excellent suggestion!
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
Molly
Katie
Annie

Re: Baby Name (Girl)
My Neice's name :thumbup

Also my dog's name ;D
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
Also my dog's name ;D

Harvey Elliott's as well!
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
Rae.
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
First name Livia,middle name Paula.
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
Stig Inge
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
Given the times we are in, and his legendary status and immense ability, I suggest a variation on Andriy after Voronin.
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
Norberta.
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
Mines got a silent 'h'.

That's what 'e said...
Re: Baby Name (Girl)
