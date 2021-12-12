Viola van Dijk
Alison?
*Sensible!!
Jordan then? It's an uni-sex name.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-wNkhPx-xgY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-wNkhPx-xgY</a>It's not just a name, it's a living tribute!
So... We just found out my fiancé is pregnant, with a girl, and she has veto'd my lifelong dream of the name 'Stevie'! So... looking for suggestions here! I want it LFC related.Sensible suggestions only please!!!
people like big dick nick.
Konchita (with a K).
Paisley?
and she has veto'd my lifelong dream of the name 'Stevie'!
My Neice's name
Also my dog's name
Norberta? Congratulations btw!
Norberta.
Ahem!
Mines got a silent 'h'.
